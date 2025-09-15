[Image: Moses and Machiavelli. Retrieved from https://newlehrhaus.org/program/dr-rivka-amado-an-odd-couple-moses-and-machiavelli]

The Greatest Machiavellian (according to Machiavelli)

The name Machiavelli stirs the passions, associated as it is with cunning, manipulation and evil. His words are a guide for seizing power and keeping it. Or at least that's what they say. So it may surprise the reader to learn of the leaders he lavishes with praise; those who “founded new modes and orders”; those “armed prophets” that are Machiavellian models for successful Kingship. They are, in order, Moses, Cyrus the Great, Theseus and Romulus. That's correct! The meek Moses - Israel’s greatest prophet “Whom the Lord knew face to face” - and the Human Rights-establishing Cyrus - the “Lord’s Annointed (Messiah)” - are archetypal machiavellians according to the man himself! When imagining the ideal Prince, Machiavelli thinks first of the Exodus and only then of the Borgia.

So what is it about Moses's leadership that Machiavelli finds so inspiring? After all, isn't Moses the greatest example of humility in the Hebrew Bible? Is his name not effaced from the Passover retelling of The Exodus so as to place the true credit upn God? Is Machiavelli not aware of the prophet’s esteemed reputation? Indeed he is —and he finds it absolutely essential in any founder of a new Republic. Although, he held contempt for the weakness which he said was bred by Christianity, at no point does Machiavelli suggest doing away with religion. Instead he calls upon newly installed leaders to cloak themselves in the garb of religiosity —all the while doing what “needs to be done”. The public piety of Moses was, therefore, a blessing in Machiavellian eyes, whilst Richard Dawkins would not have had the guile to do the job effectively.

In the Florentine’s words, Moses, Cyrus and Romulus were “unarmed prophets”, those who use raw power - political or military - to enforce their new vision. It is their willingness to use “force” that leads them to achieving lasting success. Machiavelli doesn't directly criticize Jesus Christ - the “unarmed prophet” - for obvious contemporaneous reasons, though it is implied that his kingdom (the Kingdom of God) exists in a spiritual realm which has no bearing on day-to-day politics.

The Christian preacher Girolamo Savonarola had attempted to establish a species of theocracy in Florence, but was ultimately ejected and executed due to his inability to back up law with power. By contrast, the success of both Moses and Cyrus is undeniable. The nations of Israel and Persia/Iran continue to survive as internally cohesive political units to this day, while the Moabites, Midianites and Edomites have been crushed into the dust of History. Even Romulus’ Rome endured in diminished form until the fall of Constantinople and could be said to remain extant in the person of the Roman Catholic Church. Their initial political impositions led to lasting legacy.

Taking God out of the Equation

Before we continue further in our retelling of the Torah, we must make the following observation, namely that Moses commentators tend to fall into two extreme camps: On one hand, we have the uber-religious, who claim that everything scribed in Exodus through Deuteronomy happened word for word, even up to and including the somewhat paradoxical assertion that the Prophet wrote his whole life in advance on top of Sinai before failing to heed any of lessons! On the other, we have the arch-sceptics who dismiss the entire account as myth, thus failing to accord it with the seriousness it deserves.

In order to understand Machiavelli's point, we may not lurch to either extreme. Instead, we must do what the Florentine always suggests: see how things actually are here on Earth. So humour us by making the following thought experiment: let us assume that everything in the post-Genesis Torah happened more or less as described, but equally, let us take God out of the equation. Let us imagine that all the acts of violence therein contained happened by human hands. The death of Korach and his rebels, the defeat of the Amalekites, the lethal punishment of those who gathered sticks on the Sabbath: Let us imagine that this was political punishment on the part of the Israelite leader. We need not imagine too deeply, for in places the Torah text is explicit. Following the idolatry of the golden calf, approximately 3,000 Israelites were extra-judicially killed at Moses's command. He was clearly prepared to use violence to enforce the law.

