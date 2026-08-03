Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
6h

Inspired by Eli’s poem, here are some resources on Biblical and Jewish history:

• Jesus: A Biography from a Believer by Paul Johnson

• Walking the Bible: A Journey by Land Through the Five Books of Moses by Bruce Feiler

• Moses: A Human Life by Avivah Gottlieb Zornberg

• Great Lives: David: A Man of Passion and Destiny by Charles R. Swindoll

• Solomon: The Lure of Wisdom by Steven Weitzman

• Joshua: Might Warrior and Man of Faith by W. Phillip Keller

• The Maccabean Revolt: A Comprehensive Guide Exploring the History and Legacy of the Maccabees and the Hasmonean Dynasty by Jake Whitefield

• The Jews of the United States, 1654 to 2000 by Hasia R. Diner

• A Deadly Legacy: German Jews and the Great War by Tim Grady

• The Jewish Revolts Against Rome, A.D. 66–135: A Military Analysis by James J. Bloom

• The Jews of Silence: A Personal Report on Soviet Jewry by Elie Wiesel

• Shanghai Refuge: A Memoir of the World War II Jewish Ghetto by Ernest G. Heppner

• Under A Cruel Star: A Life in Prague 1941-1968 by Heda Margolius Kovaly

• From Kabul to Queens: The Jews of Afghanistan and Their Move to the United States by Sara Y. Aharon

• Moses Montefiore: Jewish Liberator, Imperial Hero by Abigail Green

• Resistance of the Heart: Intermarriage and the Rosenstrasse Protest in Nazi Germany by Nathan Stoltzfus

• Herzl by Amos Elon

• The Israelis: Founders and Sons by Amos Elon

• 1948: A History of the First Arab-Israeli War by Benny Morris

• The Seventh Million: The Israelis and the Holocaust by Tom Segev

• Army of Shadows: Palestinian Collaboration with Zionism, 1917–1948 by Hillel Cohen

• Land and Power: The Zionist Resort to Force, 1881-1948 by Anita Shapira

• Stained Glass: A Reflective History of Antisemitism by Flora Cassen

• Antisemitisms: A History of Jew Hating by Sander L. Gilman

• Black Earth: The Holocaust as History and Warning by Timothy Snyder

• Profits and Persecution: German Big Business in the Nazi Economy and the Holocaust by Peter Hayes

• A Calculated Restraint: What Allied Leaders Said about the Holocaust by Richard Breitman

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
7h

I look forward to Jacob’s Voice, Esau’s Hands! Eli Kavon penned a very compelling introduction!

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