The main event of God Fortnight is here, an event open to theists, atheists and anyone in between who cares about the big questions.

Section 1 on Science and Induction was previewed last time. Here the weighty essay is reproduced in it entirety.

Is the Problem of Evil Fatal for Theism?

Section 1: Science and the inductive challenge to God

Section 2: Free will, evil and the deductive challenge to God

Section 3: Tzimtzum as the elegant solution to the puzzle

Section 4 (conclusion): Affirming our freedom

Section 1: Science and the inductive challenge to God

Science has a very high opinion of itself; and in many ways this isn’t surprising. If you had brought us modern medicine and unprecedented technological development you’d be smug too. The benefits of science are clear for all to see and long may they continue. But though the fruits of science are sweet, it falls onto somewhat less fertile ground when attempting to make truth claims. Newton’s three laws of motion may be practically correct for all intents and purposes, but the work of Einstein shows that they fall short when trying to make some universal statement of truth. And when tackling the God debate, science shows itself to be even more wanting.

The problem with science is that it tries to divine truths through induction; meaning that by collecting an ever larger quantum of evidence, which tends towards a particular conclusion, it reasons that said conclusion is true. The problem though is that a single (reliable) piece of evidence to the contrary can bring the whole house of cards crashing down. The example par excellence is the darling of business schools everywhere: the case of the black swan. For centuries it had been assumed that all swans were white; a reasonable claim given that no non-white swan had been found. Yet upon their travels to the Australian continent, the Europeans discovered to their amazement that native swans could be black. The truth claim that “all swans were white” was found to be definitively false and the huge corpus of Eurasian evidence accumulated since time memorial had led us to that mistaken conclusion. Thus we must now reach the contrary position; that although inductive reasoning is practically useful, it is a flawed tool of philosophy.

Karl Popper is famous for his attack on induction, but conscious of the need to distinguish between science and puedo-science, he devised an alternative test: Falsification. Science, aware of its inductive limitations and humble in its claims regarding the human experience, should be aware that any claim is one solid piece of evidence away from dismissal (or at least amendment). What the true scientist should do, therefore, is to leave their conclusions - and the evidence on which they are based - open to attack. Any scientific claim should be precise and clear, allowing fellow professionals to disprove the finding by means of new evidence. That way, and with each new amendment to our knowledge to fit the evidence, we will get, slowly but surely, nearer to the truth.

A pseudo-scientist postulates imprecise theories that can be maintained regardless of new evidence. A real scientist isn’t afraid of criticism because scepticism is the very essence of their vocation.

In the matter of theism, the science v religion debate shows all the faults of “faith” in induction. As regards the former, New Atheist scientists argue that God doesn’t exist for want of evidence. Now let us concede for the sake of argument that no such evidence exists. The “there is no God” assertion then becomes a white swan proposition waiting to be disproved. One mere “sighting” of God would blow the clam to pieces. And even if that “sighting” never came, it would be no different to our perspective before Australian landfall. We would need to be humble in light of our knowledge yet undiscovered.

No scientific proposition can be definitively accepted for this very reason. And to those quoting Occam’s Razor, claiming that we don’t need God to live our daily lives, the theist would counter Isaac Newton. We didn’t need Einstein to improve the everyday utility of Newton (indeed Einstein’s discoveries may yet utterly obliterate us), but Jewish German genius was still correct to pursue scientific advancement. Utiliy and truthfulness are in no way synonymous.

But the fact remains that there is evidence of God; specifically in the thousands upon thousands of examples of personal religious experience, including in the life of the author. Whether that evidence is sufficient is an entirely different question. Though, as already described, it is questionable whether any quantum of scientific evidence about any matter is sufficient for truth (as opposed to everyday usefulness).

In a previous article, I explored why evidence of personal experience isn’t available to public display: I likened publicly sharing experiences of the divine encounter with sharing one experiences in the bedroom and for the sake of relative brevity, I will not repeat that thesis here. But to these arguments, I would add the hard problem of consciousness.

In Thomas Nagel’s groundbreaking article “What is it like to be a bat?”, the philosopher noted we cannot even imagine what it is like to be the eponymous mammal, detecting as it does, its meals through an echo-radar system. The “what does it feel like”, experiential mental state of another - the subjective perspective of a different being - is entirely unavailable to us. Science supposes objectivity, that water can be reduced to H20 or that sound can be reduced to invisible sound waves, but in terms of our subjective experiences no such reductionism is possible. In the first place, we cannot access the mind of another (let alone that of a bat) or even imagine what some alien experience feels like. So evidence leading to objective science seems impossible. Even if we were to hook up an individual to a brain scan and see the image in a particular part of the brain move to the right when the subject touched a flame, that wouldn’t tell us anything about how the experience felt like (its “qualia” in philosophy speak). To be sure, it would show us that something is happening to the individual, presumably causing them pain, but about their actual mental state, it would remain silent.