This thought experiment does not require us to agree on historical truth. It may well be, as religious Jews affirm, that the Torah was divinely revealed at Sinai and that the many violent corrections in Exodus through Deuteronomy happened by the hand of God. For today's purposes, we need not confirm nor deny, for whatever the source of the violence and whatever its historical accuracy, its analysis is essential —both for understanding how to form a nation and how to future-proof it throughout the coming generations. Like Thomas Hobbes before us, we are not atheists, but sceptics. We accept the possibility of Revelation, but, given the impossibility of certain proof, it cannot be used either to confer the divine right of leaders nor to impose religious doctrines on others. Insofar as a nation is coalesced around religious principles, that nation and its constitution must attain legitimacy under another head. Through examining the leadership of Moses, divorced from its divine trappings, we discover the secret sauce that makes the nation of Israel live to this day — the sauce that Machiavelli so admired.

It should also be noted that to presume Mosaic responsibility is not to impugn the Israelite leader. Bien au contraire! Both Machiavelli and myself greatly admire the Prophet, irrespective of the divine role in proceedings. How could you not, when like Cyrus after him, he formed both the national concept and its millennia long, successful implementation? If extreme violence was part of the necessary package, then that's something we need to learn from and although we may not apply these tactics in modern times, it helps us to understand the difference between historically successful and failed States.

Uniting the Tribes

The success of Moses cannot be understated. He succeeded in uniting 12 fractious tribes into one cohesive, enduring nation. It is particularly notable that in Exodus through Deuteronomy we rarely hear of tribal violence. The Torah speaks of collective violence against outside nations and Divine or Mosaic-commanded violence against deviant individuals, yet we almost never hear about the Reubenites fighting the Danites, or Judah's progeny taking arms against those of Simeon.

How extraordinary! Let us not forget how the Holy Scriptures begin — with fratricide, with the murder of Abel by Cain. Let us not forget how the Book of Genesis continues — with endless sibling rivalry. It all comes to a climax with the fabled story of Joseph and his brothers, the latter of whom sold their sibling into slavery having shamefully faked his death. And who were these brothers? The very leaders of the tribes that Moses led into the desert! Fraternal contempt created the tribal structure in the first place and their children and grandchildren may well have grown up with hatred towards their rival clans.

It is entirely true that the story of Joseph concludes with forgiveness and reconciliation. Yet it doesn't take much for inter-group hatred to re-emerge, particularly within a sibling context. In his lectures for Yale University, Paul Bloom kindly sets out the psychological evidence. Even when groups are randomly divided in a classroom context by the toss of a coin, a sense of us and them will be sure to emerge. And the greater the separation, the greater the rivalry and even hostility.

Bloom speaks of an experiment (the Robbers Camp Experiment conducted by Muzafer Sherif) of racially homogeneous and otherwise extremely similar young campers in the Oklahoman countryside. They were divided randomly into two groups, but lodged into separate accommodation and had a segregated camp experience. Each group gave themselves an unoriginal name:The Rattlers and the Eagles. Before too long each “tribe” naturally developed unique group cultures and stereotypes about the other team. Food fights and other acts of hostility broke out. The mere act of separation created proto-hatred.

Sherif’s experiment then proceeded to its next stage: trying to make peace. You would think that it would be easy given that we’re speaking of impressionable youngsters who essentially come from the same culture. If that's what you thought, you'd be wrong. First they tried peace negotiations: the interlocutors were seen as traitors by their own side. Then they competed in mock-Olympics games where athletes participated under their own name, but as with the real life Olympic Games, medals won were seen as signs of tribal pride. Finally, mixed meals led to more food fights. The only method that ultimately functioned was fabricating a common enemy. Faced with the Midianites, the Campers finally cohered as one “nation”.

All of this teaches us many lessons, most importantly that: a) the very existence of tribes (”brothers”) implies hostility and violence, no matter the circumstances of their creation and b) outside forces are a useful way of uniting them. Point A, at least, helps us to understand the incredible achievement of Moses. The very fact that 12 distinct tribes with 12 distinct identities harbouring 12 distinct set of stereotypes and 12 propagandistic views of dysfunctional family history could respectfully cohere in a well organized Camp around a common Divine tent of meeting shows us that Moses managed to achieve something that Muzafer Sherif could not.

Throughout history, tribal life has been a byword for extreme internecine violence, especially in desert areas far from the reach of civilized law. Yet here in the Sinai wilderness, far from the established Empires of Egypt and Mesopotamia, 12 historically hostile tribes managed to live without honour-based killing or a vicious cycle of violence. Just how did Moses do it?

