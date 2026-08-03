Coming soon from The Guerre and Shalom Publishing House:

Jacob’s Voice, Esau’s Hands:

A Zionist Polemic by Rabbi Eli Kavon

This book is dedicated to the memory of my father, Cantor Paul Kavon (1924-1999), to my mother Devorah Kavon (1934-2025) and my loving wife and friend Mayira Yafa Kavon (1967-2022). May their memories always be a blessing.

‘So Jacob drew close to his father Isaac, who felt him and wondered. “The voice is the voice of Jacob, yet the hands are the hands of Esau.” He did not recognize him, because his hands were hairy like those of his brother Esau; and so he blessed him.”

--Genesis 27: 22-23

“The books that we need are the kind that act upon us like a misfortune, that make us suffer like the death of someone we love more than ourselves, that make us feel on though we were on the verge of suicide, or lost in a forest remote from all human habitation—a book that should serve as the axe for the frozen sea within us.”

--Franz Kafka

Blurb:

When a people must survive, does it speak in righteous words or does it fight — and can it ever do both without losing itself?

Jacob's Voice, Esau's Hands argues that we have been telling the story of Zionism all wrong. Rather than a modern invention born of nineteenth-century nationalism and the trauma of exile, it’s the latest chapter in a struggle as old as Jacob himself — wrestling an angel at the Jabbok ford, refusing to let go until he is blessed and limping away forever changed.

Eli Kavon traces this same struggle through the kings of ancient Israel, the Maccabees' brutal and unlikely triumph, the rabbis who rebuilt Judaism from the ashes of two shattered Temples, and the Zionist founders — be they secular or religious — who willed a modern state into being. In doing so, he dismantles the myths on both sides of the argument: that Zionism severed the Jewish people from its own history, and that Jewish history before Zionism was a story of pure powerlessness waiting to be redeemed.

Written over twenty years and completed in the shadow of October 7th, this is a Zionist polemic unafraid of its own contradictions — and it makes a case that reframes the entire debate on Jewish sovereignty; that the return of power was never a break from Jewish tradition, but its fulfillment.

Acknowledgments:

There are too many people to thank. All my teachers, rabbis, the authors of all the books I have researched and read for more than 45 years.

Thank you to my sisters Shira and Aliza, and my family in general, who have been with me and supportive during good times and bad. Many thanks to Matt for his guidance.

Thank-you to The Jerusalem Post for publishing and posting essays written over a period of 18 years. Some of them are reworked here as book chapters.

I can’t forget all the physicians who saved my life and gave me the opportunity to write and lecture and serve as a pulpit rabbi.

Finally, I appreciate the support and encouragement from Daniel Clarke-Serret who has published my work on Guerre and Shalom. Congratulations on the success of his brilliant Pax Arabica. I wish him the same for his new book Pure Jewish Anger. My polemic would not have become a reality if it weren’t for him.

About the author:

Eli Kavon is a yeshiva-educated, Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Columbia University (1987), where he studied Comparative Religion and History. He earned an advanced degree in Jewish Studies from the Spertus Institute in Chicago. Kavon has lectured to thousands of adults in South Florida on Jewish history and texts, and he has had published or posted more than 300 essays, especially in the op-ed pages of The Jerusalem Post.

He has delivered an academic paper at Nanjing University in China in 2011 and had his longer essays published in the Zionist Journal Midstream and twice in the monotheism journal of Doshisha University in Kyoto, Japan. He is a former pulpit rabbi who served in three Conservative congregations and is now in semi-retirement.

How do I buy “Jacob’s Voice, Esau’s Hands”?

As with all our other titles, through a paid subscription to Guerre and Shalom. The books can be found in full through the tabs at the top of the Guerre and Shalom website.

Recent releases/chapters from the Publishing House: