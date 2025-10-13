FOREWORD FROM DANIEL: First of all, thank God that the living hostages have come home and that a ceasefire has commenced in Gaza. I won’t be commenting on this further for the moment until we see how matters develop, but, of course, we are happy to see a respite in the violence and are as amazed as everyone else that the twin, seemingly incompatible, goals of hostage return and Hamas dismemberment have been largely achieved. Now let the fight against The Great Genocide Lie commence in earnest.

Guerre and Shalom is not an echo chamber. There is no requirement that guest writers have to agree with me. What we seek is democratic debate about the most thorny of issues in an intelligent, thoughtful way. We reject the algorithm-mediated tribalism that social media so frequently encourages.

And so it is that I reprint this article from the Cymposium Team. Do I agree with much of it? Yes. Do I agree with all of it? No. My views on the British Empire and the types of immigration we should encourage are quite distinct from those of the writer, but no matter, for the piece deserves to be widely read and commented on. It is a vital part of our national, British debate. It encourages exactly the free, open and fearless sense of enquiry that is necessary in a liberal democracy.

Cymposium always does a great job of replying to comments, so let the polite discussions begin…

My take on immigration:

“On Belonging: Why Britain’s Imperial History Creates Different Obligations” by Cymposium

A commentator on my recent immigration article made a striking claim: that even after generations in Britain, someone without “British ancestry” will never truly be British. If a white British person could never become Indian, they asked, why should an Indian person get to become British?

The answer is straightforward: Britain’s case is fundamentally different. The relationships aren’t symmetrical, and pretending they are erases the entire context of empire.

British empire at its largest

Let me be direct about where I stand. Every country has the sovereign right to determine its immigration levels. That’s not what this article is about. This is about why Britain’s specific case is different, why imperial history matters, and why I will continue to argue that Britain has particular obligations that supersede claims about ancestral purity.

The Empire We Can’t Erase

Here’s the foundational reality: Britain didn’t stay within its borders. For centuries, it projected power across the globe, colonizing vast territories, restructuring economies, imposing legal systems, spreading its language, and fundamentally altering the trajectories of millions of lives.

Queen Victoria

The British Empire was not a benign cultural exchange; it was a complex and multifaceted phenomenon. It was extraction, exploitation, and domination backed by military force.

Shashi Tharoor

Britain went out into the world. It drew the borders. It established English as a global language. It trained civil servants, built institutions, and extracted wealth. The Commonwealth isn’t some quirky international friendship club: it’s a network of relationships forged through colonial domination.

Now, when people from those formerly colonized regions come to Britain, we hear: “Why should they get to come here?”

The question I would pose in return: If it was acceptable for Britain to go out into the world and reshape it for British benefit, why is it unacceptable for the consequences to flow back?

To pull back now and say, “We’re closed, stay in your countries,” does that require acknowledging that going out was wrong in the first place? Because you can’t have it both ways. You can’t claim the empire was a civilising mission, a net positive, something to be proud of, while simultaneously insisting that any resulting human connections and movements are illegitimate.

If we’re going to seal the borders and insist on ethnic purity, are we finally ready to say: “Yes, the empire was bad. The whole thing was a mistake, and we wish we’d never done it”?

Because I suspect many making these arguments aren’t ready to make that admission. They want the wealth, the global influence, the English language’s dominance, the Commonwealth connections, all the benefits of empire, while rejecting any of the human obligations it created.

But I Didn’t Colonize Anyone

I can hear the objection: “My grandfather didn’t colonize anyone. I never set foot in India, Jamaica, or Nigeria. Why should I be held responsible for things that happened before I was born?”

This is a fair question, and it deserves a direct answer.

Individual guilt and collective responsibility are different things. You didn’t create the empire. You didn’t personally exploit anyone. But you do inherit its benefits.

That British passport in your drawer offers visa-free access to 192 countries. A Pakistani passport gives access to 34. That disparity didn’t emerge naturally. It’s the direct result of the global power structure that empire created and that persists today.

The wealth of British institutions, the dominance of the English language, the prosperity that makes Britain an attractive destination: these aren’t accidents of geography or culture. They’re built on centuries of extraction from colonized territories.

When someone from a former colony arrives in Britain speaking English, understanding British institutions, and able to navigate the systems, that’s not a coincidence. That’s a colonial legacy. Britain made those connections. Britain created that familiarity.

Radcliffe Camera - Oxford

If you inherit the benefits (and you do, whether you acknowledge it or not), you inherit some of the obligations. That’s not about guilt. It’s about living in the world as it actually is, not as we might wish it to be.

What Society Are We Building?

Now let’s confront the commenter’s core claim directly: that Britishness belongs exclusively to people of a certain ancestry, and that no amount of time, contribution, or integration can change that.

This is an explicitly racial definition of national identity. Let’s not dress it up: if someone born in Britain, raised in Britain, speaking English as their native language, paying taxes and contributing to society for decades, still “will never be British” because their grandparents came from elsewhere, we’re talking about blood-and-soil nationalism.

These ideologies have names and histories. They’ve been widely rejected in the post-war period, not because of abstract political correctness, but because of where they inevitably lead.

So the first question is fundamental: Is that the society we want to build? One where belonging is determined by racial ancestry rather than citizenship, participation, and shared commitment to a place?

If the answer is yes, we should be honest about what we’re advocating. And we should be honest about what that means for the millions of British citizens and residents from immigrant backgrounds already here.

If someone “will never be British” regardless of how long they’re here or what they contribute, what exactly is being proposed? Permanent second-class legal status? A tiered system of citizenship? Do we start revoking passports? Creating lists of who’s really British and who’s just pretending?

These aren’t hypothetical questions. When you define belonging by ancestry rather than citizenship, you create a permanent demographic of outsiders. You build apartheid by another name. The logical endpoint of ethno-nationalism isn’t a frozen Britain from 1950; it’s legal and social structures that enshrine racial hierarchy.

Is that really where we want to go? Because those of us who remember the 20th century know precisely where these ideologies lead when they are taken to their logical conclusions.

The Reality of Who’s Actually Coming

I’m not even going to delve into the statistically solid ways that immigration adds to the economy and culture. That’s been documented extensively elsewhere, and those arguments stand on their own.

But let’s talk about who’s actually arriving and why, because the rhetoric of “flooding” and “invasion” bears no resemblance to reality.

In 2024, 210,000 work visas were granted to main applicants. Work-related immigration from outside the EU dropped by 49% between 2023 and 2024. Approximately 32% of asylum claimants had arrived via small boats, out of a total of approximately 109,000 asylum claims.

These aren’t hordes flooding in. The vast majority are coming through legal routes: for work, for study, or through humanitarian schemes. They’re following the rules, waiting in queues, paying substantial fees, and building lives within the legal framework Britain has established.

And let’s be concrete about who these people are. That Health and Care Worker visa? That’s the nurse who treated your grandmother in A&E during the NHS crisis. That Skilled Worker visa? That’s the software engineer keeping British tech companies competitive. That student visa? That’s the researcher working on cancer treatments at Imperial College, paying £30,000 in annual fees that help fund the entire university.

Can we have a discussion about the appropriate level of immigration? Of course. Should there be controls and systems to manage the pace of integration? Absolutely. Every country must strike a balance between economic needs, social cohesion, and housing capacity.

But that discussion needs to start from reality, not inflammatory rhetoric. And it needs to acknowledge something uncomfortable: British businesses, the NHS, universities, and care homes are crying out for workers. The labor shortages are real. The demographic crisis of an aging population is real.

The question isn’t whether Britain needs workers. It’s whether those workers get to be fully human.

The Singapore Model: Useful but Not Human

There’s another option we could consider: the Singapore or Dubai system, where migrant workers come but cannot bring families, cannot settle permanently, and have no path to citizenship. They work, they contribute economically, and then they’re expected to leave.

Singapore dorm room

It’s efficient. It addresses labor shortages without demographic change. And it’s fundamentally dehumanizing.

