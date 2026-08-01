Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Francisco J. Bernal's avatar
Francisco J. Bernal
3h

Thank you, Daniel.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
1h

👏👏👏 A fifteen minute standing ovation for a tour de force of an article by Francisco J. Bernal! The Lantern and the Void is a criminally underrated publication! I have subscribed to him and I encourage everyone to do the same. As Francisco shows here, Iran supported Pablo Iglesias and HispanTV because the Spanish left’s ideals perfectly aligned with their own interests. The Spanish left are useful idiots for the Ayatollahs! Talk shows like Fort Apache espoused talking points the Iranians themselves could’ve written. Spain’s far-left is joined at the hip with the Islamic Republic and was with Venezuela under the Maduro regime before his removal. They have many of the same views and goals. Iran and Venezuela despise Israel and the Jewish people and they wanted to spread anti-Israel and antisemitic propaganda to Spain and throughout Latin America. HispanTV gave them a convenient vehicle with which to demonize Israel and Jews in general. The Spanish far-left are traitors to their own country. This is yet another great example of the Red-Green Alliance. Spain 🇪🇸 is deep trouble. It is clear the Spanish left and far-left are more concerned with their own agendas than helping the people of Spain. Pedro Sanchez and the PSOE MUST go! The Spanish far-left needs to be throughly investigated by the authorities and HispanTV must be shut down! Pablo Iglesias needs to be arrested and prosecuted for high treason and inciting hate! The uprising by Moroccan Muslim migrants in Ceuta is no surprise to anyone one who’s been paying attention. The Spanish left and far-left think open borders and mass immigration from the third world are compassionate and humane. They are not! What happened yesterday in Ceuta was one of the most disgraceful moments in the history of Modern Europe! This kind of chaos plays right into the hands of the enemies of the West like Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Islamist groups. They loved every minute of what happened in Ceuta.

Spain needs to take quick action to remedy this problem if it is to be saved. First off, Pedro Sanchez, PSOE and their coalition government must be voted out of office immediately! Albert Nunez Feijoo must be elected Spain’s new Prime Minister! Spain must withdraw from the Schengen Treaty and make a deal with Morocco to keep all migrants from crossing into Spain. Spain should consider leaving the EU altogether. Mass deportations of illegal immigrants must be carried out. A border fence will be built and the Spanish Army will patrol the borders. The border will be closed and secured. The Spanish Navy will patrol the seas and station ships near the beaches to intercept and send back migrant boats. The Spanish Air Force will patrol the skies to find illegal immigrants and migrants. Spain will limit the number of immigrants coming into the country each year to 100,000 or less. It will be made a requirement for Spanish citizenship that one must recognize Israel’s right to exist. All newcomers will be required to take classes about Spanish history, culture and customs, learning the Spanish language, how to treat Spanish women, the Holocaust, and how democracy works. They just pass a rigorous test on these topics to obtain citizenship. They will also sign a declaration agreeing to adapt to the nation’s culture and follow its laws. If they violate this declaration, they will be subject to immediate deportation. Spain will sign a defense pact with Israel and withdraw its recognition of a Palestinian state. The government will issue an official apology to the citizens of Ceuta. Spain will increase defense spending and the size of its military. The Spanish left will get new leadership and join the right in coming out against mass immigration. Spain will put common sense restrictions on immigration, will shift its focus to high-skilled labor and prioritize culturally and linguistically adjacent immigrants from Europe and Latin America. Spain will switch to a merit-based immigration system. Asylum rules will be tightened. Spain will build a robust white ethnic Spanish demographic majority. The Catholic Church will make a huge comeback in Spain. Spain will work diligently to bring up its birth rate.

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