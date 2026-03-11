To enjoy “Pure Jewish Anger” and all Guerre and Shalom books, please sign up as paid!

First there was PAX ARABICA. Then there came “PURE JEWISH ANGER, a post-10/7 poetry-prose anthology and an exclusive benefit for paid subscribers.

It’s a collection of unrestrained poetry prose rage on the current, horrific situation that the Jews find themselves in.

From century-spanning antisemitism to interminable Palestinian violence to non-existent Palestinian accountability to the nefarious United Nations, we are assailed from all sides.

It’s time for someone to speak the truth unrestrained.

In today’s entry, we explore the apparent incongruence of Islamists and neo-Marxist transsexuals marching hand in hand. Is it an aberration? Or, rather, is it natural, a marriage made in hell? Time to explore The Common Will….

PURE JEWISH ANGER: A post-10/7 poetry anthology

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

Preface:

PART A: Middle East

Entry 1. Pure Jewish Anger

Entry 2. Palestinian Ultimatum

Entry 3. Palestinians are human beings, therefore…

Entry 4. Cultural Appropriation

PART B: Far (W)est

Entry 5. UN Judgment Day: The Prophet will return to rebuke the nations

ENTRY 6. Common Will