A Common Enemy, a Shared History

It is true that when faced with outside forces, Moses could raise the common standard of defense, yet that just created additional challenges of awakening a previously passive slave class into believing that they could win. Let us just remember the context of Machiavelli, who lived in a time of a divided Italy, where city-state fought against city-state, and foreign Invaders - notably the French - felt free to conquer at will. The existence of a foreign enemy was completely insufficient to rally the Italians around a united flag. Extraordinarily, it took Italy until 1861 to finally get her act together and become one nation state. So merely stating that the Israelites were faced with Amalekites and Edomites doesn’t in any way explain their political unity.

As already alluded to, Moses didn't have very good fighting material to work with. Having been enslaved for 400 years, the Israelites were used to passivity, obeying orders and accepting their own feebleness when faced with Empire. On some theoretical level, they acknowledged the immorality of their enslavement, yet as many of us are wont to do, they accepted the way things were. Even when presented with the opportunity to escape, 4/5th (according to Rabbinic sources) chose to remain in the relative comfort of Egypt and even among those who took the plunge into the unknown, many soon fell into nostalgic fear. In this classic quote on the banks of Red Sea, we understand the prevalent mindset:

“Is it because there are no graves in Egypt that you have taken us away to die in the wilderness? What have you done to us in bringing us out of Egypt? Is not this what fwe said to you in Egypt: ‘Leave us alone that we may serve the Egyptians’? For it would have been better for us to serve the Egyptians than to die in the wilderness.”

Moses was forced to use many methods to wake up the slaves from their slumber –and enhance his own political credentials. These include, but are not limited to, demonstrations of supernatural power, acts of bravery (including the ascent of a holy mountain), reinforcing religious faith through symbolic enactments (the “hands in the air” episode), punishing fear and nostalgia through violence, fearlessly smashing holy objects and personally adjudicating over civil disputes. Additionally, he reinforced his power through an unprecedented juxtaposition: capital punishment of political rivals and the meek assurance that he had no desire for authority. In perhaps the most remarkable act of audacity, the entire Exodus generation, safe for Joshua and Caleb, were refused entry into the Promised Land for their cowardice. In Machiavelli's words, he saw the opportunity in The Exodus to create a new nation and he did this, in part, with a formidable defence/invasion force forged through ruthless decision making. Only those who were fit to be in a free nation were accorded the honour of membership.

When looking back on these events, Machiavelli felt more than a twinge of frustration, for in his own native Italy, Christianity had subdued the citizenry into idle passivity; they couldn't master the internal strength to unite as one and defeat foreign conquerors. Meekness and the other virtues of unarmed prophecy were inadequate to face the challenges of the temporal realm. He didn't necessarily reject Christian morality per se, but advised that merely being nice to your neighbor is an insufficient glue to cohere a tribally diverse nation and unite them against common adversity.

A nation may be formed through common experience and collective identity. Yet, as Moses found in the early stages of the Wilderness experience, shared history is insufficient to solidify the nation. Similarly, the common culture and traumatic experiences of all Italians couldn't muster the strength to repel the French. In early times, the Romans had conquered all in their midst. They had been too violent. Religion had been needed to temper their thumos. Yet, in an age of the Renaissance, where Italians were reaching new heights of artistic and technological development, they lacked the spirit even to rule Italy. The pride and natural “humore” of nobility to dominate was creating civil conflict. So Machiavelli was appealing to the humore of the common people - the desire for freedom and non-domination - to rally them to military defense. His work was a call to unite the newly-installed Prince with the regular citizenry, all in opposition to the nobles who were causing internal political instability and sustaining a weak, dominated, passive population.

The Self-Legislator

And so it is here that we come to the other aspect of Mosaic nation building: the legal code. Machiavelli, as with Friedrich Nietzsche after him, praised Moses as a man who had the strength to create law; the uncommon hero able to self-legislate; the superman able to take a fractious people from the heart of a well-established civilization and unite them around newly minted legal provisions. The Mosaic law was instrumental in giving dignity to the previously enslaved populace, while legalizing tribal relations so as to avoid internecine violence. Now, at last, there were legal provisions which stated that the nation was composed of individuals, each made in God's image and who therefore had equality under legislation. Now, at last, acts of theft, murder and wrongdoing would be punished by the Sovereign instead of by tribal vigilantes, and whilst the decreed punishments were harsh by modern European standards, they vastly reduced the ad-hoc violence between tribes so common in Middle Eastern history.

