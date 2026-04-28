“¡Los ingleses van a su puta bola!” An inelegant, but undoubtedly correct analysis –and given that it came from my own lady wife, a judgment whose rectitude may scarcely be questioned.

There in the streets they walk; each their own world; each unconcerned by the affairs of their neighbour. Not a word crosses their lips in anger, not even in common politeness. How may a community be formed across those “proper”, but impenetrable, few centimetres of air? For here is the motto to which all adhere: You do your thing, I’ll do mine, but we all follow the law. This is the truth of our integration —and the source of our lonely sorrows.

The stability of England, as well its aloofness, are features deeply entwined. One may not live without the other, married, as they are, until death do they part. We are, indeed, an “island of strangers”, but not - necessary - in the pejorative. Like it or loath it, unfriendliness is our strength; our shield against war, the secret of our political. Though we sneer and look with daggers drawn, we do in the knowledge of mutuality: that his unfriendliness will be matched by mine; that our castles are equally defended; that the law will let us be.

It is the law, alone, to which we are loyal. The law and our families. The law and our interests. What we share is no ethnicity, race, culture or ancestry. It is, rather, our commitment to rules; to the fairness of the game. We commit not to cheat. We commit not to breach. Yet, within those bounds, we compete: for the best schools, for the best-paid jobs, for the one-upmanship which is the stuff of a handmaiden’s gossip. All’s fair in love and war –all except for foul play. That’s just not cricket.

I speak not of religious tolerance: the response to mass immigration or the New Birmingham. This was always the British way. Upstairs and downstairs, the North and the South, the High Church and Low.

And class! The Lords and Ladies, the nouveau riche, the traders of Brick Lane. All staked their own path. Talk was for business, not the salons: each lived in a world of their own fancy - and nothing has changed.

That the Muslims are in a world of their own, the “white working class” to their left, the Hindus at arms length —these are not developments, but continuity. We never spoke before, in any century nor any age, and long, it appears, will it continue. The ghettos walls that we’ve built? They’re merely redevelopments: new bricks with old plans, modeled on the divisions of times past. We never went to Birmingham anyway.

Spain, Italy; the Continentals and our partners; they live on a different plane: of joie de vivre, community and an unquenchable spirit that never dies. The elderly command the streets, sipping their vermouth, beers drafted before the midday gong. All is pleasant and laced with a smile; asking for your neighbour, offering the hand of exuberant friendship.

This is the glory of Mediterranean life – and its political achilles heel. For if all are united and culture is shared, what of the stranger, the immigrant, he that just doesn’t fit? What of those that follow a different path, faith or ideology? What of those that resent the opinion of others? Could it not lead to inquisition, expulsion or forced acceptance of the Genocide Lie? Could it not lead to group think and collective error on a grand scale? It can and it has and is doing once more. That is the bargain to be struck: accord for agreement, collective help for collective life. Assimilation. Total assimilation. That, alone, is the choice.

The Spaniards have decided, and so have the Brits. Is one right and one wrong? It is a choice impossible to tranche. Who knows? But what it does is clarify, and set the terms of the grand debate: what is integration in the British sense?

It is not ( as I’ve made clear) culture. Culture isn’t shared here, not even among the so-called indigenous. The Jews stick with the Jews, the Nigerians with the Nigerians, the toffs with the toffs and the white working class with the white working class. We do not meet –and outside business, we do not speak. What we share is manners and law.

Manners to govern our conduct; so we rest polite, but distant, managing our shared space with minimal, mutual inconvenience.

Law to set the boundaries; the rules, the space from which we may exclude the other. Property isn’t theft; it is, as Professor Osman once taught me, “the right to include and exclude”. It is less “this is mine, I’m rich” and more “this is my private space, that is your private space, let’s leave each other alone”.

Property exemplifies the law’s purpose, but it multiplies in every legislative clause that reflects the Anglo-way. The British and their cultural descendants are tolerant of difference precisely because they don’t accept difference here: in my space, in my castle. There, in your house, I respect your way. Here, however, you have no jurisdiction; a mere 5 metres of land being the difference between cultures.

So when Reform UK, and those to its right, speak of Britain as a “Christian country” with a “common” culture, they show they complete ignorance of how we actually live here. Such is true of Spain –for good or for ill. That is why they are so friendly; a genuine community. Here we are communities and that - also for good or ill - long precedes the advent of British Islam.

The issue we have today isn’t with Hindus or Sikhs or Romanians or monied Frenchmen. Each, it is true, follow a different cultural way –but that, in itself, is the British way. The problem is distinct and exclusively with a subset of the Muslim community; not because of their cultural difference, but, specifically, because they don’t feel bound by the law. The British have never demanded Spanish-style assimilation. What we have sought, instead, is obedience to the law; an acceptance of the rules of the game.

The dominance of a foreign law, religious or otherwise, offends our common space. Its breaks down the limits of the private and makes public unagreed norms.

Two tier policing is, likewise, a travesty; that which accepts selective violence and normalises the sectarian mob. We may live differently, but our rules must be the same. Else politeness will be at an end, and private space along with it.

We accept tolerance because all are tolerant, but where the tolerated are intolerant, we will not tolerate it. We will begin to tell each other what to do, where to live and how to be. We will be Italian, for good or for ill, and all will follow the common will. Yet Britishness will be no more; for the law is our boundary. It commands — and we live under the benign dominion of its Rule.

Here, at last, we clarify our terms and understand the issues clearly. Whether it is better to live in joyful conformity or tear-twinged tolerance, is a separate question. Some prefer the Costa, others the liberty of uninterfered choice. Yet, and in either case, the British way is clear; it is the way of the law; and only those that submit to her glory have “integrated”. To the rest, our tolerance is at an end.

Don’t forget to buy PURE JEWISH ANGER with a paid subscription:

PURE JEWISH ANGER: A damning indictment of our world

by Daniel Clarke-Serret

FOREWORD by Andrew Fox: The oldest hatred is back, and I am absolutely done with this shit. Get angry and then get angrier“.

Preface: Why Poetry?

OPENING STATEMENT:

I’m a Jew that likes irony

DEFENDANT A: Middle East

Indictments 1 to 4

DEFENDANT B: Far (W)est

Indictments 5 to 11

DEFENDANT C: Us

Indictments 12 to 15

12. You don’t live here! 13. The Liberal Jew is officially homeless. 14: Matrilineal Descent has got to go! 15. The Stranger

CLOSING STATEMENT:

Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil

APPENDIX: A Sense of Style