To be clear, mental states are real. It isn’t religious hocus pocus or black magic abracadabra. Frank Jackson’s Mary’s Room thought experiment explains it well. Imagine a girl called Mary who is the world expert on colour. She knows all the scientific facts there are to know about colour and is a whizz on the colour-detecting brain scanner. She has read every book on the subject - indeed she has written many of them - and she is the world’s leading authority on the matter. But she has grown up in a world of black and white, never having experienced colour once in her life.

One day she exits her cocooned, monochromatic ghetto and enters the technicolour, Wizard of Oz world of Judy Garland. She sees red for the first time. Would she learn anything new? Would she have been imparted something different that her academic exploits had hitherto failed to teach her? The answer is yes. Her experience. Having seen red, she will finally know what red feels like. She will have glimpsed a whole new world of mental states. Ergo mental states are real and cannot be reduced to mere scientific equations.

Similarly, personal evidence of God is something personal, subjective, unknowable to the other, but nonetheless real to the subject.

By subjective, one neither denotes a matter of opinion nor (necessarily) an untruth, rather that it is an experience not subject to scientific reductionism. We cannot access the brain of another and thus we cannot even imagine what that experience feels like. It cannot be put into words and even if it could, those words would be manifestly insufficient. We, like Mary, could gather all the claimed evidence of different theists; we could interview them and observe them under a brain scan. But unless we experience what it’s like for ourselves, we will lack the personal qualia to discern exactly what believers in God are talking about.

Now personal experience of God may be flawed and it may not even prove the existence of God in an objective, scientific way (if that were even possible), but given that we cannot enter into the mind of the (intelligent) people who believe - or other people who believe if you yourself have experienced the divine - we are incapable of speaking of the subject scientifically. Even if God were a mere mental state, again, as with consciousness, it is a matter incapable of discussion. You need to experience it yourself and even then you are but one mind who may use words in a different way to other persons.

The absence of the ability to discuss scientifically doesn’t equate to untruth. To repeat an analogy I’ve used before: is love true? Can it be reduced to a scientific equation? Can it be discussed objectively? Can we divine the mental states of others who use the same word? Can we agree upon a fixed meaning of love? Just because love is an abstract, non-scientific concept doesn’t mean that it isn’t true.

The apparent evidence of love is all around us, in our relationships and within our families. Those who have experienced love know what it feels like and those who have been denied will not. No scan showing brain changes in the minds of those who love can capture anything about its qualia. The fruits of love in those affected by its glory can make us induce its truthfulness, but inductive reasoning is flawed. We, the lovers of the world, act as if it is true, all the while humbly acknowledging that we really know nothing.

If Karl Popper were here, he would say to me “falsification”, but as discussed in my article “The Problem with Atheism”, God as a concept is the ultimate abstraction. He/she/they/it It cannot be positively defined as a matter of definition and both Jewish and Islamic medieval philosophers (notably Maimonides) would concur. There is nothing at all that we can say about God as substance. The Almighty can only be spoken of through His actions, just as love speaks through the amour-made-manifest of every loving human being. Indeed the Maimonodean view would even be accepted by the most irreligious of the modern age. AJ Ayer famously said that he couldn’t define himself as an atheist given the inability to define the God concept adequately. He was correct. How can you disbelieve something you can’t even define?

Popper would also agree. He would undoubtedly say that science-like claims about God are nonsense. If you cannot define God; if you cannot divine the mental states of others; if you cannot make falsifiable claims about God; then religious science is puedo-science on steroids. No science claims about God are intelligible. Period. BUT that doesn’t necessarily mean that they are necessarily untrue. Indeed the mental states about God (if not the Divine One Himself) surely are true in much the same way as Mary’s experience of seeing red cannot be dismissed on the basis of pure scientific reductionism.

Nothing I have said so far proves God. Indeed I have put into question the entire positive scientific enterprise. Insofar as it claims that we may ever find the scientific truth about any matter, we must be as sceptical as a black swan.

However, just because something cannot be proved as true, doesn’t negate its apparent truth to the experiencing individual. Neither - of course - that science is profoundly useful, as the work of Newton and the modern scientific revolution more than amply demonstrate. The challenge to God, if it is to come at all, will not come from inductive reasoning. It will come from a far more powerful source; that of deduction. And if the premises which lead to “God does not exist” are all proved true, then theism is definitively dead and the concept of free will-human agency along with it. Furthermore, if humans are without agency, then punishment is purposeless and we are acting vainly in our quest for individual political action to rebuild the nation. The stakes couldn’t be higher.

It’s time to put our logical hats on…

Section 2: Free will, evil and the deductive challenge to God

i. Evil exists

The deductive problem of evil is an enormous challenge both to theism and its fruits of free will and human agency. Deductive reasoning - setting out premises that lead to an inescapable conclusion - is not subject to the problems of evidence faced by science. It is pure logic. If the premises of the problem of evil are true, there is no God or at least no omnipotent, all-loving God as claimed by the Abrahamic faiths. That would be the definitive end of the discussion. And the consequences for that would be beyond grave for a nation-building project which is the “practical purpose of my work” on Guerre and Shalom.

So what are the premises that come to shake us out of our complacence; premises, which if all correct, would finish the monotheist project. They are short, but powerful:

a. God is omnipotent (all powerful).

b. God is all good/ all loving.

c. If God is both, then there should be no evil.

d. There is evil.*

e. Therefore God doesn’t exist.

[*Evil includes moral evil from human to human and natural evil such as natural disasters. It would perhaps better be defined as “human suffering”.]

Monotheists are rather wedded to premises a and b and I will return to them later in the article.

That there is evil (or pure human suffering) is entirely unarguable. It affects not merely adults with responsibility and apparent choice, but babies who have done nothing to cause their predicament. Philosopher Simon Cushing gives the powerful example of Hallopeau-Siemens syndrome which causes the baby to suffer unimaginable suffering from the moment they exit the womb and which continues until their very early death. The child’s stay on Earth will be an exercise in pure evil (defined as suffering) that benefits neither the child nor the parents. It is medically defined as follows (suffice to say that you wouldn’t want to wish it on your worst enemy):

“ It begins at birth with blistering of skin and mucous membranes. Blisters and vesicles heal forming atrophic scars. … manifestations include: dystrophy or absence of nails, sparse head hair or alopecia, excessive dental caries, microstomia, mouth ulcers, lingual tip fixation to the floor of the oral cavity, pseudosyndactylia, syndactylia and deformities of hands and feet. Furthermore the surface epithelium of the respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract and ocular system are affected by blistering. These patients usually suffer from anaemia, malnutrition and stunting. One of the major complications of the disease is the development of chronic terminal kidney disease, which causes early death and with the main complication of establishing an appropriate access route for dialysis.”

Given the manifest suffering/moral evil/natural evil on Earth and assuming premises a and b for the moment, monotheists are wont to focus their energies on premise c. The attempt to synthesise a loving, all powerful God with the existence of evil are called theodicies. Let us deal with the weaker arguments first before coming to the strongest case of “free will”.

ii. Counterpart

The first theodicy suggests that just as up needs down and right needs left, the concept of good requires its counterpart of evil to make any sense. But whilst relative ideas need their opposites - you are only tall if you are taller than the average person that is shorter - good is not a relative, but an absolute. If the entire world were evil, then evil would be the appropriate description for all, notwithstanding that person x were slightly less evil/slightly more good than person y.

Indeed was that not so in the Biblical story of Noah? So evil was the entire Earth, corrupted by an exercise of free will gone wrong, that God was forced to start the world anew. It was a good-less global society. Even Noah was damned by the Torah with faint praise. He was “righteous in his generation”, it wryly recounts. In the generations of those that were to come, he would have been merely average. He was more righteous than others (a comparative), but he was not an exemplar of righteousness (an absolute standard). Ergo evil doesn’t require the existence of righteousness.

Going further, is not God absolutely good? In His realm, however one is to understand it, does evil exist? And did evil exist before He created the universe with its free will? If God could exist independent of evil, then logically good does not require an oppositional counterpart.

The syllogism is as follows:

i) God existed before creation alone.

ii) God is all-good.

iii) Before creation there was no evil.

iv) Therefore good does not require evil.

iii. Contrast

The second theodicy is that of contrast, namely that we appreciate good because of the existence of evil/suffering. To a limited extent one can see the logic of this argument. If everyday were motherhood and apple pie, with the angels singing ceaselessly from above while you joyfully lacked for nothing, then complacency would set in and taking things for granted would become a fact of life.

It’s true: You do need the rough to appreciate the smooth. But in terms of the problem of evil, this apologetic is noticeably lacking. Simply put, there is far too much evil and it is far too unevenly distributed. Whilst we sometimes need money problems to appreciate its value, we certainly have no requirement for holocausts, devastating tsunamis and Hallopeau-Siemens syndrome. Moreover the fact that some people suffer far more than others in terms of poverty, illness, genocide, natural evils and other extreme circumstances suggests a gaping level of injustice that doesn’t match the disproportionately minor benefits of contrast.

In the matter of Hallopeau-Siemens syndrome, it is clear that the baby, who dies before the development of consciousness, but after having faced a year of unimaginable agony, learns absolutely nothing from the neverending evils that assail them. As for the parents, it is difficult to see what benefit could possibly regal them from seeing their baby writhing in agony at every feeding time. There is little doubt that they would be traumatized for life.

Yet let us imagine that the experience was somehow life-enhancing. Let us imagine that the parents were to set up a Hallopeau-Siemens syndrome charity that gave meaning to their lives. As a matter of morality, we would be required to ask the following: What right do the parents have to learn at their child’s expense? How can we meekly accept the interminable suffering of another merely for our own self-development? How could an all-loving, all-powerful God permit this?

iv. Soul-Making

This leads us to the more modern theodicy of “soul-making”, namely that the suffering we face on Earth perfects our souls before we enter heaven. Given that our time in heaven will continue infinitely into the future, we should accept with equanimity our relatively short period of suffering here in this vale of tears. Indeed compared with the infinity of pleasure ahead of us, our time of suffering evils here on Planet Earth is mathematically close to zero.

Soul-making can be used as an apologetic for baby suffering. The author has heard a religious minister say that prematurely dying babies have a near perfect soul and thus they have no need to live here on Earth for more than a short burst of tears. The philosophical problem with this line of reasoning is that it denies premise A (God’s omnipotence) or premise B (God’s love), depending on which fork you wish to take.

Premise A) If God is all-powerful, why could he not have perfected our souls from the very beginning? After all, are we not to live eternally in paradise? And isn’t paradise better than here? Could He not have skipped this brief, but traumatic, lacuna of horror?

Premise B) And if we believe that God will take our souls as they are upon death - meaning that the most evil ones of us will live in eternal, unending agony - is that not cruel and unforgiving? Does that not contradict the idea that God is all-loving?

v. Punishment

The fourth theodicy is that of punishment, namely that suffering is deserved. The evil get their due and the good theirs. This long-held idea equates suffering with justice; it is the precise argument made by Abraham when God proposed the destruction of Sodom and Gemorrah for its inhospitality towards immigrants (the Torah text says nothing about homosexuality). The Patriarch fearlessly challenges the Almighty and his pretensions of justice, only remaining silent in face of the coming destruction if the innocent are spared. In the event, God ensures him that citizens of the twin cities are without (more than 9? any?) innocents in this classic exchange:

“22 The men turned away and went toward Sodom, but Abraham remained standing before the Lord.[d] 23 Then Abraham approached him and said: “Will you sweep away the righteous with the wicked? 24 What if there are fifty righteous people in the city? Will you really sweep it away and not spare the place for the sake of the fifty righteous people in it? 25 Far be it from you to do such a thing—to kill the righteous with the wicked, treating the righteous and the wicked alike. Far be it from you! Will not the Judge of all the earth not do justice?” 26 The Lord said, “If I find fifty righteous people in the city of Sodom, I will spare the whole place for their sake.” 27 Then Abraham spoke up again: “Now that I have been so bold as to speak to the Lord, though I am nothing but dust and ashes, 28 what if the number of the righteous is five less than fifty? Will you destroy the whole city for lack of five people?” “If I find forty-five there,” he said, “I will not destroy it.” 29 Once again he spoke to him, “What if only forty are found there?” He said, “For the sake of forty, I will not do it.” 30 Then he said, “May the Lord not be angry, but let me speak. What if only thirty can be found there?” He answered, “I will not do it if I find thirty there.” 31 Abraham said, “Now that I have been so bold as to speak to the Lord, what if only twenty can be found there?” He said, “For the sake of twenty, I will not destroy it.” 32 Then he said, “May the Lord not be angry, but let me speak just once more. What if only ten can be found there?” He answered, “For the sake of ten, I will not destroy it.” 33 When the Lord had finished speaking with Abraham, he left, and Abraham returned home.”

But although Abraham’s efforts and God’s justice as presented here as admirable, indeed it is possibly the most inspirational passage of the entire Bible, the young children of the city seem to have been mysteriously unaccounted for. For even if we were to accept that the entire population of Sodom and Gomorrah (bar Lot and his family) were a cabal of unrepentant Nazis, surely, at least, the babies were innocent? Surely those suckling at their mother’s teet had no agency to choose good? Surely the punishment of the infants was unjust? And surely there were more than 9 babies in the twin cities of the plain?

It is, indeed, the claim of punishment that does most damage to the God concept in the view of the justice-seeking cynic. For the evils of the world, be they the moral evils of the Nazis or the natural evils of an Indonesian tsunami, target the innocent along with the just. They punish collectively. The Holocaust killed 6 million for their blood. American slavery enchained an entire people for their race. Pompeii entombed the screaming masses in an apocalypse of red-hot lava. No-one was spared. The guilty were taken with the innocent. And even if we were to suppose the extreme example; that any people could be as collectively evil as the xenophobes of Sodom; even then we would have to contend with the annihilation of the innocent infants. If punishment be the metric of our apologetics, then we are an unjust, merciless species.

vi. Free Will

Given the manifest failings of counterpart, contrast, soul-making and punishment, we are left to turn to the most convincing theodicy: that of free will. It should be said at the outset that free will, whatever its attractions, fails to account for natural evil. Even if we were to take the line “The Holocaust happened because of the freely chosen evils of the Nazis”, that would fail to explain the misery of earthquakes, volcanoes and the African tsetse fly; and arguably it falls right there. But nonetheless, free will is an idea that deserves serious consideration because its implications for human life are gigantesque.

The idea of free will rests on two necessary principles:

i) Free will necessarily brings evil. *

ii) A world with free will and evil is better than the best world without free will. **

These principles can be expanded thus:

*If we have free choice, then we must have the choice to make the wrong, morally-objectionable decisions.

**Without free will, we lose our freedom. We would become robots. In the words of Rabbi Jonathan Sacks in his d’var Torah The Politics of Revelation: “However, at the heart of Judaism is the idea – way ahead of its time, and not always fully realised – that the free God desires the free worship of free human beings. God, said the rabbis, does not act tyrannically with His creatures.”

Now it is undoubtedly true that we appear to be free agents, making choices on a daily basis, both important and trivial. Indeed it is this apparent freedom to choose, whether real or imagined, that was the major concern of the British philosophical tradition. David Hume and John Locke were concerned to create a society of freedom where the individual was an autonomous agent liberated from the overlordship of a political tyrant. Even Thomas Hobbes, of Leviathan fame, chose to conceptualise freedom in the same way. Granted, he believed that citizens had to surrender their individual sovereignty to a single, powerful ruler as a price for their safety and self-preservation. But in the “State of Nature” that preceded political association, Hobbes’ humans were free, at least insofar as they lacked political laws to restrain them.

Political freedom comes up against the challenge of scientific determinism. Are we condemned by physics, natural laws, genetics and our environment to act in a deterministic, predictable way? The British thinkers just enumerated somewhat sidestepped the question preferring to concentrate their effort on practical empiricism: whether or not we are “naturally free”, the government is bound to respect our liberty.

The matter of whether free will and determinism are compatible is a huge issue and for the purpose of brevity I would direct the interested reader to the works of Harry Frankfurt and his ideas related to second-order desires: his work underscores my personal position on the matter.

However, for the purpose of this already lengthy chapter, I will turn to the religion-related challenge to free will: what Simon Cushing describes as the “Heaven dilemma”. According to traditional religious thought, there is a mysterious place called Heaven where two laws are claimed to hold true:

i) It is a perfect place.

ii) It is a place without evil.

Unfortunately for Heaven enthusiasts, both these premises cannot hold simultaneously true. They can be challenged by asking the following question: “Are you free in heaven?” To this, only two answers may be permitted: yes or no.

If the answer is yes, then premise ii) must be false for “Free will necessarily brings evil.”

If the answer is no, then premise i) must be false. Given that “A world with free will and evil is better than the best world without free will”, then how can Heaven be the perfect place?

Ergo if free will really is a convincing rebuttal to the problem of evil, then there is no Heaven. Any religion committed to free will must reject Heaven or any idea of the hereafter. It must reject the idea of direct divine interference at all, otherwise the “A world with free will and evil is better than the best world without free will” premise cannot be maintained.

So to repeat, the idea of a monotheist, all-loving God who endorses free will in the manner laid out by Rabbi Sacks cannot support the existence of a Heaven/a hereafter and, to be fair, Jews rarely talk of the concept being as they are more of a “this world” people. However the implications of this concession are massive as we shall soon discover.

vii. Premise B: The All-Loving God

Before continuing let us return to our initial 4 premises a to c. Free will as a challenge to premise c remains open as a possibility, albeit one which reduces the idea of religion substantially. But let us park this matter and try to attack premises b and a.

B suggests that God is good and all-loving. Many identifying religious people, or at least those that say that they believe in God, take a different position. They speak of an impersonal God, distanced from our concerns and uninterested in humanity. This is what I would call the Stephen Hawkings approach, namely that God concept is synonymous with how the universe was created:

“... if we do discover a complete theory, it should in time be understandable in broad principle by everyone, not just a few scientists. Then we shall all, philosophers, scientists, and just ordinary people, be able to take part in the discussion of the question of why it is that we and the universe exist. If we find the answer to that, it would be the ultimate triumph of human reason - for then we would know the mind of God.”

Stephen Hawkings later confirmed that he was an atheist, but a believer of a non-personal God could take his position as starting point. If God existed as an entity that merely created the world from nothing, He is, according to this understanding, a disinterested party beyond human affairs. What He most certainly wouldn’t be is “all-loving”. Rather He would be an entity without moral concerns.

The Stephen Hawkins approach would undoubtedly be consistent with the randomness of “punishment” and the unjust distribution of suffering. And if this God were a real entity, but dispassionate and beyond nature, it would also allow for the ability of humans to go beyond their natural programming “in His image”.

[An important parenthesis on The Provisional Working Thesis: That humans have the ability to change the world - to escape the tragic cycles of their ancestors - and that our restrictive, physical nature cannot therefore be all there is, is a proposition that is incapable of definitive proof. In that it shares a truth value with all inductive, scientific truth claims. But just as with other declared scientific “truths” it gains wide recognition through its practical utility. This “provisional, working thesis”, that humans can act beyond natural constraints is, though unprovable and undisprovable, utterly essential in our day-to-day lives.Otherwise we are slaves of nature, freedom is an illusion, punishment is unjust, responsibility is a lie and creating a better future is delusion. Politics will cease to serve a purpose and nihilism will reign supreme.

Creation by a God outside nature (as well as by those in His image) implies creating that which doesn’t yet exist and bringing into being new and as yet unimagined worlds. Creation does not, however, require a personal God.]

BUT the challenge to premise 2 being false, and God not being an all-loving entity, is the manifold evidence that a Supreme Being has touched and directed the personal life of individuals. If God is impersonal and divorced from the good, then why does he care about us as a species or the I individually? There is inductive evidence that God is personal (see section 1 of this article) and although induction has already shown be necessarily fallible in stating truths, it is empirical data that we are unfree to ignore. Indeed inductive reasoning is a serious challenge to an impersonal God; arguably it disproves the concept. For following the philosophy of Karl Popper, the body of evidence of personal prophecy falsifies the “God is impersonal” thesis.

If we are to reject the challenge to premise B (if God exists, he is all-loving), then we must turn our sights to premise A and the idea that God is omnipotent. If the Supreme Being is, in fact, not omnipotent (or chooses not to act omnipotently which amounts to same thing), then the “God does not exist” conclusion falls. That radical claim wouldn’t prove God’s existence - let us be clear - but it would disprove the logical attempt to disprove such a conclusion.

To claim that God lacks omnipotence may seem to disprove the idea of God, or at least God as we understand him, but as we shall see, my suggestion is not as radical as it may at first appear. At least if it is formulated in the following way: God has potential omnipotence, but He declines to use such powers in His dealings with humanity. In the parlance of Jewish tradition, God exercises Tzimtzum.

Section 3: Tzimtzum as the elegant solution to the puzzle

The Rabbis of old, sensitive as ever to the intricacies of the Torah text, noticed a major discrepancy between the amount of book space dedicated to the creation of the world (a mere chapter at the start of Genesis) as compared to the that dedicated to the creation of the Tabernacle. The latter - effectively a rudimentary dessert tent for representing the presence of God within the camp - warrants a large number of extremely dull chapters at end of Book of Exodus whilst the creation of the universe is dismissed in barely more than 30 sentences. If one were to add the details of animal and plant sacrifices to be performed inside said tent (see the book of Leviticus) then the Torah can come across as a glorified IKEA instruction manual with metaphysics and morality added as an appendix.

