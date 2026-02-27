An “As a Jew” useful idiot (right)

The sectarian bloc vote is nothing new. In Northern Ireland, each and every ballot is a tribal head count. In Jerusalem, it’s those black hats that (inevitably) win the day. Throughout the democratic world, policy and persuasion are bywords for naivety.

Yet, until recently, sectarianism has been alien to the English political scene. It was still possible to influence an election through argument. Democracy lived.

2024 changed all that and last night’s inevitable Green (by-election) victory was the poisoned cherry on the cake. Wherever there is a sizable Muslim population, demographic weight has the heft to bring hell. The mosque rules. The males obey. The women are made to obey. Even with a “mere” 28% of the Gorton & Denton electorate, it was the iman and his male henchmen that prevailed.

We are told the reason for Muslim abandonment of Labour: Gaza. So, let us be clear, in a Mancunian local election, it is a stalled foreign conflict that counts. Not the cost of living, not the health service, not the potholes in the roads; just a strip of foreign land that they know not of.

No matter that that war is (kind of) over. It is the eternal excuse for eternal Muslim grievance. Just like with the Palestinian themselves. No act of terrorism is too grievous for them. No Israeli offer is too generous. A ceasefire, demanded, then delivered, is unendingly insufficient. “They are angry about Gaza”, so the rest of the British population are made to suffer.

Most British Muslims don’t even come from the Middle East. They are, overwhelmingly, South Asian. They know nothing about Gaza, less about Israel and are entirely ignorant of the Levant; the egregious human rights abuses of Pakistan being insufficient to whet their anger. And Afghan oppression of women? Too medieval for their interest.

“Muslim anger about Gaza” is manufactured and insincere. If they really cared about human flourishing, they would campaign in Islamabad, not London. But it’s an excuse, flamed by the ever-appeasing, left-controlled British broadcast media.

And to be sure, it is the far left who have flamed this Muslim sectarianism. George Galloway, friend of Saddam, is a one-man incitement machine. Zack Polanski is as poisonous as a Russian agent. And as for their followers? They are equally brain dead in their lust for Jewish hatred.

It is we, the long-suffering supporters of the open society, that are really passionate about human rights: The right of British Muslim women to control their own lives. The right of imprisoned Muslims to break free from their totalitarian families. The rights of a democratic nation to decide its elections on the basis of debate and argument, not religious affiliation.

Bluntness is required and will now be delivered. We are angry. More angry than British Muslims in fact. Because we actually come from the Middle East and we are splitting blood at the antisemitism, hypocrisy and malevolent one-sidedness of Gazan reporting. We are enraged by the support for terrorists and their sick, violent-inciting society over a democratic ally fighting on our behalf. We are incandescent about The Great Genocide Blood Libel delivered by a populist, “as a Jew” political leader whose Green Party doesn’t give a damn about the environment. Yet our anger doesn’t count. This posting doesn’t count. Because Jewish, and democratic, British anger is “Islamophobic”.

Anger about a foreign conflict is, or should be, irrelevant to British elections, but what shouldn’t be irrelevant is this: vandalised synagogues, protests outside places of worship and Jewish schools that need armed guards. A Britain which cannot accommodate a visiting Israeli football team because of the Birmingham mob. We are angry. Beyond angry. But we don’t have the numbers. And as any Northern Irish or Israeli Haredi sectarian will tell you it’s the numbers that count in a “democracy”. So is it any surprise that we want to limit the number of new Muslims coming to the UK.

And this, to be clear, isn’t racism. Anymore than deep concern over Haredi numbers in Israel is antisemitism. It is a recognition that individual citizens are being used like Hamelin’s rats dancing to the pipers tune. Whether in Northern Ireland or Haredi Jerusalem or Muslim Birmingham, there is no individuality nor citizenship. Individual voters are cannon fodder doing what the Iman or the Rebbe or George Galloway forces them to do. Even though Birmingham, Manchester and Jerusalem exist within free, democratic societies, the individual Muslim and Haredi resident has no power of individual choice. No freedom of speech and no power of action. They are pawns which collectively have the power than none of them possess individually. It is a democratic abomination.

Of course British Muslims and Jerusalem Haredim and Catholic Derry-ites have the potential ability to act democratically. Many in the depths of their being want to –they want to escape the hell of sectarianism. But they live in totalitarian ecosystems. Their families and communities are hellish gulags, collectively cursing the individual spirit so essential for democracy and human flourishing. Regardless of the wider society, in the reality of their daily lives they are no better than conscripts in the Eritrean army.

This is why a growing Muslim community is a danger to Britain.

This is why a growing Haredi community is a danger to Israel.

This is why Northern Irish “democracy” is a shocking joke.

None of this would be any issue if the majority fought for liberal democracy and insisted on secular plurality in the public square. But Likud is in hoc to the Haredim and Muslim “anger” is whipped up and exploited by left-wing British politicians. And so Haredim are exempted from the army, Muslim immigration to Britain is supercharged and more and more concessions are being made daily to the Birmingham mob.

And am I generalising about Muslims? Am I ignoring the Syrian doctor escaping the hell of home and the Kurdish Muslim who rejects pan-Arabism? I am and I am ashamed. But I have been forced to this because the Greens and Labour and every left-wing UK political party generalises about Muslims too. They are all “angry about Gaza”. They all want to be told what to do by “community leaders”. They all want their postal votes manipulated by the totalitarian Muslim man.

And worse, the left-wing generalise about Muslims for a reason: because actual, individual Muslim voters are voting in actual British elections for Gazan Independants, George Galloway’s apologists and Polanski’s poison. Community leaders aren’t voting. Individual Muslims are. Which means that either they are forced to vote the “right way” or they want to. Either way, the results we have seen since 2024 mean that democracy is in danger.

The hellish threat of demographic bloc voting is existential. Male-controlled, iman-incited bloc voting is existential. And it isn’t “British Muslims who are angry”. Or far-right skinheads. It is WE, the vast majority of Britons, who are angry. And we reject the sham of democracy in Muslim-dominated constituencies.