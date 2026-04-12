Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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David Roytenberg's avatar
David Roytenberg
2h

Thanks for the kind words. I hope the article provides some useful background.

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Brian's avatar
Brian
2h

Good article, but I think this is a typo? “the Druze militia called Amal”

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
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