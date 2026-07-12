Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
sabasarge's avatar
sabasarge
1h

Hah! "Too many facts". That's always the deal-breaker for these ignorant wankers.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture