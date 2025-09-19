We live in strange times. Undemocratic times. When asked who they would elect as Head of State if given the opportunity, Brits told pollsters recently that they would choose the Princess Royal. Meanwhile, our unelected Upper Chamber has received a lot of attention as a unique political bulwark against progressive liberalism gone mad. Although committed to democracy to the depths of our bones, the British people are turning to aristocrats and experts to save them from their elected politicians. People are seriously beginning to ask whether our elected government has any legitimacy whatsoever. And if it doesn't, what does that say about democracy?

There are many who would impugn the current government on the basis that it won the 2024 election with just 33% of the vote —but not me. For surely no-one would deny that, according to the rules of the game, the Labour party won fair and square, notwithstanding its low vote share. After all, that's the electoral system. After all, the whole point of First Past the Post is to deliver strong majorities. We tasted the sweet nectar of hung parliaments during the fabled years of Theresa May and quite frankly Israeli-European style politics is not something we wish to import.

Furthermore, unlike its Conservative predecessors, it gained a majority in all three nations of the British mainland, giving it an undeniable pan-national mandate.

Yet It’s true: the Labour Party won broadly, not deeply, riding on a wave of anger against the Conservatives. And what were they angry about in particular? That there was a net migration rate post-Boris of nearly a million per year. Not to mention the inability of the Royal Navy to stop illegal immigrants. What a tough job! The Nazis were one thing, but turning around young men in leaky rubber dinghies who are “fleeing” a safe country (France) is quite another!

Although the Labour Party gained legitimacy to rule, the specific nature of that legitimacy was to implement its Manifesto agenda, which included, of course, reducing mass immigration, alleviating the standard of living crisis, improving economic growth and - this being Labour - spending lots of money. It's fair that it achieved none of these things (not even splashing the cash, except for on debt repayments) and though only a year has elapsed, the fall of Starmer’s government has been remarkably precipitous.

Regarding immigration, it would be fair to say that there has been some mild progress, if judged only in terms of a fall in numbers, but the rates still far exceed that which would have been imaginable even 10 years ago. And more importantly, the type of immigration remains a deep concern. What with those troublesome rubber dinghies, and a penchant for Gazan-Kashmiri immigration, it is fair to say that these categories of newcomers (young, testosterone-filled males from militant surrounds) aren't exactly those the British people want. If more of the Hong Kong or Ukrainian population took up their opportunity to move here, I, for one, would have far less of a problem.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor of the Exchequer (a posh word for finance minister) has been doing her very best to stifle economic growth, slapping taxes on businesses and hurting all the wrong kinds of people —that is if your aim is to stimulate inward investment. What she should be doing, of course, is trying to get the post-COVID sick back into work. As Spectator columnist Fraser Nelson has identified, the welfare bill has ballooned since the pandemic —and should there be a serious attempt to get even a small percentage of these people into work, our sky-high debt and borrowing rates would improve in the right direction (and dramatically so). Oh yes…and it would do wonders for the self-esteem of the unemployed.

She tried, bless her. But last time they tried to introduce even a moderate welfare Bill, they ended up spending more money than the initial figure! It’s like me saving cash by dining in a more expensive restaurant. So beholden is the hapless Starmer and Reeves to their Student Union backbenchers, that they cave in at the mere voicing of criticism. Each moment of weakness shreds their authority — and the Socialist mob then demands even more blood.

It is somewhat reminiscent of the days we lost America. Every time the then Prime Ministers voted that the colonists should contribute to their own defence, the Bostonian mob forced the very tentative British executive to back down. Even a rather pathetic tax on tea, an import trade tax, which fell well within the purview of the British Parliament, and which contributed very little to the total American defence bill, caused those folks from Massachusetts to run amok. Each British sign of weakness, caused by unintentional miscommunication and divergent conceptions of Liberty, led to radicals being appointed to the colonial legislatures. Ultimately, the weak British Crown lost all legitimacy in the eyes of our American cousins.