This system explicitly says: some people are useful for their labor but not worthy of building lives here. You can work in our hospitals, clean our streets, build our buildings, but you cannot bring your spouse. Your children cannot grow up here. You will never belong.

It treats human beings as temporary economic units, to be utilized and discarded. It creates a permanent underclass with no stake in society, no voice in democracy, no path to membership.

Look at the social costs in countries that operate this way. Dubai’s construction workers live in labor camps, separated from their families for years, with no labour protections and no recourse. Singapore’s domestic workers, predominantly women, are forbidden from getting pregnant or marrying Singaporeans, living in a state of permanent temporality.

Is that a British value? Is that who we want to be?

I don’t think so. Or at least, I don’t think that’s who we should aspire to be. Britain, for all its flaws, has traditionally held that people who contribute to society should have the opportunity to become part of it. That families belong together. That everyone deserves dignity and a path forward.

If we abandon that principle, we’re not preserving British values. We’re betraying them.

Culture Changes or It Dies

I often hear that opposition to immigration is really about “culture, not race.” Let me address this directly, because it’s a more serious argument than the explicitly racial one.

Culture has never been static. British culture today is unrecognizable from British culture 200 years ago. But let’s move past the tired examples of tea and curry, because I know what actually concerns people.

It’s hearing Polish or Urdu spoken on the high street. It’s seeing mosques in neighborhoods that used to have only churches. It’s schools where half the children speak English as a second language. It’s feeling like the place you grew up is becoming unrecognizable.

These are real experiences, and dismissing them as bigotry misses the point. Rapid demographic change is disorienting. It’s human to feel attached to familiar things, to mourn what’s lost.

But here’s the harder truth: culture is a living thing. It either grows or it dies. The cultures that try to freeze themselves in amber, that resist all change and outside influence, don’t survive. They become museum pieces.

When people say they want to “preserve British culture,” which version? The one from 2010? 1980? 1950? 1900? Go back to 1900, and women couldn’t vote, homosexuality was criminal, and children worked in factories. Go back to 1950 and divorce was scandalous, domestic violence was private, and racism was openly acceptable.

Every generation thinks their version of culture is the authentic one and that change equals death. Every generation is wrong.

The question isn’t whether British culture will change (it will, it always has). The question is whether it will change through inclusion and integration or through division and resentment. Whether it will grow richer and more complex, or whether it will ossify and fragment.

I choose growth. But growth requires something from everyone.

What Integration Actually Requires

Here’s where I need to be clear about expectations, because arguing for immigration while being vague about integration is irresponsible.

Integration isn’t a one-way street. It’s not Britain accepting people unconditionally while asking nothing in return. If you choose to make Britain your home, there are obligations.

Learn English. Not perfectly, not without an accent, but functionally. You need to be able to participate in society, access services, contribute to your community. Language isn’t optional.

Accept fundamental British values. Gender equality isn’t negotiable. LGBT people have the same rights as everyone else. Freedom of expression, including the right to criticize religion, is protected. Religious practice is welcome, but it doesn’t override the law or the rights of others.

Participate civically. Pay taxes. Follow the law. Engage with your neighbors. Send your children to school. Be part of the community, not separate from it.

This isn’t assimilation, where you erase everything about your background. You can maintain your religion, speak your language at home, celebrate your festivals, and preserve your food, music, and customs. Cultural diversity enriches Britain.

But you cannot insist that Britain adapt entirely to you while you adapt not at all. You cannot demand separate legal systems, reject interaction with the wider society, or treat British values as optional.

And frankly, Britain has every right to deport people who commit serious crimes, engage in extremism, or fundamentally reject the society they’ve joined. Citizenship is a privilege that comes with responsibilities.

Most immigrants understand this instinctively. They work hard, raise families, contribute, and integrate within a generation or two. The hand-wringing about “failed integration” often points to small minorities while ignoring the successful majority.

But yes, there are challenges. Some European countries have struggled with second and third-generation immigrants who feel neither fully integrated into the host society nor connected to their parents’ cultures. Britain isn’t immune to these issues.

The solution isn’t to stop immigration. It’s to be intentional about integration: proper English language support, civic education, actively combating segregation in housing and education, zero tolerance for extremism, and crucially, making it clear that people who follow the rules and contribute can genuinely belong.

That last part is essential. If you tell people they’ll never truly belong no matter what they do, why would they bother integrating?

The Class Dimension We Ignore

There’s an uncomfortable truth that needs addressing: the impacts of immigration fall unevenly.

If you’re wealthy, immigration is mostly upside. You get diverse restaurants, interesting colleagues, cheaper domestic help, and your children’s school has stimulating international perspectives.

If you’re working class, you’re competing for affordable housing with newcomers. Your children’s school is stretched thin with non-English speakers. Your wages face downward pressure. Your neighborhood changes rapidly, and you can’t afford to move to where things feel more familiar.

Elite multiculturalism can feel like a luxury belief when you’re struggling to get a council house or your local A&E has four-hour waits.

This is real, and pretending it isn’t alienates precisely the people we need to bring along. The traditional left’s dismissal of these concerns as simple racism has been politically catastrophic and morally wrong.

But here’s the thing: these are problems of policy failure, not immigration itself.

The housing crisis exists because Britain stopped building social housing, not because immigrants exist. Wage stagnation stems from weakened unions, zero-hour contracts, and deliberate political choices regarding worker protections, rather than immigration. Underfunded schools and hospitals are underfunded because of austerity policies, not because immigrant children attend them.

Closing borders doesn’t fix any of those problems. It just removes a convenient scapegoat and leaves the actual issues unaddressed.

The solution is building more housing, strengthening labor protections, properly funding public services, and ensuring that economic growth is shared across all communities. Immigration can be part of prosperity or part of insecurity depending entirely on whether we build a society where there’s enough for everyone.

Blaming immigrants for problems created by policy failure is letting the people actually responsible off the hook.

Why I’ll Keep Fighting for This

Every country can set immigration levels based on economic capacity, social cohesion, and democratic will. I’m not arguing for unlimited immigration or pretending integration is effortless or that all concerns are illegitimate.

But I will continue to argue that Britain cannot simply erase the imperial chapter from its history when it finds the consequences inconvenient. The connections forged through empire (linguistic, economic, institutional, and human) create obligations that don’t vanish because they’ve become politically uncomfortable.

I’ll fight for a definition of Britishness based on citizenship, contribution, and shared values rather than ancestry. I’ll fight against the creeping acceptability of explicitly racial definitions of belonging.

And I’ll fight for recognition that when you go out into the world as an imperial power, you don’t get to act surprised when the world comes back to you.

The empire happened. We can’t undo it. But we face a choice about how we respond to its legacy.

We can build a society where belonging is earned through participation, where people of all backgrounds can genuinely become British, where integration is demanding but attainable, where diversity is managed thoughtfully but embraced rather than feared.

Or we can retreat into ethnic nationalism, create permanent underclasses of residents who can never truly belong, treat human beings as disposable economic units, and pretend that history started yesterday.

The first path is harder. It requires investment in housing, schools, and public services. It requires clear expectations about integration and willingness to enforce them. It requires acknowledging that rapid change is difficult and addressing the legitimate concerns of communities experiencing it. It requires building enough for everyone rather than fighting over scraps.

But it’s the only path that honors both Britain’s history and its values. It’s the only path that doesn’t require either celebrating empire or accepting racial nationalism. It’s the only path that treats everyone involved as fully human.

I know which Britain I want to live in. It’s one that takes its obligations seriously precisely because it takes its history seriously. One that demands much from newcomers but offers genuine belonging in return. One that changes and grows rather than ossifying and dying.

The question for those who oppose immigration from former colonies is this: Are you finally ready to admit the empire was entirely wrong? Because if you’re not, if you still claim its benefits and legacy, then you don’t get to reject its human consequences.

You can’t have it both ways.