More than that there seems to be an uncanny symmetry between the language used to describe the creation of the world and the creation of God’s tent. The following image, borrowed from Rabbi Jonathan Sack’s commentary on Vayakhel, sets forth the evidence:

What can possibly explain this? What does the creation of the near infinite universe with the creation of a basic dessert structure? The traditional answer of Jewish mysticism is Tzimtzum which I will allow Rabbi Sacks to explain this concept in his own inimitable style:

“We owe to the great mystic, R. Isaac Luria, the concept of tzimtzum, “self-effacement” or “self-limitation.” Luria was perplexed by the question: If God exists, how can the universe exist? At every point in time and space, the Infinite should crowd out the finite. The very existence of God should act as does a Black Hole to everything in its vicinity. Nothing, not even light waves, can escape a Black Hole, so overwhelming is its gravitational pull. Likewise, nothing physical or material should be able to survive for even a moment in the presence of the pure, absolute Being of God. Luria’s answer was that, in order for the universe to exist, God had to hide Himself, screen His presence, limit His Being. That is tzimtzum. Now let us come back to the key words kodesh (holy/sacred) and chol (secular/profane). One of the root meanings of chol, and the related root ch-l-l, is “empty.” Chol is the space vacated by God through the process of self-limitation so that a physical universe can exist. It is, as it were, “emptied” of the pure Divine light. Kodesh is the result of a parallel process in the opposite direction. It is the space vacated by us so that God’s presence can be felt in our midst. It is the result of our own tzimtzum. We engage in self-limitation every time we set aside our devices and desires in order to act on the basis of God’s will, not our own.”

The Rabbi then goes onto explain the significance of tzimtzum for the Creation-Tabernacle discrepancy and more importantly the issue of God’s denial of sovereignty here on Earth:

“That is why the details of the Sanctuary are described at such length: to show that every feature of its design was not humanly invented but God-given. …. When we nullify our will to do God’s will, we create something that is holy. To put it simply: chol is the space God makes for humankind. Kodesh is the space humankind makes for God. And both spaces are created the same way: by an act of tzimtzum, self-effacement.”

Rabbi Sacks then sums up the symmetry thus:

“Genesis begins with God creating the universe as a home for humankind. Exodus ends with human beings, the Israelites, creating the Sanctuary as a home for God.”

The Tzimtzum idea couldn’t be more fundamental to the debate in front of us. The elegant, life-transforming Jewish idea that although God is omnipotent on a theoretical level, he limits Himself and refuses to exercise His sovereignty on Earth in order to allow us space to be free. In Jewish thought, there are limited places in our Earthly sphere where God continues to exercise His sovereignty, namely in places and at times deemed holy. The Tabernacle, The Jerusalem Temple Mount and the synagogue are holy spaces. Shabbat and the festivals are holy times. Here God’s sovereignty holds sway. But otherwise, in secular spaces and during the working week, it is us that are sovereign and it is God’s omnipotence that is self-limited.

We can do good or commit evil. We can change the Earth for the better or pave the way to hell. It is our choice. We have free will because God isn’t generally omnipotent. Moral evil must exist because premise “a” - God’s limitless power - is theoretically true but generally unapplied. God is like the British King: he has vast theoretical powers that he declines to use, preferring the democratic, fairly elected government of the people to take charge of their own affairs. It seems that the Jewish God believes in the separation of powers!

Tzimtzum is the only solution left to the theist. As the Luria explains, the Almighty’s abstention from human affairs is the only way for an all-loving God to allow freedom-as-ideal to come to fruition. It still struggles to explain baby diseases and tsunami deaths, and I will not even attempt to do so, but it does explain where God was at Auschwitz. He wasn’t there. In His self-limitation, He devolved us great sovereignty and we used it to create hell on Earth. The parallels with the generation of the flood are clear. As the story goes, God withdrew his sovereignty and the people collectively chose evil, leading them to utter and inevitable disaster. Such is the price of freedom.

Tzimtzum also marries nicely with the concept of political sovereignty as laid out in Hobbes’ Leviathan. Scarred by his experiences in the English Civil War, he concluded that there can only be one sovereign in a political society or else the result would be civil war: father against son, brother against brother, King against Parliament. Believing in stability as the ultimate guarantor of individual life, he constructed the following social contract: In the State of Nature we were free (meaning we could choose freely) and we had but one right, that of self-preservation. Death stalked us day by day. Stability was an unrealised dream. So to maintain our life, we surrendered our freedom to an almighty monarch or singular body. Tyranny for life: A fair trade?

