PURE JEWISH ANGER

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

OPENING STATEMENT:

I’m a Jew that likes irony

DEFENDANT A: Middle East

Indictments 1 to 5

DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est

Indictments 6 to 12

6. Common Will // 7. Ivory Towers: Sold // 8. First they called it racism // 9. The Great Betrayal // 10.War Crimes // 11. Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag! // 12. J’accuse!

DEFENDANT C: Us

To come…

INDICTMENT 11: Mr Gorbachev, Tear down that Flag!

This poem is “inspired” by my holiday in the Basque country, one of Spain’s wealthiest regions, where Palestinian flags on balconies are a common sight. They even seem to have displaced the Basque “national” flag in popularity, quite an achievement given the violent, hard as nails, underpinnings of that movement. Of course the vast majority of residents have neither Basque nor Palestinian flags on their property which is rather the point of this piece. The majority have been cowed, scared to express their alternative views in a climate of perpetual intimidation. This poem is for them.

The last 3 photos are my own holiday snaps.

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