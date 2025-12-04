Behaviour management: The process of using strategies and techniques to promote positive behaviour and create a conducive learning environment in the classroom.

Just how do they get away with it year after year? Terrorist atrocities go unpunished. Rejectionism is applauded. Child sacrifice is explained away. No matter what crimes they commit, the response is always the same: solidarity, applause.

Those who trumpet the cause of Human Rights the loudest become deaf and dumb in the face of Arab barbarism. It was the occupation! It was poverty! It was hopelessness! It was because they were “brown people”! All deeply racist - not to mention patronizing and wrong.

They act as though the Palestinians just left the jungle and need support to join the massed ranks of civilization. They act as though they are “natives”, naked and helpless in the face of European expansionism.

They obviously haven’t read their history; of the mighty civilizations that hugged the Mediterranean basin; of the untold riches along the Tigris; of the Persians and the Egyptians, of the Judeans and the Abbasid. If they had, they’d transform racism into responsibility; preaching into learning. They’d know that the Middle East is the West — the very heart of Western Civilization.

It was there from which it all sprung: the Abrahamic religions, the nation state, the codes of law, elaborate culture and fine arts. India and China have their own great civilizations, but here, west of the Indus, wisdom flowed from the Euphrates. The Levantine peoples aren’t “brown victims” in need of saving, but olive-skinned “white people” in need of responsibility.

Responsibility is the root of all progress. Responsibility and accountability. Where people assume the power to forment change, there lies freedom and dignity. When people recognize their own failings and seek to make the change, there lies a better future.

The Palestinians live in a fantasy world of receipt without accountability; of calling for freedom without assuming responsibility. How can anyone be free if they devolve choices and their consequences to others? If each appalling act is met with baubles, what incentive have they to change? They are like children that throw a tantrum when Mummy says no. Except the Mummy never says no. The second intifada is met with support, while October terrorism is rewarded with “statehood”.

And more, this statehood isn’t real. It’s a vehicle not an entity. Real states are opposed when they invade their neighbours. Real states have citizens, not refugees. Real States build hospitals and innovate for growth. Real States fund their own schools to inspire the next generation. What they don’t do is elect barbarians, while facing no accountability.

If the Arabs could build Abbasid glory, they can build Singapore on the Med. They don’t need our help, our money nor our unearned sympathy. If they wish to be bloated, self-harming charity cases, that is their choice, but they shouldn’t receive a penny from us – or anybody else for that matter. They should face the consequences of their actions and if that means failed, impoverished, isolated government, so be it. In a real State, one makes one’s bed and lies in it.

As a teacher, I’ve seen this phenomenon many times. The student who gets away with murder, unsanctioned and unpunished, receiving the misplaced sympathy of a self-blind teaching team. To these students, the rules don’t apply — so they don’t follow them. Only when the entire staff are singing off the same hymn sheet, only when expectations are universal, does change result. Any student devoid of responsibility and accountability harms the learning of their classmates — and creates a worse future society for themselves and others.

There are many indispensable elements explicit and implicit in the last paragraph:

Rules are only effective when there is a consistent school policy. When one teacher calls out wrongdoing and the others lets it go, it is the righteous professional who is punished. Rules must be enforced consistently, dispassionately and equally in every classroom, just like the able football referee who applies norms without fear or favour. The same rules apply to everyone, to the hard-working and the deviant, to the self-regulating and the class-disrupting. To do otherwise breeds resentment on the part of norm-followers and contempt on the part of rule-breakers. The former - expected to act impeccably - see the rules as a sham. The latter, not made to take any accountability or responsibility, push the boundaries even further, A classroom without rules is an unsafe space. A world without rules is an unsafe geopolitical landscape.

Praise is another trap into which teachers can fall. To bend the disruptive to their will in a rules-less environment, certain “special” students receive undeserved approbation. They have their own special parade for achieving the basics. They get a pat on the back when everyday expectations are followed — for tucking in their chair, for deigning to listen for 10 minutes. In the very short term, this tactic can work - it can get the burnt-out teacher through the hour - but in the long time, it will inevitably fail.

In the first place, such children aren’t fools. They understand that the praise is unwarranted. They recognise the special treatment. They learn that they are somehow “unique”. All of these actions combine to divest the student of any accountability. Only when they understand that they are equal - which is to say equally responsible - will any change come to pass. Accountability breeds responsibility which breeds profound change in that students’ future life. False praise and unenforced norms breed contempt —a disaster for the society we are trying to create.

This is the unmistakable pattern in Middle Eastern, geopolitical affairs, with the Palestinians treated as special instead of responsible. They are praised because they took one day off terrorist attacks. They are feted for holding one election 20 years ago. They are regaled for their illegitimate, Ramallah government.

Their flags are waved in celebration and they are showered with money again and again.

Regardless of their barbaric actions, the cockroach-infested UN is the sugar daddy that keeps on giving…

Just like disruptive children, the Palestinians aren’t fools. As inheritors of a once great Arab civilization, how could they be otherwise? They understand the game and they’re playing their part marvelously — no one has played unaccountable victimhood with such aplomb. The more we throw good money after bad, mixed with unfounded praise and unconscionable approbation, the more we will see history on rinse and repeat. These are bloated benefit claimants, fat on stolen earnings and smirking with unmet evil. They have no reason to change, so they won’t change — unless, of course, we apply the same rules to them as to everyone else. And when I say we, I don’t mean Israel, the Czech Republic, Micronesia and the United States. I mean the entire teaching body — the International Community.

Meanwhile, Israel is exasperated. It’s spent the best part of 100 years keeping to the rules — seeking peace, promoting liberal values and protecting freedom of religion. It’s turned the other cheek in the face of Arab Imperial provocation and Western stupidity. It’s seen how the rules only apply to one side, while the other has immunity for its falsely claimed “special educational needs”.

Worse, Israel is told to meet impossible standards:

to kill absolutely no civilians in a tightly packed area where the elected government of that territory has intentionally built its terrorist infrastructure under the urban population. to do so where the International Community refuses to evacuate the civilian population as per standard practice. to do so where the other side’s elected government - invaders of its sovereign territory - are using hospitals as military bases, schools as terrorist training camps and children as human shields. to do so really, really quickly, but impossibly carefully. to do so without destroying any buildings or civilian infrastructure; and most importantly… to do so in a context where the other side faces zero accountability or responsibility.

It’s a football match where one team has to play hopping on one leg with both hands tied behind their back, while the other is allowed to physically assault their opponents with slide tackles and guns. In such a context, who would have any respect for international law and its rules? The fact that Israel has done its utmost to minimize civilian casualties in such an impossible situation is testament to its morality in a world of depravity.

To repeat, the Palestinians are not victims, forest-dwelling natives or child-like, agency-less “brown people”. This is racism! Rather they are bona fide members of the Global North gone rogue. They are the (so they say) descendants of the Abbasid and, like the Judeans, past teachers of the West. They are (so they say) a Mediterranean, once-Western people on the banks of the Great Sea. Yet they have been given no incentive to change their ways due to a failing education system which rewards failure and punishes morality.

So let us be clear: Israelis should be held to the highest standards, but these standards should be exactly the same as those imposed on the Americans, the British and the Palestinian Arabs. We are all equal. We are all responsible. We are all accountable. And when, in a future Isaiaic classroom, this lesson is finally learnt, we will create a world dignified with freedom. Until then, the decent few must treat the international system with the contempt that it deserves.

