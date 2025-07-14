God Fortnight finishes with the biggest of big questions: Is God needed for morality?. If you haven’t seen the Main Event yet (“Is the Problem of Evil Fatal for Theism?”), do click on the link. Thank-you for your support.

[Image: Socrates and Euthyphro discussing the interplay between God and morality.]

The Euthyphro Dilemma: Separating God and Morality

It has long been established that morality exists independently of God. That both atheists and theists can act for good or ill is a contention that barely needs defending, but for the very few holdouts, Khamanei’s Iranian theocracy is Exhibit A; and the jury has reached a unanimous verdict.

Evil ayatollahs are just part of the tapestry. Even in a utopian world, where the religious were righteous without exception, our standard for moral judgment would stand firmly outside the system. When we ask questions of the type “Is Islam a religion of peace?”, we are using an external moral standard - peace - to judge the goodness of a system which claims to have all the moral answers. The defender of Islam would attempt to demonstrate that Islam is peaceful using evidence a, b and c, whilst its opponents would counter e, f and g. Whoever were to win this encounter is not our matter of concern; merely that the subject religious system is incapable of judging itself when coming into contact with foreign elements. Persuasion implies commonly agreed standards of judgment.

The interplay between God and morality isn’t a modern problem. Its best expression comes in Plato’s ancient play Euthyphro. Reformulated by G.W. Leibniz for monotheistic times [Reflections on the Common Concept of Justice (circa 1702)], the argument goes as follows:

"It is generally agreed that whatever God wills is good and just. But there remains the question whether it is good and just because God wills it or whether God wills it because it is good and just; in other words, whether justice and goodness are arbitrary or whether they belong to the necessary and eternal truths about the nature of things."

Even if, for the sake of argument, we were to accept that God exists and that God is all-good, the judgment over the goodness of God comes from human beings themselves. Few would be the believers who claimed that Auschwitz was good because God permitted it. Variously, the religious thinkers of the world will claim that God wasn’t there at all or that evil humans were abusing their free will or that God was “hiding his face” or merely that it’s a mystery incapable of explanation; but of those that claim that God was responsible and that genocide was therefore good, one will find absolutely no takers. Thus it is us, which is to say rational human beings, which independently judge that Auschwitz was an unmitigated evil and that its occurrence was incompatible with the (positive) actions of a good God.

So morality, though assumed co-extensive with an all-good God, is therefore independent of Him. Moreover, human beings - and only human beings - are qualified to mine those values and use them to stand in judgment over others; even to the extent of putting God himself on trial.

This accepted, one is tempted to disregard God as a source of morality. Some may use revealed sources as a simple guide to moral action, but they retain the right to disregard those precepts that they deem abhorrent. And so begins the inevitable cherry-picking of religious texts with moderate believers claiming that some passages never, in fact, came from God; that, at best, much of the subject text was “divinely inspired”, but that we as human beings must use our independent moral judgment to determine which parts pass muster. Or to put it another way, it is assumed that God is good, so it is for us, using our own sense of goodness, to reveal the holy verses to ourselves by self-legislating, albeit with the wisdom of generations past as our guide.

Reformulating the Question in light of Monotheism

[Image of Tzimtzum (divine contraction). With thanks to Matthew Kressel.]

In a previous chapter, I argued that Divine self-limitation (tzimtzum) was the source of our personal and national sovereignty; our extra-natural space to improve the world as we saw fit. It is within this physical vacuum that we embark on our painstaking, but necessary, journey, from is to ought. Yet although God may give us space, does He give us any moral guidance? If the wisdom of ancient texts is helpful, but non-binding, reliant as it is on our post-textual moral analysis, has God been reduced to a redundant root, necessary as the intellectual bulwark of our individual freedom, but irrelevant on a case-by-case basis in our daily lives?

It is here that we appreciate the problem with the “Do we need God for morality?” enquiry: that it’s the wrong question. Profoundly wrong. God, as we shall discover, is vitally important to morality; not in terms of individual moral decision, but in terms of how that decision is made. So decisive is the influence of God that atheist thinkers, notably Sartre, have conceded the case, imperceptibly, but definitely, in their existentialist philosophy.

To understand why, and before we embark further on this quest, we need first return to a preliminary debate, one that is oft forgotten in the melee of post-Enlightment religious discussion. It is a question that has lost all potency in a world long estranged from ancient concerns, yet it contains an importance that we must urgently resurrect. So hocus pocus: let the enquiry now reveal itself.

