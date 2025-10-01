PAX ARABICA is my groundbreaking new work exposing the Arab World for the colonial entity it is. As the chapters pass, we will be looking into the nature of this Empire, its Palestinian vanguard, its dictatorial fragility, the oppression and expulsion of its minorities, its denial of national self-determination and how Arabs have mistakenly turned to Islamism as an escape from imperial oppression. We will turn our regard to those brave few who have fought the imperial menace and consider how Israeli-Palestinian peace could come about in a post-imperial age.

In Chapter 9, we turn our attention to Sudan, the far flung colony which shows PAX ARABICA at its worst. All the most despicable excesses of imperialism from haughty racism to slavery to genocide can be found here in the heart of North East Africa, but whilst the British Empire tried to abolish slavery here, the Arab Empire remains the practice’s biggest defender.

CHAPTERS (to date), available for paid subscribers:

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism

Chapter 2: On the Vanguard

Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression

Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom”

Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery

Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid

Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities

Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing

[Mona Shoaib, centre, fled to Gedaref eight months ago with her four daughters and their children. Image retrieved from https://www.nrc.no/perspectives/2024/sudan-war-towns-and-cities-stretched-beyond-limits. Photo: Ahmed Elsir/NRC]

PAX ARABICA

CHAPTER 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference

WHO CARES ABOUT SUDAN?