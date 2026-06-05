Image: Matthew Syed, Times columnist, former Commonwealth table tennis number 1 and author of Bounce. Retrieved from www.thetimes.co.uk/

Well done to the West Indies! For the first time in 27 years, the men in maroon vanquished the mighty Australians. And in Brisbane too. Fortress Australia. For anyone familiar with the real beautiful game, the West Indies is a cricketing Federation of the many and varied English-speaking Caribbean nations. And among these islands scattered throughout the Gulf of Mexico, there is one that provides more than its fair share of the talent: Barbados. For such a small island, with such a small population, and with so few high schools, Barbados produces a veritable conveyor belt of super fast bowlers and swashbuckling batters. And although the West Indies may not currently be its 1980s cricketing heyday, by head of population Barbados is still the highly productive cricketing factory it always was. Bangladesh, with its 100 million plus citizenry of cricket-mad devotees, could never hope to match the output of the bajan homeland.

So how is it that Barbados, a tiny island nation, has a secondary school system so able to produce sporting greats. Is it natural talent? Is it the Bajan work ethic? Or it is the ecosystem of sporting greatness?

Jason Holder of Barbados and the West Indies. Caribbean Champions League

Well there is another little Barbados in this world. The Sun may rarely shine. And the ice-cold sea may be two hours distant. But it is a hotbed of sporting greatness. It’s called Silverdale Road. A long, windy street in the quiet suburbs of a Southern English town known for insurance companies and Oscar Wilde’s jail. In this innocuous locality, on the south-eastern edge of Reading, Berkshire, tennis table champion after table tennis champion has lived and been raised, the most well-known of whom is Matthew Syed, the former British and Commenwealth ping-pong number 1. Mr Syed, since a Times of London columnist and writer on sports psychology, commented on this peculiarity in his bestseller Bounce.

In the introduction to his book, he speaks of the sheer number of table tennis achievers from this one road. And he identifies what he says is the reason; that every single one of these champions went to the same primary school and had the same teacher: Peter Charters.

As well as being a primary school educator, Peter Charters was one of England’s premier table tennis coaches and chairman of the England selection committee. He made it his business to discover talent: to search for gems among the student body of Aldryngton Primary School. From there, and every week, he send them to the Omega TT Club. From there he sent their finest to the biggest stage: the Olympic Games.

Charters was instrumental: he ensured that Alison (Gordon) Broe, Karen Witt, Matthew Syed and many others played day in and day out until they reached superstar status. It is Mr Syed’s contention that it was the luck of going to this particular State school in this particular school in this particular town under the tutelage of Charters and his regime of practice that helped these young people fulfil their potential. It wasn’t genes. It wasn’t heritage. And certainly not natural talent. It was practice: repeated, day after day, year after glorious year.

There is just one hitch with this theory, one which I, perhaps, am best placed to deflate. I too grew up on Silverdale Road. I too went to Aldyngton School. I too had Peter - or should I say Mr - Charters as my 6th Grade teacher. Yet I - you guessed it - am the world’s worst table tennis player!

Matthew Syed has recounted his story in many fora: in print, on screen and in person, in front of the author, in Mr Charters’ 6th Grade lessons. But is he right?

Peter Charters, top left. National table tennis coach. Primary school teacher of Matthew Syed and the author. Chippenham Table Tennis Centre, 2013

No-one can deny that the optimal ingredients of table tennis success: to be born in Silverdale Road, to attend Aldryngton School, to have a scout as your primary school teacher.

No-one can deny the huge influence of Charters. But wher Syed and I part ways is his third argument. The argument that Malcom Gladwell also propounds in his 10,000 practice principle. That by practicing enough anyone can be a table tennis champion. That by living in Barbados, attending a Bajan high school and practicing cricket daily you can lift the World Cup in Mumbai in front of adoring millions. I’m afraid I disagree.

Now of course I wasn’t good at table tennis. I didn’t have a table at home. Playing was reserved for holidays. And as the son of Jewish parents, little emphasis was placed on sport. So, of course, how would Mr Charters have seen my “talent”?

But let’s just assume that I did; that I did have a table and that I did practice regularly. Would I have been any good? Well perhaps. But to do so I would have needed natural talent. Of that I have no doubt.

Silverdale Road, Reading. Close to Aldryngton Primary School. Statistically the best place in the entirety of the UK and the Commonwealth of Nations to grow up if you want to be a table tennis champion. Retrieved from sun.co.uk

You see I’ve been a teacher for years and years and YEARS. My word I’ve practised. Hour after hour. Day after day. For the best part of 16 years, I’ve slaved away at the stove of education.

10,000 hours of practice? I passed that centuries ago! But I’m really not that good. I’m not bad; and in certain settings, in certain teams, in certain conditions, with certain classes, I can deliver the goods. But, with so much practice, and so much suffering, the teaching Olympics are a far-off dream.

Here’s the honest, damning truth: I’m totally, absolutely, undeniably average. I’ve had my moments. I’ve delivered, in the words of two senior leaders, “the best lesson they had even seen”. And the national school inspectorate praised my Maths leadership. But. BUT! I have taught shocking lessons too. And I just don’t have the command of behaviour that other more obviously talented teachers clearly do.

I deserve to be employed, but not to praised. I could practise for another 200 years and I will never be a champion teacher.

Now contrast that with my writing. I have won an award and delivered consistently excellent articles on Substack and elsewhere. I can inspire. I can delight/ I can engage the reader. And how much practice have I had? Far less than teaching; that’s for sure! The reason is clear. I have a natural talent for writing. Or at least a natural talent for particular kinds of writing on particular topics.

I am not here to deny that practice is important. Vital in fact. I have seen a noticeable improvement in my own output since I first started publishing regularly. And only with practice will I achieve greater success. But - let’s be honest - my writing was never bad. I’ve had a talent from the very first word I publicly placed on paper. That was never the case with teaching — and that is the honest fact that defies rebuttal.

Syed is perhaps guilty of confusing cause with correlation. Silverdale Road, for sure, is a hotspot of table tennis talent. But that still represents a tiny minority. Very few reach any level of ping-pong competence.

If anything, table tennis is the most minor of our talents. Team Silverdale is a hotspot of educational success, podcast talent and unprecedented, deep thinking. Syed and I don’t share sport in common, but we both podcast, we both write, we both publish books and we both talk about Iran. And we’re not the only ones…

Rabbi Jonathan Hughes, retrieved from thejc.com .

Take school friend-turned footballer-turned Rabbi Jonathan Hughes, yet another alumni of Aldryngton Primary School and a Mr Charters pupil. We went to school together in all its senses: First Aldyngton, then Maiden Erlegh, then onwards to Law at UCL. We debated together, celebrated birthdays together —and finally were one in religion.

Born of a Jewish mother and a Christian father, in a provincial British suburb, he rather improbably went on to become an Orthodox Rabbi, submitting to circumcision at the tender age of 20. Ouch! Currently back in Berkshire as Jewish chaplain at Eton College, he regularly visits his parents …. just off Silverdale Road. As with Syed, offspring of a Muslim father who changed his faith, Jonathan too was born of mixed heritage — a radical converter to a new way of living.

As a book writer, deep thinker and author of a remarkable life story, Jonathan is yet another local intellectual who shares grey cells and conversion, but not table tennis, with Mr Syed. So whilst correlations can be found, cause isa harder nut to crack. The fact is, for all our remarkable road has to offer, most of its inhabitants are run-of-the-mill, middle class professionals who celebrate Christmas with extravagance and get drunk 7 nights later. Sometimes we see cause, when only variation lies before us.

So to Matthew Syed, I say this. I’ve met you many times. I’ve enjoyed listening to you. I’ve enjoyed reading your work. And I couldn’t return your table tennis serve. But I must tell you: You have a natural talent for table tennis; as does Jason Holder for cricket; as does Jonathan for Talmud; as do I for writing. Practice is what makes our work shine. But without something deep inside us each of us, without a jewel worthy of illumination, no amount of practice will ever make a difference.

Natural talent exists.

THE SILVERDALE ROAD DREAM TEAM:

Matthew Syed on Triggernometry:

Rabbi Jonathan Hughes at TED:

Daniel Clarke-Serret at HARIF & The Zionist Podcast:

Listen to The Zionist Podcast on Apple or Spotify:

NOTE: Also worth reading on this topic is Professor Steven Pinker’s “The Blank Slate”.