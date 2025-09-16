Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
2mEdited

I don’t know Spanish politics well enough to be able to comment, nor do I know the intricate accusation details of supposed corruption by Netanyahu.

However, what I do know, is that the world idiots have re written the definition of words like apartheid and genocide. Together with the fake notion of a palestine cause (which next existed previously as an arab country), and unbelievably ignorant politicians, blinded NGOs and useless organisations like the UN, all trying to demonise the great nation of Israel.

Between 1948 and 1967, when Jordan occupied the West Bank, and Egypt occupied Gaza, why did Jordan and Egypt not confer a state called palestine ? .. because there was never a mention of a palestine people until Israel won its pre emotive strike against the Arab world in 1967.

Most of that Arab world now has a peace / cold peace with Israel, apart from the loonies in Iran, Qatar and all their proxy armies which Israel has almost decimated.

The world needs a paradigm shift to recognise that the refugees called palestinians are nothing but trouble, and not wanted by the Arab world.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture