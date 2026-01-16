Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota's avatar
Ian Mark Sirota
43m

Here's hoping that you're right.

Reply
Share
Hellish 2050's avatar
Hellish 2050
2h

I think the Conservatives will win next time. Farage is leaving open a huge goal.

They are starting to read "How the Tories Can Beat Reform":

https://hellish2050.substack.com/p/book-catalogue

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture