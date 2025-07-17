[Image: Syrian Druze religious leaders cross into Israel]

Reader note: All references to genocide in this article refer to REAL genocide, in other words trying, and substantially succeeding, to wipe out another people.

Israel is a liberal democracy. It grants equal civil rights to all its citizens. There are no distinctions based on race, religion, gender or sexual orientation and no matter your background, you have the real prospect of reaching the heights of society.

Nonetheless, it has a special duty towards one demographic in particular: the Jews. That duty is the duty to protect. Where Jews face extermination, it will rescue them. When Jews face danger, it will fight for them. Where Jews face antisemitism, it will open its borders to them. This is more than being kindly to the exiled members of its own people: it’s the very raison d’etre for its existence. If the Jewish majority State is not going to defend the Jews, then who the hell will?

Now of course, many Zionists (including myself) would reject the restrictiveness of this statement. Surely Israel permits - encourages - Jewish immigration for a far wider purpose than protection. Aliyah (“ascending to Israel”) is a sacred creed. It is the expression of the Jews “returning home”. It is the re-establishment of their ancient nation in their ancient land. It is practising one’s own culture, religion and festivals in the place where they were meant to be expressed.

All this is true and many Jews do return to Israel for ideological reasons. Yet the fact remains the vast majority of Jews “came home” to the Land in fear of their lives; as refugees, Holocaust survivors, expulsees from Arab lands and victims of Soviet, Nasserite and Middle Eastern oppression. Some may have arrived from Western lands in recent years, but it's been barely a trickle and even then - in the French case - it has been out of a sense of persecution.

In the pre-State days, the facts speak for themselves; and are uncomfortable listening for both ardent Zionists and anti-semitic anti-Zionists alike. When harassed out of Russia in the late 19th Century, the Jews had the effective choice between advanced America and then-improvished Ottoman Palestine (or whatever it was called). Unsurprisingly, they chose the USA in huge numbers. Money talks and makes people walk.

The vast majority of Jews that came to Israel did so because they had no choice. Let us say it plain: Israel is the home of refugees, the ethnically cleansed and genocide survivors who chose to live by creating a great Nation State.

Western Jews overwhelmingly support Israel. We support her right to defend herself. We support her right to live peacefully as a nation with harassment. Yet on the whole, we do not do so because we are looking to emigrate. We are loyal to our own countries and despite the ever-ghastly antisemitism of the far left and far right, we aim to serve our lands of citizenship for the betterment of all its residents. We are not (generally) looking to leave unless we are pushed out.

And here, in the final sentence, we see the essence of our commitment to the Jewish State. Yes, we feel a deep connection with our fellow Jews, a love of Zion, a shared destiny and so on and so forth, but when it comes down to brass tacks, we know that Israel is our only genuine insurance policy. When we are faced with the Nazis and the Iraqi hate mob once again, we will know where to come. Only Israel - without a shadow of a doubt - will stand by us in our hour of need.

Even non-Zionists, Jews and non-Jews, appreciate this. It may be historically inaccurate to say that Israel was established “because of the Holocaust”, but it surely helped convince otherwise apathetic waverers of its necessity. In the aftermath of the Shoah, the world cried “never again”. it declared genocide unconscionable and the need for preventative intervention universal. But though it was declared, it was never close to being realized. Today we see possible genocides in China, Sudan, Northern Nigeria and elsewhere, but no power even gives lip service to preventative intervention.

Even if world governments, and the people they represent, were minded to intervene, it would prove impossible: there are too many culpable nations and in the case of China, one of the most powerful in the world. Moreover, in times of declining living standards and an opposition to war on almost any basis, we have neither the means nor the will to discharge our universal responsibility.

It is in this context that the obligation to prevent genocide has been devolved to those nations that actually care. In the case of Israel, it is absolutely committed to the proposition that Jewish slaughter is a thing of the past. No more will we be lambs to the slaughter. No more will we trust others to protect us from evil. New Atheist Sam Harris, and others theoretically opposed to States with ethnic majorities, understand this: he has become a Zionist since October 7th, not because he is a Jew (he is firmly against Judaism), but rather because he understands that only Israel can protect the Jews from genocide. In the dog eat dog world of the Middle East and Africa, the strong survive and the weak are murdered by the Islamists.

[Image: Syria’s terrorist-turner-President hiding behind a suit.]

Hitherto, Israel's duty to protect and prevent has been limited to the Jews, both those within its borders and throughout the world, but since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, the “Jewish State’s” humanitarian policy has become subject to mission creep. Indeed it has become somewhat anachronistic to describe the country in Jewish terms at all. For since the elevation of terrorist turned President Ahmed al-Sharaa to power in his war ravished land, Israel has become the Jewish and Druze state.

While Israel is sympathetic to the plight of all minorities in the Middle East, from the Kurds to the Lebanese Christians to the Yazidis to anyone else who is yet to fall victim to the Islamist sword, it has never yet seen its duty as one of prevention and protection. Yes, it works closely with the Kurds to ensure their defence. Yes, it is horrified by the genocide of minorities in Iraq which mirrors its own tragic ethnic cleansing experience there. But in none of these cases is there any pressure, either within or without the country, to intervene on behalf of these peoples. They are friends, but not brothers.

With the Druze, however, things are quite different. It may be a minority religion and an offshoot of Shi’a Islam, yet there is strong pressure from both Israeli Jews and the State’s own domestic Druze population to protect the embattled Druze minority in Syria. There is an expectation that Israel does all in its power to prevent deaths among this brotherly people at the hands of the Syrian, Islamist savages.

If Syrian military positions need to be bombed. then they must be bombed. If Syrian territory needs to be taken, then it must be taken. If Syrian forces need to be engaged, then they must be engaged. “Never again”, and the Israeli duty to prevent genocide, doesn't only apply to the Jews. It equally applies to the Druze.

In time, the situation may become graver still? How long can Israel ensconce itself deep within enemy territory? How long can this ad hoc protection of the Syrian Druze minority be maintained? In time, there may remain only one sustainable option: the same choice that was faced by the Jews of the Soviet Union, Iraq, Egypt, Yemen and Poland: immigration to Israel.

The State of Israel may soon find itself under pressure from its own population, Jewish and Druze alike, to extend aliyah - open immigration rights - to the Druze of Syria and Lebanon.

This isn't a case of civil rights. Muslim and Christian Israeli Arabs have equal civil rights within Israel - the right to vote, the right to education, the right to achieve a career in line with their qualifications etc - but the State has no external duty towards them as “a foreign-residing group” in need of genocide protection. With the Druze, matters are fast becoming different. As with their Jewish brothers, even Druze of foreign nationality are falling within the State’s duty to protect. And should the Israeli State fail to act, there will be chaos on the nation’s streets from the Carmel mountains to the Golan Heights.

Years ago, the Druze of Israel made an investment. They would fight with their Jewish co-citizens as brothers in arms. They would give their blood in Gaza and sacrifice their bodies in Samaria. They would fly over Iran and spy in Syria. They fought for Israel as their own country because it was their own country and today they have cashed in their cheque.

From this moment forward, Israel is not only the Jewish State. It is the Druze State too. For if we don’t defend them, who the hell will?