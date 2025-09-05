Paid annual subscriptions are currently priced at £45/$60.

Today, we continue with my groundbreaking new work PAX ARABICA which exposes the Arab World for the colonial entity it is.

The previous five chapters (PART A: EMPIRE) can be found here. They are:

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism

Chapter 2: On the Vanguard

Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression

Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom”

Chapter 5: On the Fightback

Today, we begin Part B of the book (“NATIONHOOD”) where we explore the foundations of true self-determination and national freedom in the Middle East.

It begins with a short, but powerful Chapter 6 (On Apartheid), when we examine the status of women within PAX ARABICA. As we shall see, the Empire’s tentacles extend far beyond Saudi Arabia and into the heart of Europe…

[Image: The legendary Lebanese singer Nuhad Haddad, commonly known as Fairuz]

PAX ARABICA ( PART B: NATIONHOOD)

CHAPTER 6: On Apartheid

A VINDICATION OF THE RIGHTS OF ARAB WOMEN