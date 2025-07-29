[Image: Yet another Italian Pope holding court in the New Roman Catholic Church. Her words are orthodoxy. Her views are infallible.]

History isn't “what happened in the past”. It’s a statement that the past still exists today as an objective fact.

Most of what happened in the past no longer truly exists. Of what people did and thought and felt we have no record. Most events are as nameless and shapeless as the vast, oxygenless expenses of the Milky Way. While “stuff” clearly happened, that “stuff” is an undiscovered, undiscoverable country, as impossible of exploration as the far reaches of the Universe. So we are reduced to myth, speculation and sometimes ideological inspired lie.

In the era before writing, in the epoch before records, there was no history at all to speak of. Legacy may have existed for a generation or two, if that, but the lack of records meant that long term history was the stuff of yet to be invented science fiction.

The timeless wisdom of one's ancestors may have been transmitted by storytelling. One knew from familial experience what mushrooms to avoid, what berries to pick and how to undertake the hunt. The basic functions of life, and general guidelines as to communal living, were gifted from mother to son, but history, in the sense of accurate retellings of the past and recalling exceptional individuals, was for an era still to come. In a cyclical and brutish state of nature, all that truly existed was survival in the present. The past was a mere tool to facilitate current lives. Our ancestors lived in PRE-history.

Archaeologists and their friends in the anthropology department may discover fragments of a past long forgotten. They may be able to piece together the odd detail about how our forebears used to live. They may discover the sites of long discarded settlements. Yet much of their findings are pure speculation and even in so far as they achieve near perfect accuracy, their findings are generic. What is discovered is how they lived. Individual lives are dead to pre-history, their contributions, if any, lost in the sands of time. And to be frank, what is there even to discover? Thousands upon thousands of years of cyclical non-progress.

History only began when the first man announced “I woz here”. He took his metaphorical pen and carved it onto metaphorical paper. He recorded facts in a given moment in a given place and those primary sources still exist to this day. Through these sources, the very raw material of history, the facts of the past can no longer be denied. The past becomes present. It exists. Though these sources are undoubtedly biased, that bias was real, and through its physical maintenance, it continues to be so.

Thus conceptualized, it isn't the historian that writes history and most certainly of all, it isn't the billions of unknown souls that at one point or another roamed the Earth. Instead it is the drafters of primary sources. They are the legacy makers! They are those that insisted that the past would live in immortally into the future!

Historians, those that view and analyze primary sources, look backwards into the past. Digging up evidence for the Present to see, they are museum curators that make the past live again. They are the living witnesses who testify that Newton and Hume aren’t dead. But historians don't write history. History was written in the present by primary source documenters that are long since dead.

[Galileo Vs The Church]

Why is this preamble important? What do we learn? What has it got to do with us? Well, to be frank, a very great deal.

In early times, very few had the opportunity to draft primary sources, religious scholars and monkish ascetics notably among them. Literacy was low and any sense of historical awareness minimal. As the centuries passed, and the printing press did its (mostly) blessed work, the history makers increased in number, but still, they were a small minority of the population at large and they faced the ceaseless war of autocratic censors. Much that was written was recorded to impress the powerful, its truth value thus diminished.

The turning point was the 20th Century. At last history was recorded in real time with unprecedented accuracy. Video recorded the horrors of Auschwitz, Churchill scribed the history of the Second World War and journalists documented the Vietnam Adventure. We knew what happened then at the time and these oft unimpeachable sources live on as golden records for our current age.

Neither was history still a record of they, documentary evidence of market prices, national cultures and generic lifestyles. Instead we learned about he and she and all those that made an impact on an unprecedented century of change. Roosevelt continues to live long after he died. Film stars that have long past breathe the 21st Century air anew. That which elapsed 100 years ago continues to live and dance in our hearts as genuine reality; as an inspiration and as a warning. It still exists and cannot be denied.

Yet today, the Wheel of Time has turned once more. Today, so many people can produce primary sources, be they written texts or spontaneous videos, that distinguishing truth from lie is an ever more delicate task. The future historian will be both blessed and cursed. Blessed because no more will they have to dig deep into the dirt for fragments and speculation. No more will a hermetically closed Soviet archive be the only source of Russian fact. Nonetheless, they will be undoubtedly cursed because with so many sources to sift through, they will end by believing what they choose. And even if they genuinely seek the truth, where would they begin to find it?

While the history of the 20th century lives and will continue to live long into the future, the facts of the 21st are a mystery even to those who live in current times.

This is why what we do, right here and right now, is so important. We are writing primary sources. We are literally making history.

Often we're confused about the point of it all. So ideologically entrenched are every one of us; so echo chambered, so pig-headed and self-blind; that persuasion is a fool's errand. No matter how cogent and well-reasoned our arguments, our opponents will never turn. Their hatred of particular peoples and particular countries is ingrained in their ideological identity. Their insistence on steal-from-the-rich economics is insusceptible to reason or historical experience. Their oxymoronic alternative facts are an unstoppable virus of stupidity.

All their views - a modern, unquestionable orthodoxy - are backed up without fail by the institutions we were bought up to trust. The United Nations is seen as a paragon of impartial veracity. The human rights establishment are seen as truth seekers instead of the ideological activists they are. The University has been compromised and public service broadcasting upsettingly infected. Politicians have become either populist propagandists or deaf elites.

How may we fight for facts when they seek only for power? What is the point of it all? Why do we even write? If the UN and Amnesty and professors galore pronounce that it's “genocide”, who will listen to me? The priests of the New Catholic Church are intolerant to all heresy.

I have asked the question rhetorically, so now I must answer. We write to make history. We write to add our names to the historical record. Few may be persuaded today, just as Galileo was punished by orthodox authority in times past, but our findings are open to the light of history. We are not theys who did stuff in the past. We live. We exist. And through our writings, we will continue to live as a testimony of brave resistance into the future.

One can only hope that, with the detachment of time, historians will be able to separate the wheat from the chaff: to say what they know is true, what they know is false and what they genuinely are unsure of. I don't say, dear future historian, that I am right. I subscribe to the legacy of Job and Augustine and the Anglo-Separation of Powers in being prudent in the face of my ignorance. I submit to you my reasoning, my experience and my insights but I don't say that they are all you need to know.

Yet, what I beg before you, is that you do your job; that, unaffected by sloganizing and the cries of adolescent simpletons, you determine what actually happened in Gaza and Ukraine and Nigeria and Sudan and Yemen and Afghanistan and Pakistan; that, independent of the indoctrination of your professors, you declare the extent and limitations of your knowledge. Of what you certainly know, you pronounce that it exists eternally.

We live in accursed times. The days where everyone could declare what happened in World War II as fact are long over in this new century. In making this document today, we declare to the future that today exists; that truth exists and that it is not the victim of factless ideologues.

You are our hope and for you, and you alone, we dedicate this document today. Bon courage.

