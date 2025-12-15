FOREWORD FROM DANIEL: The email dropped in my inbox. Long time paid member of Guerre and Shalom Shelah Horvitz had unsubscribed. Was it something I’d done? Had my quality declined? Was I insufficiently tribal? I determined to ask for feedback. Here is her reply (edited and reproduced with her permission). I was shocked. We all should be.

[This article was prepared prior to yesterday’s tragic, but predictable, events in Sydney.]

Hi Daniel,

I’m honored that you’ve followed me. I have the highest respect for your work. The unsubscription has to do with the fact that I’m under straitened circumstances. I’ve left the country and almost all my possessions behind because of the antisemitism in the US and that forces a tightening of the belt. It has nothing to do with the quality of your writing or research. It is literally about my having to cut my outlays.

***

I’m currently living in Haifa. It’s a strange experience speaking with Israelis. A startling number of them think I shouldn’t have come, but I figure they don’t know what it’s like now in the US.

I came here because I had observed that the US was going through a pattern we see throughout Jewish history, where we are being thrown out of work in all fields with polite plausible deniability, where synagogues are being burned and the police response is more or less a shrug, where Jewish businesses are being vandalized and attacked and the general reaction is yeah the Jews deserved it.

I figured we had 3-10 years before things start getting officially repressive from up top —perhaps no flights to Israel will be allowed in or out, perhaps assets will be confiscated, perhaps there will be pogroms, I don’t know.

You spend your whole life with an ear to the ground, waiting for signs. You wait too long, you’re dead. You need to get out before it’s an emergency. I made Aliyah now because it’s not yet an emergency, but I think within the next five years it will be.

I am from New England, where the antisemitism has been there my whole life, sometimes politely hidden but always there, which is why the whole area is suddenly now a hotbed of Jew hatred. My rabbi reads the NY Times and thinks everything is the settlers’ fault. My relatives are doing their best to hide their Jewishness from everyone including themselves. My sister is following me to Israel.

One by one all my old friends told me that Jews/Israel are responsible for all the evil in the world —so I came here. I wanted to live in a place where I didn’t have to wonder if the people who tell me they love me also secretly loathe me.

I was an activist for 30 years. On 10/7/23, I saw that literally every group I fought for came out and said that all the evil on earth is our fault. I wish I had known they had politely hated us all along. I stupidly assumed that if you fought for them, they would fight for you too.

Two Israelis said to me, “So you’re a refugee?” I don’t think of myself as a refugee. I think of myself as having gotten out before I’m a refugee. That said, I’m a painter and all my paintings are inaccessible to me, in my house in Maine, which means I can’t even think of exhibiting here yet. My easels, my beautiful studio, my world-class art supplies: all are inaccessible for at least a year.

My life is all Ulpan and food shopping, because our cars are in Maine too and I walk everywhere —which is good for my health, particularly on Haifa’s hills, but it takes a lot of time. I want to sell the house, but my Norwegian husband, who is miserable here, wants to keep it. Who knows what will happen?

***

Today I was thinking of Abbie Rosofsky, a friend of my sister’s who was murdered in our home town during what was supposedly the Golden Age of American Jewry. She attended a concert with an employee of her father’s who had come to the US eight months before from the Azores. She was found in the morning strangled and with her nose bitten off. I know the part about the nose because her father told my father about it in shul —and I figure an account from her father is more reliable than a newspaper account cobbled from the police report. His excuse that he was mysteriously drugged was lame - unprovable - and the police let him go back to the Azores.

Fall River is a town with a very high Azorean population. Given the weakness of the defendant’s case, it seems that the case was pronounced “unsolvable” in a scenario where the Azoreans seem to have protected each other. The fact that her nose was bitten off points to a fundamental antisemitic motivation, but you may have noticed that in the US, nothing is ever considered antisemitic. As far back as 1975, during what was supposed to have been the time of greatest Jewish acceptance in the US, the most cool and beautiful Jewish girl in town was murdered and mutilated and justice was impossible.

This morning while dog-walking, I met a lovely elderly woman who is a professor of ancient history who I hope will be a great friend. We spoke of her concerns that so many Israelis are leaving. I said to her, “It’s OK, the Israelis may be leaving for the Diaspora, but the Diaspora is coming to Israel.”

When I am in one of my optimistic moods, I think of the brain drain the West will suffer as their best and brightest come here to the only place that values them. I think of the renaissance that might spring up in Israel and I want to be part of it. I want to be one of its builders.

I believe that the old master painting techniques I spent my life learning are unknown here in Haifa and I want to teach them. Art is a nonverbal language that can give voice to the unspeakable, and Israelis are a traumatized people. The arts in the US? Superficial and glib. Here it’s raw, which I like, but many of the artists could benefit from a better mastery of visual language principles, and I can contribute that. Otherwise, if there’s no demand, I’ll just paint and try to show my work in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

I don’t want to suck away more of my energy by thinking of all the people who want us dead. I’m 65 and I want to spend the rest of my time making great work and building a scene. I want to help Israeli artists be the best in the world.

It is time to stop wallowing in our misfortunes, and time to focus on what we do best. Some people, what they do best is fight. Me, what I do best is make works that remind people of the best in themselves.

We must do what we were put on earth to do.

Best wishes,

Shelah

Andrew Fox has a different view of the issue. Join the debate:

As a special Hannuka present, annual paid subscriptions are just £35/$47 for the next 48 hours. Paid subscribers get exclusive access to:

Daniel Clarke-Serret’s PAX ARABICA

Acknowledgements

FOREWORD by Nachum Kaplan

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game

AFTERWORD by Khaled Salih: A Song of the Oppressor and the Parody of the Oppressed.

ALSO AVAILABLE IN HARD COPY ON AMAZON (please leave a review):

https://www.amazon.com/Pax-Arabica-Daniel-Clarke-Serret/dp/B0G53GMLD2