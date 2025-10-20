Part 1 is over. Now let Part 2 begin. We’ve exposed the Arab Empire for what it really is: a Babel Terror, where all difference - religious, cultural and ethnic - is washed away in favour of dangerous uniformity. In its wake, minorities are in ever present danger, facing expulsion, slavery —or worse. We saw how a terrifying mix of Islamism, Nasserite imperialism, Palestinian vanguardism, language inversion, gaslighting, Western appeasement and American betrayal at Suez have combined with a war on education to create a literal and metaphorical desert of the very worst kind of “unity”.

Today, we open the page on Part 2, subtitled Eden. Here we chart the journey to Middle Eastern harmony; to complete the mission of regional security, ordered peace and national sovereignty from Nasserite imperialism, which Sir Anthony fought for all the way back in the 1950s. We chart the course to true decolonisation, self-determination, respect for law and a post-Imperial two state solution.

In Chapter 13, we begin Part 2 by understanding current events in the Middle East as a war of political philosophy: the nation state v the nationless Babelised state. Along the journey, we define the concept of nationhood and how it combines with the polity. We show Arab sanjaks to be nationless states and the Israeli State to be the nation returned home. We call for the rise of an Arab national sense within administrative borders, where leaders and peoples seek the national interest over the pan-Arab Babel Terror. And we show how only self-determination will deliver minorities from their current hell.

So buckle up and let us begin the journey from Babel to Eden….

CHAPTERS (to date), available for paid subscribers:

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States & the Nation State: See below

PAX ARABICA

CHAPTER 13: On Nations, States & the Nation State

ZIONISM v PAX ARABICA: A WAR OF POLITICAL PHILOSOPHY

[The indepedent-minded Moroccan king visits the restored Bayt Dakira in Essaouira. Image retrieved from https://middle-east-online.com/en/moroccan-king-visits-restored-bayt-dakira-essaouira]