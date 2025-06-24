An end to nuclear non-proliferation

Commentary on the US bombing has been perverse. Inane Democrat discussions on the legality of action. Nauseating condemnations from the UN Secretary General. They're obviously living in a different Universe to me; for here in the Clarkosphere, international law has been enforced. Finally and wonderfully.

Nuclear proliferation is one of the greatest dangers, if not the greatest danger, facing the human race. Just one error, one misinterpreted dot on a radar screen, could trigger the countdown to catastrophe. It ever so nearly happened in the era of the Yeltsin and with evermore countries having access to the nuclear trigger, the possibility of mistaken calamity increases precipitously.

Such analysis would hold true whatever the nature of the Iranian regime. Whether the boss was nationalist, monarchist or democratic, a nuclear Iran would catalyse a Middle Eastern race for the bomb. From that moment on, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey and more besides would see it as their divine right to blow us all to kingdom come.

That the Iranian regime is theocratic, fundamentalist and determined to wipe Israel from the map has called us to greater urgency. It has forced the Israelis to act hard and act now. At their moment of greatest weakness, with Hezbollah neutered and Syria tamed, the moment to decapitate the snake had arrived.

Yet nuclear non-proliferation is not dependent on regime. It is the very essence of international law. If that rules-based corpus has any meaning at all, it is to prevent humanity from nuclear self-destruction.

There may be no more nuclear armed states in the world and the American-Israeli action has made that dictum reality.

International Law examined

In a former university life, the author, a student of the subject, was extremely sniffy about international law. He ridiculed it as weak, unenforceable, unclear and, most damningly of all, subject to change at the hands of lawbreakers. That which was previously deemed illegal was made legal in the breach. The Kosovo bombings, entirely unlawful under the prevailing international system, were crowned in retrospect as a legal example of “Humanitarian intervention”. It was as if a group of serial murderers made murder legal due its ubiquity in Chicago. Law doesn't work like that, at least not real law.

From that moment until today, international law has become an expression, not a legal system. Should one oppose a State action, one need only cry “ breach of international law!” and all the right people will fall in line. It has become a performative joke enacted by criminals and judged by gangsters, designed to scapegoat one small nation for the sins of the world. Not only has it laked seriousness, it has become an instrument of authoritarian directed danger.

This week, however, international law was resurrected from the dead. Such miracles often happen in the land of Lsrael.

Now it is important that we define some terms. What is law and what does it mean to live under the rule of law? To the second point first, we must be clear and strident: law, for it to be worthy of the name, must be applied equally. Both the powerful and the weak must be bound by its provisions. All nations must be subject to its standards and all must be held to account no matter their university popularity. Not only Western Nations, not only Israel, but also those in the Global South. Colonialism is no excuse for breach. Rather decolonization is a call to responsibility. Through winning independence, States assume the obligation to obey the law.

Excusing Palestinian barbarism and Syrian barbarism and Yemenite barbarism and Libyan barbarism may no longer be excused. Israel must be held to account. America must be held to account. So much is clear. But also the so-called “oppressed” must be held to account and face precisely the same international opprobrium. Otherwise the international rule of law is a joke in need of a good comedian.

So that is the rule of law, but what is law itself? In a national context, the law embodies the rules, custom and character of a community. It is the expression of a nation's values enforced at the price of membership. Those laws may be just or unjust, liberal or illiberal, but they are the condition for inclusion. The law is thus an intricate web of practices, written or conventional, that deal with a multiplicity of issues.

Such cannot be said in the international context, for there is no such thing as an international community. We all have very different values and conceptions of life. Though we rightly admit that some moral precepts are universal, they remain particular in their application: that is the principle of sovereignty.

Return to the Wild West

Thus understood, international law is more akin to the Wild West and I say that descriptively, not pejoratively. America was born as the land of the free. There were vast empty spaces where each man was a law to himself. The people admitted government only as a means to enhance their own individual right of action. And so it was that the further West they spread, and the less densely they agglomerated, the greater their demands of freedom. The Sheriff had his role but it was limited: to prevent the myriad collection of individuals from destroying each other.

That too is the role of international law: The Limited Sheriff.

Wild West, here described, does not refer to lawlessness; merely limited law designed to maintain order in a land of cowboy destructiveness. Nuclear non-proliferation is analagous, It is a limited obligation that prevents our mutual destruction. It gains legitimacy, not through national consent, but from its mutually beneficial consequences. The villainous cowboy may desire to shoot up the saloon; he may deny the sheriff’s jurisdiction; he may demand impunity: but he is bound by the law nonetheless. For his individual assumption of sovereignty implies that we too must be accorded a similar freedom. That is the inherent province of legitimate government.

Similarly, nuclear non-proliferation is an obligation binding on all. A refusal to sign the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty is illegitimate as a means of denying it legal force. Rather by consenting to be sovereign, as a member state of the United Nations, you implicitly accept the sovereignty of others. You implicitly reject mutual obliteration.

What's important is that these obligations are enforced, but it's never going to be easy for a lonely Sheriff; he called to defend the village against a gang of gun-wielding madmen. Yet if he does nothing, freedom is lost, sovereignty is no more and the gunfight will end in utter, inevitable destruction.

Until this week, international law has had all the force of a Washington legislator telling an Arizona Cowboy what to do from thousands of miles away. What we've needed is a local sheriff; someone to enforce the law in the vast expanses of faraway deserts.

So who to choose? Who would be best suited to the role of international law enforcer? Should we get all those violent cowboys in a room and choose him democratically? Should we ask the saloon shooter to judge on high from the International Court of Justice? Or would it, in fact, be best to choose the most morally outstanding individual in the village?

As with the Wild West in times past, the multiple bad guys need to be kept in line. We need not ask their opinion about alcohol fuelled murder. We need not seek their consent for absence from death. We will simply impose law upon them as a condition of their sovereignty.

Each region of the world has a sheriff: Oceania has Australia, Asia has its tigers, Europe has its cowards and the Middle East has Israel. Each is vested with the authority of the Washington government to impose order on the lawless. If Iran wants to nuke us, we will stop them; if Yemen wants to block trade, we will prevent them; if Russia wants to invade us, we will fight them; if Somalia turns to piracy, we will defeat them. We will not ask their permission and neither will we court their vote in a gangster's international convention. Instead we will impose law upon them all, so that we all may live.

International law is finally back from the dead and just like in the Old West, it took a gunfight to achieve it.