This poem is “inspired” by my holiday in the Basque country, one of Spain’s wealthiest regions, where Palestinian flags on balconies are a common sight. They even seem to have displaced the Basque “national” flag in popularity, quite an achievement given the violent, hard as nails underpinnings of that movement. Of course the vast majority of residents have neither Basque nor Palestinian flags on their property which is rather the point of this piece. The majority have been cowed, scared to express their alternative views in a climate of perpetual intimidation. This poem is for them.

Flags are a curious beast. As lone soldiers they make the heart fill will pride, but in battalions they bring certain dread. Menacing, a show of force to bar the outsider. Just as the lone grasshopper is beautiful in form, so can the national banner provoke healthy collective longing; yet when gregarious it turns into a plague; making one crave for the long past redness of the Nile. Its design is of little import. That of Russia is pristine, clean and elegant, as immaculate as the Dutch tricolore on which it is based; but it is a mere carnival mask, a tunic unable to disguise national aggression. The English, meanwhile, are different -quelle surprise - with a flag of historic intoleration disguising the beauty of the rule of law; democracy uncomfortably venting under drunken fancy dress. A nation of religious abandonment cloaked in the cross of fanatics. It is not the design that speaks of a country, but its proliferation. A single, moth-bitten, rectangle is as harmless as the island wind, yet a division of crosses, crescents and Davidic shields gives one pause. It poses the question of whether you’re really in. The national flag has its place: the football stadium, the Olympic opening, the official residence. It marches solemnly by the statue of our war dead. It celebrates the centenary of existential victory. But amongst the parades, a thousand strong, it's a hammer to batter and a gun half armed. Accompanied by torches, it shutters out the light. Yet in our stupor of unremembrance, we miss it now it's gone. The long-buried national flag barely exists. For amongst the streets of Catalan separatism, Basque supremacy and Scottish self-declared sainthood, we weep at the division that only nylon can cause. We despair at a society cracked open, a Humpty Dumpty never to be put together again. Each man pitted against his brother, each day a loyalty test to be passed anew. What hell it is to see that flag once more, an ordeal in the face of Spanish Inquisition. Either its child-like patterns destroy your soul, seeing the end of the country you loved, or you anger at the appropriation! What right did they have to steal my Saltire? Today we are faced with a new plague, a second trial by locust. That same flag which dominates our streets avenues and boulevards. It swarms overhead and hides unmolested around every corner. It flies uncommonly proud, arrogant and with unprecedented impunity. It never comes in pairs. The Flag of Union is banished from its presence, whilst the Basque Ikurriña prostrates in its midst. The Stars are stripped bare, purified by fire, to worship the new religion. Where nationalism is dissolved and borders are melted, only the State of Palestine remains; the replacement of Christendom in a single flag. Universalism, "Catholicism", Supersessionism. Unity at last. If that flag were to be flown by its countrymen, an exile in Europe, the only Palestinian in the village, then who could complain? Are we triggered by the lone Tricolore? Does the Texan Star enrage? If that flag were enjoined with the Israeli, a symbol for peace, a call for hope, a cry for better days, then let us applaud! But it never is. Flying from Basque balconies, it’s a battle cry, a call for war. It is domination of the streets on a grand and unwanted scale. It isn’t an appeal for peace, but a scream for destruction. The wealthy youth of Europe want to obliterate Israel. That is the one and only message. The flag wavers command the streets, appropriate the balconies, smother the public square and turn it into a communist star. They don’t represent the majority or even the majority of the minority. But they dominate unopposed, their opponents cowed. This is no question of property rights! Who would dare to fly the Davidic Star in their window; confront the petrified public in blue and white? There would be none so lion-hearted as to “provoke” the provocateurs! Their sainted flag is safe in numbers, a locust that Pharoah bears for his stubbornness. That flag is powerful, destructive beyond words. Native nationalists have gone silent, waiting… stalking… Regional nationalists have put away their guns. at last defeated by the attraction of Palestinian violence. Meanwhile we the Liberals are scared out of our wits. Mr Gorbachev, please, tear down that flag!