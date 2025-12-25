Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

Jesus is a Palestinian. So Caiaphas was a Palestinian and Judas was a Palestinian too. The Pharisees were Palestinian hypocrites and the Palestinians killed God. So the Palestinians deserved what happened next. They faced pogroms in Russia, ghettos in Italy and expulsion from England. They rejected Jesus after all. And now? The Palestinians are Europeans exiled far from their homeland; so their presence in Judea makes them settler colonists. White, privileged settler colonists. ***** Jesus is a settler. He was born in the West Bank, an illegal occupation under international law. His parents were violent extremists, cutting down olive trees and harassing the locals. His presence in a stable violated the Geneva Convention. Jesus' birth was a provocation to the "oppressed", a casus belli for October 7th because nothing ever happens in a vacuum. The only ethical response to Jesus's birth is boycott, divestment and sanctions. ***** Jesus is a Jew from Bethlehem in Judea. Translation: "Land of the Jews". Sometimes the Truth is boring and History too, but it's the foundation of our civilisation - Our Judeo-Christian civilisation - and this, above all, is something worth fighting for. ***** I wish you all a season of peace and goodwill, and above all Truth, because peace and goodwill are based on Truth.