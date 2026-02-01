Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
5h

Wow, the fluidity angle is really intresting here. The way Zionism turned Tu B'Shvat from basically a tax calendar footnote into this massive environmental holiday shows how movements can rewrite meaning when they control the narrative again. Makes you wonder if other traditions stuck in diaspora mode could benefit from that same 'place-based revitalization' effect. Religion adapting to actualy living somewhere changes everything.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture