Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas Bomdhil's avatar
Thomas Bomdhil
2h

Really interesting read. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Daniel Clarke-Serret's avatar
Daniel Clarke-Serret
2h

My pleasure. Thank-you for reading it all

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture