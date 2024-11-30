Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Barbara Krystal's avatar
Barbara Krystal
Nov 30, 2024

And, they question the facts if it does not support their emotional tirade

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
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Alan Mairson
Nov 30, 2024

A timely question and an enlightening answer, Daniel. … But what do you now tell the voters in a democracy? Should they still be allowed to publicly opine on the issues of the day via the ballot box? Or do you and David Hume think they should keep their ill-informed opinions to themselves?

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