Today the Guerre and Shalom Publishing House releases Part III of Kurdistanî Azad: The Age of Armed Movements. It deals with that most difficult of subjects: when an oppressed people turns to the gun. Is such violence justified? And if it is, what are its effects on the people that wield it?

What is "Kurdistanî Azad: The Long Dream of Kurdish Self-Rule" by Khaled Salih & Ann-Catrin Emanuelsson? For more than a century the Kurds have been a people without a state, divided among four countries, promised much, denied more, and repeatedly asked to disappear. Yet through empire and republic, revolution and genocide, exile and return, one dream has never died: to have their own affairs in our their hands. - Daniel CS (Editor)

FOREWORD:

The book has so far followed the Kurdish dream before and after the modern states enclosed it. Part I traced the dream before the states: before borders hardened, before sovereignty became a cage, before Kurdish life was forced to appear through the official categories of others. Part II then followed the states against the dream: Turkey, Iraq, Iran, and Syria. Each tried, in different ways, to turn Kurdish existence into a problem to be managed, assimilated, denied, or crushed.

Part III begins when politics has been blocked for too long.

When a people is denied ordinary political recognition, revolution can become more than strategy. It becomes language. It gives the silenced a grammar of hope. It tells the unseen: you are still here. You can still act. You can still refuse disappearance.

But this part of the book does not romanticize armed struggle. It asks the harder question: what happens when the weapon that makes a people visible also begins to speak in the people’s name? What happens when sacrifice becomes authority, when suffering becomes legitimacy, and when criticism is treated as betrayal of the struggle?

Chapter 8, “Revolution as a Language of Hope” (released today) begins with the dignity of resistance. It shows why revolution can become necessary in a world where ordinary politics is closed. For many Kurds, armed movements were not born from impatience but from accumulated denial. They emerged because states had made peaceful correction nearly impossible.

Chapter 9, “My Allâh, Your Punishment” (coming soon), moves into the moral and psychological terrain of power, humiliation, fear, and revenge. It asks what kind of world is created when domination is not only military or administrative, but also existential: when punishment enters memory, faith, family, and the inner language of survival.

Chapter 10, “The Nightmare” (coming soon), brings the reader to the darkest consequences of this history. The Kurdish dream was not only opposed by state policy. It was pursued by systems willing to destroy villages, bodies, names, landscapes, and futures. The nightmare is what happens when a state stops seeing a people as citizens to be governed and begins treating them as an obstacle to be removed.

Part III is therefore about both necessity and danger.

It understands why Kurdish armed movements emerged. But it also insists that no movement, however heroic its origins, can be allowed to become larger than the people. The Kurdish dream cannot end in the sanctification of the weapon, the party, the commander, or the martyr. A free Kurdistan must remember the courage of resistance without losing the right to criticize those who resist in its name.

This is the central tension of Part III:

When politics is denied, the weapon can make a people visible; when criticism is denied, the weapon can make the people disappear into the movement.

Kurdistanî Azad is not a book against resistance. It is a book against protected error. It asks how a people can survive oppression without making oppression’s logic its own. It asks how Kurds can honor sacrifice without surrendering judgment. It asks how the dream of freedom can pass through revolution, punishment, and nightmare — and still remain a dream of human dignity, not merely victory.

Today’s chapters enter that difficult terrain.

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Kurdistanî Azad: The Long Dream of Kurdish Self-Rule

by Ann-Catrin Emanuelsson & Khaled Salih

Part III — The Age of Armed Movements

When politics is denied, the weapon can make a people visible; when criticism is denied, the weapon can make the people disappear into the movement.

Part III Introduction

When ordinary politics is denied, revolution becomes a language of hope

Part III follows the Kurdish struggle as it enters the age of armed movements: KDP, KDPI, PUK, PKK, Komele, Pêşmerge, guerrillas, underground parties, prisoners, martyrs, exiles, students, women, workers, and diaspora organizers. This is the period in which Kurdish politics becomes modern, ideological, transnational, militarized and unavoidable.