It is not so much the laws themselves, but the existence of law, that created a (relatively) civilised nation. Previously, having just departed from Egypt, they had been in a veritable State of Nature; in a potential war of all against all. True enough, they were “free”; as Locke teaches us, we are all free in the state of nature. There we have a right to life, liberty and property and the concomitant right to self-preservation. But freedom without law is an effective state of war as each man must become their own judge, jury and executioner. Better to establish a state of mutual political relations - a literal State - to set down common standards and rules of conduct.

While the Sovereign - here Moses - may enact laws not to your liking, your acceptance of sovereign power gives you a space for peaceful liberty, where you need not fear the knife of your neighbour nor the hatred of your brother. Korach challenged the Sovereign and threatened the peace, so as Thomas Hobbes (correctly) argues, the Sovereign Authority had every right to crush him in return; to prevent any possible return to the State of Nature. If Moses were to have allowed two sovereigns in one territory there would have been two nations: tribalism in other words. Precisely the tribalism that he had been so successful in eliminating.

For Thomas Hobbes, and for Moses before him, the ultimate value - or “natural law” - was peace; the avoidance of inter-tribal death in the State of Nature. Although Moses the Meek may have wanted otherwise, he did what was necessary to maintain the peace of the camp under one common sovereign; else the nation would have collapsed under chaos and weakness.

We can all engage in a debate about the limits of sovereign power and the preferred form of government, yet we can hardly blame Moses for failing to institute a democratic system thousands of years ahead of his time. Perhaps in an ideal world it would have been better to follow the advice of Locke, whereby the State’s legitimate powers are limited. Or perhaps we should restrict ourselves to Hobbes and state that liberty is that space carved out where the law doesn't speak. But let us not distract ourselves from the incredible nature of the Mosaic Revolution.

Moses - and his conception of Hebraic Liberty - very much followed the Hobbesian model, millennia before the English Civil War. Where the Torah was silent, the citizen could choose. His achievement, as Machiavelli rightly points out, makes him the most esteemed leader in human history; an unarmed prophet who created nationhood under law by an audacious act of will. He did this despite his natural reticence, taciturnity and reluctance to lead. There are no words for his greatness.

The Social Contract

So let us conclude with his final, world-changing achievement: the social contract. The enactment of the Torah was not merely a Parliament in session, but a Constitutional Covenant. It bound all those present by an act of explicit consent: “We will do and we will hear”. None were forced to enter the political community; rather by their own words they submitted themselves to the rule of law in the name of peace. The legitimacy of the Torah code did not come from the fact of divine revelation – whether you believe in revelation or otherwise. Instead it flowed, in line with Locke’s far later teaching, from an act of consent; not from the political leadership, but from each and every individual citizen.

If the revolution had stopped there, it would have been unprecedented. But it didn’t. In a final coup de grace, Moses bound the entire future Jewish nation in the Covenant, binding both those present at Sinai and those in generations to come. In his Deuteronomic words; “With whoever is standing here with us today before the LORD our God, and with whoever is not here with us today”. In this small sentence, the Eternal Jewish Nation came into being and with it the entire national tradition of the liberal, democratic West.

It may be that most modern Jews don't feel bound by the individual Mosaic provisions. This is hardly surprising. Not a single modern Briton feels bound to the Plantagenet system of government either, despite absolutely feeling bound to the historical and continuing British polis and its current system of government. Similarly, in clear Lockean terms, the Jews of today do consent to the Covenant. They consent to the national project which was started by Moses that day and continues into force over 3,300 years later. They consent to the principle of sovereignty which maintains us in peace in a world of war. They consent to the rule of law, that blessed sovereign which keeps divided tribes and fractious classes in one common polity.

By acknowledging the generation-spanning importance of that moment, we bind ourselves to a tradition which keeps us safe from harm to this day. As Jews, as Westerners, as believers in the sovereign law, we affirm our loyalty to the Mosaic legacy and its power to defeat nature in an act of human artifice.

“By this ART we create a nation” said Hobbes.

By acknowledging the greatness of Moses Machiavelli, we maintain that nation.