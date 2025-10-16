PAX ARABICA is my groundbreaking new work exposing the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. As the chapters pass, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age.

To see behind the paywall on this and all other serialised “Guerre and Shalom” books, click on “subscribe” to become a fully paid up annual member. The annual subscription rate is set at a very reasonable £45/$60.

PREFACE TO CHAPTER 12

CHAPTER 12 is perhaps the key section of this work. So much so that it deserves a preface. In the following revisionist chapter, we will consider the fundamental difference between the British Empire, a global hegemon that maintained international order, and the Arab Nasserite/German Hitlerite Empires which sought violent conquest in the name of complete ideological, cultural and racial/ethnic domination. The latter flourished only when the former lacked resolve, and now in the post-British age, where America is failing in its role as the final sovereign, we find ourselves in a Hobbesian War of all against all, where individual players assert their power in a vacuum of chaos.

Nasser fed on waning British control - and the ever-present American desire for isolation - to assert his power and spread a pan-Arab imperial uniformity with Nazi-like contagion. Imbibing the spirit of Munich, his pan-Arab policy swept aside Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Iraq, and although he was finally to be defeated by Israel in 1967, preventing the advent of a second Holocaust, his legacy of the pan-Arabist Babel terror (ein Religion, eine Sprache, ein diktatorischer Führer) remains ever-strong to this day. It’s called Pax Arabica. It was the force that swept aside the remnants of Iraqi Jewry in the wake of the Six Day War.

It was Eden - and Eden alone - who had the prophetic insight to stand up against the pan-Arab menace and his defeat, at the hands of the America betrayer, will never be forgotten amongst the Middle Eastern populations facing ethnic cleansing, apartheid, slavery and genocide in 2025.

Eden was not motivated by propping up the British Empire against the forces of self-determination, but by propping up self-determination against the fascist forces of Nazi Germany and Pax Arabica. He didn’t seek to perpetuate fading British power, but to sustain its gains - international order, stability and sovereignty - against the forces of anarchy. He knew that America wasn’t up to the task of its inheritance —-and in Afghanistan, we see that he was right. The USA cannot be trusted to stay the course. With time, its friends will be abandoned to suffer what they must. The Taliban were smart enough to realise this. So was Eden. America is the immature global power with the attention span of a smartphone addicted 6 year old.

Today, in Chapter 12, we change the script. Today, we ressurrect Edenism, the principle that international order and decolonisation can only be married successfully with the existence of a benign hegemon. The USA, the United Nations, the Soviet Union and Pax Arabica have joined together to create a world of chaos. So the British spirit must re-emerge to protect the independence of States (and regional) minorities in the Middle East and beyond. Anglo-liberty must return in American minds, lest the hell of Pax Arabica, mutated into Islamism, engulf the entire world.

CHAPTERS (to date), available for paid subscribers:

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism

Chapter 2: On the Vanguard

Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression

Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom”

Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery

Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid

Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities

Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing

Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference

Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language

Chapter 11: On Appeasement

PAX ARABICA

CHAPTER 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

REVISIONIST SUEZ: EDEN WAS RIGHT ABOUT NASSER

[Nasser “the new Pharoah”, retrieved from La Vanguardia]

Eden was to be proved absolutely right in his predictions about Nasser, just as he had in his assessments of Hitler and Mussolini in the 1930s. The dictator, emboldened by appeasement, went onto enact Arab imperialism in the Middle East from which we still suffer to this day. His sought a Union of subjugation with Syria, precipitated the fall of the Iraqi monarchy in 1958, effectively overthrew the Yemenite monarchy in 1962, involved his country in a “Yemenite Vietnam” against the remaining Arab monarchies, caused chaos in Lebanon and sought to establish himself as the undisputed leader of an Arab imperialist empire. The coup de grace was his attempt to destroy the State of Israel and condemn its population to a second Holocaust in the 1967 war.

Caricature history

20th Century is taught through caricatures. Churchill the hero. Chamberlain the villain. Imperialism bad. The United Nations good. George VI man of duty, Edward VIII man for himself. And above all “Suez was a humiliation for the imperialist Anthony Eden”. Today we deconstruct that myth and understand the issues raised by the 1956 crisis. For although Suez may appear as an affair long past, the issues it raised remain with us to this very day; chief among them who maintains international order in the post-British age.

Anthony Eden: Foreign Secretary Extraordinaire