As for America then, so for Westminster now. All that those British Prime Ministers of the 18th century were intending to do was pay down the debt of the French and Indian War, fought exclusively on the North American continent. What admirable responsibility! To live within our means. To ask those who benefited to make a contribution. Yet though their attempt to reduce the debt was legitimate, and indeed the very point of government, their illiberal ineptitude, born of a failure to listen to their own Subjects (understandable— it was an ocean away in pre-technological times), led to American independence. Quite rightly, the Americans were angered by the removal of a right to jury trial, the need to travel to Nova Scotia for a hearing, the existence of a standing army and the unconsented “theft” of taxes without consent. Similarly, none would fault the UK government for trying to grapple with our present economic crisis, yet their will-willed and tone-deaf method for doing so is such that it is losing its legitimacy to rule, helped of course by their own illiberal attitudes and attacks on Life and Liberty (see below).

Yet “the election only happened a year ago!” I hear you cry? Doesn't a democratic mandate last an entire term? It depends. If the government is unable to even moderately deliver the program on which it was elected, then the honorable thing to do would be to call an election. But leaving that aside, such an unpopular, out of touch administration - that makes the Earl of Rockingham look like a competent fighter for Liberty - may not embark on a program which falls way outside the purview of its mandate.

Whilst it's been flailing away in its attempts to do what it was elected for, Starmer has been extremely successful in quietly parachuting cosmopolitan, ultra-illiberal “liberal” legislation through the Commons. The Assisted Dying Bill, whatever one's views about the subject in question, is an extremely delicate moral issue which should only be passed into law following an extensive public debate. Unfortunately, the Commons is divided on the issue, and it passed with a reduced majority on Second Reading. If one takes into account the absentee votes of the Irish terrorist party Sinn Fein, then it failed to to pass with an absolute majority. Hardly a ringing mandate for a revolutionary change. It is currently being debated in the Lords.

Meanwhile, the sneaky Starmer administration decided to legalize abortion up to the very moment of birth. Under the Abortion Act of 1967, abortions are only permitted in the first 28 weeks (24 since 1990) and only if two doctors agree that continuing with the pregnancy poses a greater risk to the woman's physical and mental health than terminating. There are exceptions related to the woman's life being in danger, but the law is essentially as just laid out.

Yet without any mandate whatsoever, without even a modicum of public discussion and as an amendment to a materially distinct and larger piece of legislation, the Starmer government gave itself the power of God. Unfortunate, one might say, as his administration is more associated with impotence than omnipotence.

Now the nitpickers among the readership may take issue with my characterization of the amendment as “legalization”. It is merely “decriminalization”, they might say. It is a “technical change” to stop mothers being criminally investigated by police or prosecuted for ending their pregnancies in any circumstances. This is a dangerous distinction without a difference. If, God forbid, I were to murder a 2 year old baby and the police, who caught me red-headed, didn't press charges, it would be a rather pathetic defence of this moral aberration to say that it’s “illegal” — but the police just aren’t going to put me in prison. Either murder is legal and perfectly ok; or it's illegal and it needs to be punished with the full force of the law. There is no middle position.

Now I'm not an abortion extremist. I find the Catholic position that “terminating a fetus is murder” to be unbearably extreme and if I were in an American State proposing a complete end to abortion, I would be voting Democrat. Neither is it an issue which is particularly embedded in my heart. Conceding that I haven't given the matter a great deal of thought, I am happy with the current position under the 1967 Abortion Act. Perhaps I'm right, perhaps I'm wrong, perhaps I'm just plain ignorant. Probably the latter, so let's not get into it. But surely everyone can agree that terminating a fully-formed baby the day before the mother is to give birth is murder. Pure and simple. No debate.

My own daughter was born prematurely. Under this law, it would have been legitimate to terminate her on day -1 so that she never would have been born. No-one with even a minimal sense of the moral can permit this legal butchery. Moreover, even if it were passed by a democratic chamber with a majority of 200, it still would be invalid. A vote cannot trump Natural Law. And if anything constitutes Natural Naw, surely it is the right to life of a fully formed baby. Any regime which legitimises obvious murder is worthy of being overthrown under liberal Lockean principles —and if mere taxation without representation justifies revolution in the name of Liberty, then “legalised” baby murder deserves certain overthrow of the government. Should it receive Royal Assent, then Starmer should be charged with conspiracy to murder in every future case falling under the heading of the amendment.

Yet whatever one's position on either issue, the fact remains that this government has no mandate whatsoever to enact such legislation, even under standard democratic positions. It wasn't in the manifesto, there hasn't been nearly enough public debate and this is a government whose popularity is at rock bottom. Not to mention that the Starmer Administration didn't even have the guts to name the second Bill the Abortion Act 2025. This is precisely the same centre-left sneakiness made famous by Tony Blair when he decided to change the entire British Constitution in a backroom government reshuffle. The judicial branch of the House of Lords was abolished and a US-style Supreme Court was created - declared ex-nihilo - merely by his majestic, divine word. That, my friends, is not democracy. It was unconstitutional and unacceptable. It remains unacceptable.

