On Leaving Zaragoza
Solomon Ibn Gabirol's masterpiece seemed somehow appropriate
In about 5 minutes, Daniel Clarke-Serret will be (permanently) leaving Zaragoza —just like Solomon Ibn Gabirol did almost exactly 1000 years ago. So reproducing (a lengthy extract from) his poetic masterpiece “On Leaving Zaragoza” seemed somewhat appropriate. Enjoy.
[Note: It isn’t the most cheery of poems; indeed it’s the Jewish answer to “To be or not to be”. However, in the traditional prophetic style, the last two verses end with hope.]
I’m buried, but not in a graveyard,
in the coffin of my own home.
I suffer with neither father nor mother,
indigent, young, and alone—
On my own without even a brother,
not a friend apart from my mind:
I mix my blood with my tears,
and my tears into my wine.
I’ll be consumed in my thirst
before my thirst for friendship is quenched,
as though the sky and its hosts were arrayed
between me and all that I crave.
I’m treated here as a stranger, despised—
As though I were living with ostriches,
caught between crooks and the fools
who think their hearts have grown wise.
.....
Have compassion for wisdom,
compassion for me, surrounded by neighbors like these—
people for whom the knowledge of God
is a matter of spirits and ghosts.
Therefore I mourn and wail,
and make my bed in ashes,
and bow my head like a reed and fast on
Monday and Thursday and Monday.
Why should I wait any longer
with nothing like hope in sight?
Let my eyes in the world wander,
they’ll never glimpse what I want:
Death grows daily sweeter to me,
the world’s gossip means less and less;
if my heart returns to that path,
thinking its intrigue might offer success,
whatever I do will come round,
my scheming against me revolve.
So my soul refuses its glory
for its glory brings only disgrace.
I’ll never rejoice again in the world,
my pride will find there no pleasure,
though the stars of Orion call me to come
and take up my station among them.
For the world has always been
like a yoke around my neck—
and what good does it do me to linger
by blindness and grief beset?
My soul in my death will delight
if it leads to the Lord and his rest—
I’d put an end to my life,
an end to this dwelling in flesh.
My delight’s in the day of my downfall,
my downfall the day of my greatest delight,
and I long for heart’s understanding—
the exhaustion of sinew and strength.
For a sigh settles into repose,
and my leanness leads to my meat,
and as long as I live I’ll seek out in search
of all that the elder Solomon preached:
Perhaps the revealer of depths, the Lord,
will show me where wisdom lurks—
for it alone is my reward,
my portion and the worth of my work.
Rabbi Eli Kavon on Daniel Clarke-Serret’ PAX ARABICA (exclusively for paid subscribers):
Daniel Clarke-Serret’s ‘Pax Arabica’ deserves to be required reading in the Middle East Studies Departments in all universities. The author’s knowledge and his power of original thought emerge in each page of this study of “Arab Colonialism.” From Isaiah to Abu Bakr to Kant to Washington to Sayyid Qutb--this book is thoughtful and panoramic, ripping away the lie that all Arabs are victims of “European Colonialism.” Instead, the author makes clear that “Arab Imperialism” has been a “Babel” that demands totalitarian and religious uniformity, negating the rights of minorities and demanding conformity. Kudos to Daniel Clarke-Serret on a serious investigation of a topic that can no longer be neglected.
CONTENTS:
Acknowledgements: With Thanks
Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!
PART 1: BABEL
Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica
PART 2: EDEN
Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game
AFTERWORD by Khaled Salih: A Song of the Oppressor and the Parody of the Oppressed.
I would highly, highly recommend that Spaniards get educated on their own history especially where it concerns the Jewish people, if Spain is to reformed and made a better nation first Spaniards must become acquainted with their own past:
• Imperial Spain: 1469-1716 by J.H. Elliott
• Conquistadors: A New History of Spanish Discovery and Conquest by Fernando Cervantes
• The Jews of Spain: The Sephardic Experience by Jane S. Gerber
• The Expulsion of the Jews from Spain by Haim Beinart
• The Spanish Inquisition: A History by Joseph Perez
• El Generalisimo: A Biography of Francisco Franco by Giles Tremlett
• Architects of Terror: Conspiracy and Anti-Semitism in Franco’s Spain by Paul Preston
• Admiral of the Ocean Sea: The Life of Christopher Columbus by Samuel Eliot Morison
• Spain: A History by Raymond Carr
• The Battle for Spain: The Spanish Civil War, 1936-1939 by Antony Beevor
• The Rif War, 1921-26: Morocco’s Berber Uprising by Philip Jowett
• Reconquest and Crusade in Medieval Spain by Joseph F. O’Callaghan
A most haunting and beautiful poem, Daniel! Solomon Ibn Gabriol and yourself both left Spain under similar circumstances. You both are leaving a Spain that is overtly hostile the Jewish people. I imagine your relieved as you got on that plane and flew out of Zaragoza for the last time. It’s absolutely shameful that almost a 1,000 years later, Spain has not changed in it hostility towards the Jews. From the expulsion of its Jewish population in 1492 by King Ferdinand and Queen Isabella to the Spanish Inquisition to Francisco Franco’s antisemitic regime, Jews have been terrorized and persecuted in Spain for centuries. Today, this sadly continues with Pedro Sanchez’s virulently anti-Israel government.
The silent majority of Spaniards are pro-Israel no doubt. But the government’s position is clear. Pedro Sanchez is a Hamas sympathizer who repeats blood libels on the daily. Antisemitic Arab and Muslim immigrants and their radical leftist allies storm through the streets waving Palestinian flags, chanting to globalize the Intifada and causing chaos wherever they go. The Spanish police do diddly squat about this. Spanish Jews face prejudice wherever they may go. Schools spread anti-Israel propaganda in some cases.
Daniel gladly departs Zarazoga for Britain. A country that also has this problem but not to the degree Spain does. Daniel leaves in his mind, feeling like an unwanted alien outsider who isn’t truly allowed to be truly Spanish. Spain has learned nothing from its history it seems. Israel protects Spain from Islamism and this is the thanks they get? If Hamas could believe me they would do October 7th again in Madrid, Barcelona or Zarazoga. But is all hope lost for Spain and it’s Jewish community? No. Not at all. There is plenty of hope! Let’s us not forget this is the nation that did the Reconquista! This is the nation that gave the world the glory of the Spanish Empire and the Armada the greatest navy in the would for centuries!
Spain gave the world great men like Christopher Columbus, Miguel de Cervantes, Juan Sebastian Elanco, Pablo Picasso, Seneca the Younger, King Juan Carlos I, Antonio Gaudi, Salvador Dali, Father Juniper Sierra, El Cid, Francisco de Goya, El Greco, and Felipe Gonzalez. Not to mention, Queen Sofia, Teresa of Avila and Isabella I of Castile! How can Spain and its Jewish community be rescued? Here is what I believe needs to be done. First things first, Pedro Sanchez has got to go. Alberto Nunez Feijoo should be elected the new Prime Minister of Spain. Spain will withdraw its recognition of a Palestinian state. Pro-Palestinian protests will be strictly regulated. They will only be allowed in certain areas, will be escorted by armed police and will only be allowed so many people in one protest. The Spanish Army will be deployed to protect Jewish neighborhoods and businesses.
Prime Minister Feijoo will set up an Antisemitism Department which will be headed by an Antisemitism Czar which will be former Prime Minister Jose Maria Anzar, who was a friend to Israel as PM. Spain will start a military alliance with Israel and start programs of cultural exchange and national reconciliation with the Jewish state. Mass immigration to Spain will be ended and border closed. The Spanish Army will build a high barbed wire fence at the border and will be deployed to guard against illegal immigration. The Spanish Navy and Air Force will be tasked with finding illegal aliens and turning back migrant boats. The refugee and asylum systems will be reformed. All immigrants will be fed a steady diet of robust assimilation, learning the Spanish language, learning about Spanish culture and history, patriotism, courses of women’s equality and the Shoah, talks by Rabbis and Jewish scholars, and learning about the laws of Spain. Polygamy will be strictly forbidden and any immigrant practicing it will be deported.
Mass deportations will be carried out in a humane fashion. Spain will adopt a merit-based immigration system with a focus on high-skilled labor. Spain will seek out European and East and South Asian immigration first and foremost and middleman minorities like the Lebanese in West Africa, foreign-born Chinese or China-born Cantonese. Spain will seek to increase its birth rate and Spanish companies will be incentivized to hire only native-born Spaniards and EU workers, NO illegal immigrants or migrants! Any company that does so will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. All Spanish political parties across the political spectrum left, right and center, will sign a declaration supporting Israel AND Palestine and declaring support for the two-state solution.
Spain will increase its birth rate by building lower density cities, encourage extended family, friends and neighbors to get involved in child rearing, starting daycare programs, building more affordable housing, slashing the cost of childcare, giving mothers and fathers paid time off from work, raising wages for workers, robust fertility education in schools from a young age, the Catholic Church in Spain holding after school programs for kids and teens, portraying positive images of family and children in the media, social programs to help uplift the poor and homeless, police operations to bring down crime, and creating more jobs and ending outsourcing. That is how Spain can be saved. The Spain that Daniel is leaving today will NOT be the one he one day returns to!