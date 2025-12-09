Guerre and Shalom

A truly stupendous and well-argued piece, Daniel! It is definitely time to revive the British Empire! A multipolar world has only led to chaos and disorder. If we want law and order as an international community we need one powerful hegemon who can using its extensive reach, resources and military power enforce international law, spread liberal democracy, free-market capitalism, free trade, pluralism, human rights, the rule of law, racial equality, gender equality, LGBTQ+ rights, disability rights, animal rights, environmentalism, due process, religious freedom, free speech, freedom of the press, and much more around the world, combat sex and child trafficking, snuff out piracy on the high seas, help protect Israel’s security, and keep Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Islamist groups, and other bad actors in check. The British Empire warts and all, did a great deal of good for the counties it ruled over and prepared them for self-government. It also kept the global order running like clockwork and in an orderly fashion. It wiped out slavery, combated piracy on the high seas and hung pirates, put down communist insurgencies, stop the evil Mau Mau Uprising which slaughtered British settlers and Kenyans alike, defeated Nazi Germany, Italy and Japan in WWII, defeated Imperial Germany in WWI, the Royal Navy was both respected and feared as it patrolled the world’s oceans, and defeated, toppled and exiled the great Napoleon.

There are NO other candidates to be the global hegemon other then the new British Commonwealth Daniel suggests. The United States? Well, we have a history of interfering in Latin America and Donald Trump love him or hate him, is always talking about the United States expanding by doing things like annexing Canada, wresting Greenland from Denmark and taking back the Panama Canal. Russia rules over a vast empire and we’ve seen what they’ve done in Ukraine. China brutally conquered and occupies Tibet and Xianjing and have aggressively forced Chinese culture on both peoples. Pax Arabica…well Daniel might need to write a book on them. 😉 The European Union has potential but is currently too weak to exercise global leadership. So a new British Commonwealth is the answer. I called for this a while back but now I second it, a Global Defense Force (GDF). The new British Commonwealth will include Great Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Barbados, Singapore, and India. Once they get their GDP up and the ANC is toppled from power, South Africa will also be eligible to join. The GDF will consist of the same countries.

The GDF will coordinate together to enforce order throughout the world and the Royal Navy will challenge the U.S. Navy for dominance on the high seas. The Commonwealth with the permission of local governments will open charter cities in former British colonies. Britain in exchange for relief from American tariffs will get Hong Kong back from China. Britain will have charter cities in India, Pakistan, the Palestinian Territories, Jamaica, Barbados, South Africa, Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Iraq, Jordan, and Egypt. France, Germany and Italy will be eligible to join the GDF only if they meet the following criteria:

1) They increase defense spending and the size of the militaries.

2) Sign defense pacts with Israel and refuse to recognize a Palestinian state under Fatah and Hamas.

3) Show significant progress in raising birth and marriage rates.

4) Pass a first amendment in their respective parliaments guaranteeing free speech.

5) End mass immigration immediately and reform their asylum claims process.

6) Do much, much more to protect Jewish communities.

Israel will also be eligible to join the GDF as well. Britain will distant themselves from Ireland and build strong ties with their Protestant brothers in Northern Ireland and once and for all get the Unionists back into the Good Friday Agreement. The GDF will push for an independent state for the Kurds and West African Christians and the partition of Syria and will take action to fight the genocide in Sudan. Each Commonwealth nation will take a set number of Sundanese refugees who will be throughly vetted. Refugees will receive permits to work, a green card, their children will attend the local schools, and they will receive a housing unit in a designated city. London will be cleaned up and the police presence in British cities will be quadrupled and stop and searched revived. Mass immigration to Britain will be ended. Britain will prioritize only certain types of immigrants like Indians, Kenyan Asians and nomadic groups. Britain will declare itself a save haven for Jews looking to get away from antisemitism. High-skilled labor will be the focus of Britain’s immigration policy. Justin Welby will be sacked and the Church of England will make a huge comeback. The Church will declare sanctuary for British Jews who are being persecuted.

Want to learn more about the glory of the British Empire? Have I got the reading list for you!

• The Politically Incorrect Guide to the British Empire by H.W. Crocker III

• Empire: How Britain Made the Modern World by Niall Ferguson

• The Rise and Fall of the British Empire by Lawrence James

• The Last Imperialist: Sir Alan Burns’ Epic Defense of the British Empire by Bruce Gilley

• Defeating Mau Mau, Creating Kenya: Counterinsurgency, Civil War, and Decolonization by Daniel Branch

• Raj: The Making and Unmaking of British India by Lawrence James

• The Last King of America: The Misunderstood Reign of George III by Andrew Roberts

• Churchill: Walking with Destiny by Andrew Roberts

• Malayan Emergency: Triumph of the Running Dogs, 1948-1960 by Gerry van Tonder

• Mountbatten’s Samurai: Imperial Japanese Army and Navy Forces Under British Control, 1945-1948 by Stephen B. Connor

• Bury the Chains: Prophets and Rebels in the Fight to Free An Empire’s Slaves by Adam Hoschild

