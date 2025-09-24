It’s worth being a paid subscriber to the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House. You get unlimited access to all new serialised book chapters (whether mine or those of others). You also have the opportunity to submit your own books/long essays for possible publication.

If you wish to sneak behind the paywall, paid annual subscriptions are currently at £45/$60. Please bear in mind that this IS my job/vocation, so all subscriptions are very gratefully received.

Today, we continue with my groundbreaking new work PAX ARABICA which exposes the Arab World for the colonial entity it is.

CHAPTERS (to date):

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism

Chapter 2: On the Vanguard

Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression

Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom”

Chapter 5: On the Fightback

Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid

Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities

Here, in Chapter 8, we consider the tragic story of Iraq’s Jewish community. Although once at the heart of that nation’s history, politics and religious life, it was reduced to nothing over thirty, short, brutal years. Although one of the most important countries for Jewish identity, the land of Abraham was entirely cleansed of the people of Abraham. It is unbearably sad reading, but the truth about Pax Arabica must finally out…

(Please note that I did previously release an article with this title, but today’s chapter is much extended and improved.)

[Image: The Farhud pogrom in Baghdad of 1941. (Courtesy: Beit Hatfutsot, the Oster Visual Documentation Center, courtesy of The Otniel Margalit Collection, Yad Yitzhak Ben Zvi Archive)]

PAX ARABICA

CHAPTER 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing

FINALLY CALLING “ARAB IRAQ” TO ACCOUNT