The question is this. Or should I say questions: What was the revolution of monotheism? Why does it matter if there is one God or many? What are the actual implications? To hear some speak of this matter, monotheism is mere matter of numbers: They believe in many gods, we believe in One. If that were the entire sum of the issue, it would be difficult to understand what the whole fuss was about, resulting as it has, in needless and - yes - immoral violence. After all, even the so-called polytheist religions believe in a single God and its adherent are keen to highlight this. For Hinduism, the most famous contemporary multi-deity faith, Lakshmi, Ganesha and the rest of the Pantheon are all aspects of the one true God. Even Christianity, officially monotheist, maintains that the Trinity combined is God united as One.

Thus understood, arithmetic trivialises the entire debate. This issue isn’t one versus many, but universal versus particular. More specifically, the theological encounter is between universal universalists, particular particularists and universal particularists. Or more simply between those that believe in a universal God with universal precept application, those that affirm local gods with local precept application and those that raise a universal God but with local precept application. Qutbian Islamism is a classic example of the former, Hinduism is a case of the second, whereas Judaism, Christianity and non-political Islam are an example of the third. Depending on the perspective one has, the implications for morality are profound.

Universal universalists and Particular particularists

Although one is reluctant to step on the toes of my previous lengthy enquiry into Qutbism, it would be proper to at least say this. Islamism contends that the universal God has a universal morality of action–- and it is one that should be enforced by violence. That which is correct in Mesopotamia is godly in Peshawar. The dress code in London should be equal to that in Jeddah. As a totalitarian philosophy, which is to say as a total and enforceable guide to every aspect of a person’s life, Islamism contends that no aspect of human existence falls outside the remit of “Islam”. Morality is all-encompassing, stifling universal and the personification of Henry Ford’s dictum that you can have any car so long as its black.

For the Islamist followers of Sayyid Qutb, this prescriptive doctrine is freedom incarnate. Far from theological, theocratic slavery, the dictates of the Sharia deliver the believer from oppression. It is a claim that is difficult for the non-Islamist to accept, but its formulation helps the reader to be clear in their analysis: The Sharia is universalist morality in its purist form. It is a statement of equality, that all from slave to the Shah are bound by the same law and the same precepts. Morality, truth and the details of life are delivered from the realities of power and transformed into the “liberation” of social relations.

Although the details of the law are clearly oppressive to the non-conformist, to the impoverished, powerless believer they are a species of freedom from hierarchical power. It is a freedom from slavery by slavery to an equal law. It is an oxymoron, and to Western eyes an unacceptable one, especially as this declared equality has to be maintained by force. Nonetheless, it has within its totalitarian shell an unequivocal statement of non-relativism.

The external moral value of equality is brought to bear to fashion an entire legal system. And from whence did these details of precise religious observance come? From God? Of that we may be sceptical. But from a belief in the nature of God? That yes, certainly yes. For precision in action directly and logically flows from the concept that God is universal and that his rite runs universally. Without God as thus conceptualised, Sharia morality would be an armoured husk without a soldier.

In pre-monotheist paganisms, the rationale for moral difference - national, territorial, regional moral difference - flowed from the precise same logic, but just in reverse. If there are multiple gods (albeit that they may be combined as “one” in some unknown, mystical, metaphysical manner) and each holds sway within a particular territory, then it logically follows that law will vary according to place. Each tribe or nation will act independently and distinctly, not according to some non-existent universal law hailing from some non-existent international jurisdiction, but rather according to that which is pleasing in the eyes of the local divine power. Should one nation defeat another in battle, the previous ruling god will have thereby forefeited their own power.

Particularist gods will naturally lead to particularist norms. Though the moral values in such a system will be human created, they will nonetheless be fashioned in acknowledgement of the presumed divine nature, namely territorial diversity.

The Monotheist Revolution

[Image: The Judean (universal) God present by the rivers of Babylon.]

The revolution of Hebrew monotheism was to separate universality from particularism. God, it was declared, is universal. Though Judea may have fallen in battle, the Judean God survived the flames of Jerusalem. He crossed borders. He was there with the exiles by the rivers of Babylon. He was there in foreign lands to inspire Ezekiel and Daniel. From Córdoba to Yemen, God was present with His people and to His divine name, they mouthed their prayers of restitution.

But though His covenant with Israel had remained in force, He was not only their God. He had established relations with all those nations that had called upon His name:

“ Are ye not as children of the Ethiopians unto me, O children of Israel? saith the Lord. Have not I brought up Israel out of the land of Egypt and the Philistines from Caphtor and the Syrians from Kir?” (Amos 9:7)

And so it was that the universal God had established particular relations with particular nations in their particularity. From Ethiopia to Israel, from Philisitia to Syria, God reigned as God. Their God. The particular God of each nation.

As Charles III is King of England and King of Scotland and King of Canada and King of Australia, each individually, each particularly according to their own laws and customs, so the universal God is the individual God of many nations. His universality does not cancel his particularity; it emboldens it.

The Judeans were clear. The universal God is the God of our nation, both in our land and in the foreign climes of exile; and though He may be your God too, he relates to us particularly. Yet what began in Judea didn’t remain there. The Church of England, The Church of Scotland: What are these but national particularities in worship of the same universal God? They may sing to Him in Kent, they may bow to Him in Indonesia and they may lament to Him in Jerusalem, but their national customs in no way negate His universal nature.

The customs, laws and moral particularities of territory are a reflection of the Judean experience of exile. Outside of the Islamist imposter, all monotheist nations - Jewish, Christian and “secular” Muslim - are nations, not in spite of their monotheism, but because of it. There are deemed to be basic universal moral principles, such that Jews lay out in the 7 point Noahide code binding on all nations, but in their specific manifestations, devolution is both respected and encouraged.

So, for example: Justice is universal, the need for a justice system is universal, but the specific rules of evidence are for each sovereign nation to decide. Morality thus flows from the nature of God: not in its specific provisions, but in its respect for decentralisation in the application of generalities. Relativism is wrong: it supposes complete local independence from the basic norms of moral decency. But Islamist totalitarianism is also indecent, for it demands a bland universal equality at the butt of a gun. I am clear about right and wrong because of my belief about the nature of God: a universal particularist. And even those atheists who have long since divorced their moral notions from metaphysics have grown up in national tradition which, whether they like it or not, were birthed in this philosophical incubator.

As a parenthesis, it should be noted that Pauline Christianity, despite its radical universalism, concords with Judean national particularity in its practical application. For by cutting the knot between law and religion; by refusing to apply Judean national law to the whole world in its diversity; it avoided the Islamist totalitarian trap. If the foundation is faith and morality is boiled down to just a few simple principles (plus in the Christian case some detailed, concrete sexual regulations), then each nation is allowed to develop independently in a great majority of the areas of life. Dress, habits, food: all these are devolved to the local level. So long as you believe universally, you are saved.

Ironically enough then, Pauline Christianity affirmed Judean-ism in its negation; for Christianity universalised the universal God and particularised the national law, firmly in line with the Judean moral revolution. The temporal and the spiritual were separated because law is national.

At its best, domestic law distills universal moral principles into a local context. It does so not out of relativism, but because, in a spirit of friendly competition, each nation seeks (or should seek) to set an example of how to act morally for the others. To be a “light among the nations”. To be the change you want to see in the world.

Kant, Sartre & the Individual Legislator

[Image: Kant & Sartre: Taking universal particularism to its logical conclusion.]

The modern, post-Enlightenment world took the revolution one step further: it delegated particularity from the national to the individual. It insisted that whilst basic moral principles are universal, practical application is to be legislated on an individual level. According to Kant’s Categorical Imperative, it is for individuals to legislate the universal law. In deciding what actions are moral, the individual rational agent should consider whether they would consent to that action being undertaken by all. If not, if one is acting merely out of selfish expediency, then one is thereby conducting oneself in an immoral manner. But note this: Kant’s call for individual moral responsibility is no pre-monotheistic relativism; rather it is an acknowledgement that universal precepts must be determined and applied locally - very locally - at the level of the individual. It is the logical and natural extension of the Judean revolution.

Similarly, Jean-Paul Sartre was a Judean atheist. His existentialist philosophy may, at first glance, appear a call for pure ultra-particular individualism. If each must “discover” his own essence, then what is the moral thread that holds human action together. But coupled with his radical call for action was his radical call for responsibility. Although it is for the individual to design their own life in real time, as would an artist their painting, they must decide in recognition that we live in a world of fellow human subjects, each of which is capable and called upon to exercise rational, courageous judgment.

Thus, in deciding how to act morally, we must ensure that we promote a universal way of living through our actions. If we decide to marry, we promote marriage. If we drink responsibility, we signal to others to do likewise. As Gandhi (reputedly) said, “Be the change you want to see in the world”. To do otherwise would be to negate the existence of fellow humans and even to the most sceptical of philosophers, this maxim holds true: “WE think therefore WE are”.

The Sartre model is yet another re-conception of the Judean insistence on the particularist application of universal principles. As with Kant, as with Plato, as with those who put God on trial at Auschwitz, it is acknowledged that moral principles are for individuals to discern, but they gain their mass acknowledgement through their universalist pretensions.

And thus we return to a point well made: God, though assumed good Himself, is not the source of morality. Yet it is God’s nature, the Judean principle of universalism particularised, that informs the nature of the moral principles we derive.

Simply put: We act here so that the world may be better for us everywhere.

