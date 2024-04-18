Please consider becoming a paid subscriber:
[Image: Egyptian President Al-Sisi in a big gold chair. Creator: POOL / Credit: via REUTERS / Copyright: AFP or licensors]
Abdelfatah al-Sisi has a problem. In fact he has several; and I don’t envy him. As the world’s most powerful prisoner, he is faced with two insurmountable obstacles to freedom.
The first - …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Guerre and Shalom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.