Similarly, the fact that these provisions have passed through an elected chamber does not give it democratic legitimacy in the particular circumstances of the case. The unelected Lords, rammed full with genuine medical experts, notable historians respected elders and intellectual giants have ripped holes into both pieces of legislation. Be the objectors of the Left or Right, the House of Lords has left no prisoners.

On the matter of Assisted Dying, Baroness Rosa Monkton, a mother to a Down Syndrome daughter, made one of the most powerful speeches according to Lord Michael Gove and Madeleine Grant, in her raising of the vulnerability of adults with learning difficulties. She made reference to the failed Commons amendment of Damien Hinds MP, which would have prevented anyone in that category from being proposed assisted dying if they hadn’t proposed it themselves. This would have been a manifestly sensible proposal to prevent vulnerable adults, including those with Down Syndrome, who are highly suggestible and conformist with authority, from unwittingly “consenting” to their own deaths. Surely a Human Rights lawyer like Starmer - and a man of the Left - can appreciate the fact that not all adults are capable of representing their own best interests? Yet the Commons in its haste to pass legislation without consultation, proceeded in its unconsidered merry way.

There was also the issue raised of who would police abuses of the system, specifically the proposed Judge Plus panels foreseen to include a senior lawyer, a social worker and a psychiatrist. Even if “just” 1% of the population are predicted to opt for assisted dying in future - a clear understatement, it’s at 4.7% in Canada - one is right to ask where the funding is going to come from —and the staff. We are crying out for more social workers and psychiatrists so where are these professionals going to come from? Where are the resources going to be diverted from? We know the answer. The system will be a lax, tick-box exercise and the vulnerable will die through their “consent”.

Their Lordships were also treated to a rhetorically unexciting, but practically powerful speech from Lord Simon Stevens, a left winger and the former Head of the National Health Service. He made the powerful point that the legislation is predicated upon the principle of choice. Where there is no genuine alternative, that principle falls away into the dust and such is the case in the United Kingdom where effective palliative care is unavailable under National Health Provision. Again, the very likely risk remains that people will choose the wrong option out of family and State pressure so as to relieve the burden on their kin.

The lobby group for Assisted Dying is ominously called ”Mr Death, My Decision”. It should be renamed “My Death, You Make the Decision for Me”. Clearly none of that organization's board have watched a simple Agatha Christie adaptation, else they'd know that family are not always committed to the best interests of their relatives — especially where money is involved.

Here you had a genuine House of experts, elders, historians, religious leaders and intellectuals spreading their wisdom or matters of great moral and legal import. It is hardly controversial to say that with such intellectual ballast the debate in the Upper chamber was by many multiples more enlightening than that which proceeded in the elected Commons. So here are the question I put forward to you today, especially as neither assisted dying nor legalized murder (sorry abortion to term) were manifesto commitments or budgetary provisions and so the Lords are not bound by elected supremacy under the Parliament Act :

Should their Lordships veto both pieces of legislation?

Is the mere fact of a democratic vote sufficient or does there need to be some wider procedure on matters of such import — or at least a more emphatic voting in favour?

Most importantly, does democracy trump Natural Law and the rights of Life and Liberty?

The American Revolutionaries knew the answers to these questions and they acted accordingly. As proud British subjects, they appreciated that there are some rights which not even a British Parliament, operating under the Parliamentary Sovereignty principle, can usurp. As John Locke said, there is a right of rebellion when Life and Liberty are on the line. So if the experts in the Lords know that both unmanifestoed bills are wrong in principle and/or leave the vulnerable exposed in practice, should they follow their long-maturated consciences or bow before the questionable legitimacy of today's elected chamber?

It is indeed hard to believe that I am supporting an unelected chamber over an elected House. But support their Lordships I most certainly do, for the Starmer government has treated democracy with contempt and pissed unconscionably over Natural Law. So, reluctantly, we must pose these existential questions with the force of a Bostonian Tea Party.

No Taxation without Representation!

No Legislation without Real Consultation!

Life and Liberty over Legalised Murder!