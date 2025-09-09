Guerre and Shalom

Jill
7h

I can’t help but laugh every time I hear the absurd “there have been more journalists killed in Gaza than in any other war in history!” Oh cool, so Hamas invested greatly in its own press corps. Thanks for the reminder. Then you have rich westerners like Piers Springer yelling about foreign journalists not being allowed in, and when an Israeli spokesperson offers to arrange it for him; he responds with “but then I would only see what the IDF would want me to see!” You can’t win with these idiots.

Lamed Vovnik 36
5h

On top of every truth in this excellent article is the fact that Al Jazeera hands out press passes to Hamas-related ‘journalists’ like Halloween candy. Great insight as to what tv did to create hero / martyr status for war correspondents. Hard to resist celebrity status once you see yourself on all those screens.

shalom / salaam