The Rabbis concurred only in this sense. If God did exercise his sovereignty we would have no freedom. It would be as if King Charles I won the English Civil War. Indeed the idea of Heaven which we have rejected is rather like a Hobbesian dictatorship under God’s unquestionable sovereignty. A nightmare of “perfection”. But in the event, so that we may be free, God chose to create a secular, separation of powers. He left the decisions to us. And though prophecy exists to this day to guide those want to listen to God and follow in His ways (which explains the inductive evidence of personal religious experience), this is a voluntary choice. We are morally required to become prophets, but we are not forced so to be. God left us alone; so theocrats, scholars and clerics (supposedly) acting in His name must do likewise.

Conclusion: Affirming our freedom

Let us review what we have have now uncovered:

i) There is inductive evidence that people have been “touched by the divine” and this affects their actions. Some call it prophecy from God, some call it listening to the universe, some call it getting in touch with big N nature, others still feel that they have connected with a greater combined consciousness. But the body of inspired experiences are too immense to deny.

ii) i above is inductive and so it doesn’t definitively prove the existence of God (or big N Nature or the big U Universe). Nothing can be said to be definitively true through inductive reasoning, However, according to the idea of falsifiability, it disproves the notion from scientism that there is no evidence of God’s existence. It is also inconsistent with the idea of an impersonal, non-loving God.

iii)Evil/ suffering exists.

iv) The existence of evil is incompatible with the idea of an omnipotent, all-loving God. All the possible theodicies, including the free will thesis fail, to explain its existence satisfactorily.

v) Freedom and free will (being “made in the image of God”) are nonetheless a necessary working presumption, so that we may act to change the world for the better and, furthermore, be held accountable for our actions. To deny this would be to deny human agency; so both theists and atheists must accept that this as a provisional, working thesis even without firm evidence. Otherwise punishment, justice, hope, accountability and other concepts that are vital for the existence of a (secular or any other) society would cease.

vi) Given the provisional, working thesis, where we must presume as a matter of utility that we have freedom to act and create, it is implied that we are possessed of God-like powers to create a better world than our nature currently allows.

vii) If freedom is necessary as a useful, provisional, working thesis and given v and vi, then whether or not God exists, atheists and theists can agree that freedom requires for a surety that God doesn’t exercise His power on Earth. For atheists that is clear from the apparent lack of intervention in Earthly affairs combined with the indiscriminate suffering clear to all. For theists, this is explained by the Jewish concept of tzimtzum and God’s necessary self-limitation.

viii) For God to exist in light of the above, we must deny His omnipotence (premise a in the original syllogism) or at least the exercise of His omnipotence in human society.

ix) As a matter of “scientific truth”, a personal, all-loving, but self-limiting God may exist. It isn’t certain. Nothing inductive ever is. But for religious believers his existence is a necessary presumption (not negated by the principle of maximal simplicity known as Occam’s Razor) because it explains their individual prophecy/religious experience and the inspiration of many to act morally/courageously/with destiny in line with that prophecy/experience.

x) To conclude: as a matter of utility, God or no God, we must act as if there is a creator God (or the equivalent with a different name) that doesn’t exercise sovereignty but instead allows us the power to change the world for the better.

xi) As a postscript, the existence of an all-loving God in no way implies the existence of a Heaven. That premise is logically false for it is entirely contradictory to the idea that freedom is the best of all possible worlds.

These conclusions are applicable to theists and atheists alike; those who have known divine experience and those who have not.

Theism: If the evidence provided by conclusion i is seen as sufficiently weighty, then it is manifested in the fact of humans acting in God’s image by going beyond their nature.

Atheism: If the evidence provided by i is seen as INsufficiently weighty, then any hope that we can change the world is manifested in the “provisional, working thesis” (essential, but unproven in the strictest scientific sense) that we can go beyond our natural limitations.

In summary, freedom, whether God exists or otherwise, requires a politically godless world that implies God-like powers on the part of humans to affect change. It implies individual sovereignty, a separation of powers between secularism and religion and representation of the sovereign will of the people. Believers in God have evidence of personal prophecy that guides them in their personal action. Atheists have no such evidence or godly guide. But we are united, as a matter of necessity, in our struggle against nihilism and in our striving for a better future.

Humans are in their element when we are free, God-like creators and world transformers. Any God, if He exists, manifests His will but letting us act as His representatives and in His image, following His advice but only if we so choose.

In a world of subjective human freedom we can act with God-like powers and change our reality. Whether you are atheist or theist, we share this common belief: that humanity can make our planet a better place. For by acting as if there is a God who chooses not to exercise sovereignty but devolves us his power, there is no good transformation that we are incapable of putting into effect. And no evil either…

Ergo the problem of evil is not fatal for theism.

Indeed it confirms our power to do good.