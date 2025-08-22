Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lamed Vovnik 36's avatar
Lamed Vovnik 36
2h

What many forget, or rather choose to ignore, is that Hamas does not fly the Palestinian flag. They fly the green Hamas flag that symbolizes the international aspirations of Islamic Jihad and Muslim Brotherhood. A Palestinian state is in no way a goal of Hamas, and too many who cheer on Hamas seem not to grasp this fact. That’s why Hamas murdered (and still murders) Fatah adherents when they first took power. Whatever its faults (and there are many), Fatah does seek a Palestinian state and generally recognizes that such a state would exist next to Israel, not in place of it.

Aside from the flag issue, the global cheerleaders for Hamas have been a key factor in the duration of the war. Hamas is a testosterone laden movement of macho aggression and every cheer goes straight to their testicles, goading them on and on. Being a death cult (by their own admission in love with dying and killing for Allah), they couldn’t care less how many Gazans die. For Hamas, even children are martyrs for Allah who will go straight to Paradise. This makes it easy to see their children die while they cry crocodile tears for the media. I do not take Israeli policy under Bibi off the hook. They should be less ‘helpful’ to Hamas’ perversion. Still, it is instructive that the Koran chastises Jews for loving Life more than Death.

shalom / salaam

p.s. Back to flags - My friend and colleague from the U.K. was much troubled by how many flags suddenly popped up all over the place when Trump was elected in 2016. At the time there wasn’t yet the flag trend in Britain, and to her mind, the American flag fest reminded her of a dark regime - Nazi Germany. Unfortunately flags are now all over the place and in the kind of numbers that rightly disturbs the author.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture