Today, we continue with my groundbreaking new work PAX ARABICA which exposes the Arab World for the colonial entity it is.

CHAPTERS (to date):

PART A: EMPIRE

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism

Chapter 2: On the Vanguard

Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression

Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom”

Chapter 5: On the Fightback

PART B: NATIONHOOD

Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid

Here, in Chapter 7, we consider the tragic choice facing Middle Eastern minorities, best exemplified by the Alawite sect of former Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad. Should they flee to the West and abandon their birthright? Should they remain defenceless in their homelands like lambs to the slaughter? Should they turn to armed Balkanisation so as to carve out a safe space? Or should they follow Bashar’s lead, taking oppressive control of the State? There are no good options. There are none that have the ring of moral satisfaction. This is devil’s choice faced by the vulnerable, indigenous peoples of Pax Arabica. But choose they must, lest they be driven out the lands which history and providence have caused them to inherit….

[Image: The tragic tale of the eye doctor that longed for England]

PAX ARABICA ( PART B: NATIONHOOD)

CHAPTER 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities

WHAT NOW FOR THE ALAWITES?