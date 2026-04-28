Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
4h

Daniel, another strong article. As much as I enjoy the flowery language, I prefer blunt statements.

England’s biggest problem is not diversity itself—it’s Islamic immigration that, in too many cases, brings a political agenda that clashes with Western democracy. Not all Muslims, obviously, but enough to create serious tension.

A democracy can handle different cultures. What it cannot handle is an ideology that rejects equal laws, free speech, secular government, and expects society to bend around it. That’s the issue, and too many leaders are too afraid to say it plainly—and unfortunately, too many writers are guilty of the same thing.

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1 reply by Daniel Clarke-Serret
Nathan Brown's avatar
Nathan Brown
5h

You write ‘Jews stick with the Jews’ .. which is not totally true.

Jews have been a displaced people for many centuries, ‘a people of much history, but little geography’ a comment attributed to Alexander Herzen and often cited by Sir Isaiah Berlin.

Whilst living in so many countries, they integrated as best they could according to local laws and customs, but when the chips are down, and prejudice and hate return, the Jewish people stick together.

I attended history lessons by a reputable and esteemed historian who posed the question, ‘what is worse for Judaism, assimilation or antisemitism ?’ And as much as Jewish people hate the latter, it is what keeps them going.

In terms of your article, ‘what does it really mean to be British’ .. the last four years, and ten years, and since 2000, I would say that being British has become more and more of an embarrassment, as our reputation for decency and principle sinks ever lower.

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