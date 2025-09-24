“We must also recognize, we must also respect, and we must also guarantee the safety and security of Israel. Only then we can have real peace….Shalom”. Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto

Indonesia is the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation. Its President Prabowo Subianto spoke at the Palestine Summit at the UN and contrary to the Israel-bashing spirit of the event, decided to recognise Israel (at least implicitly). Here is his frankly revolutionary speech translated into plain English.

President Prabowo Subianto:

His Excellency President Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic;

His Excellency Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as co-chair of this esteemed meeting;

Your Excellencies Co-Chairs, Your Excellencies, Distinguished Representatives of the United Nations,

I would like to express our deepest appreciation and highest respect to the Government of France and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for their leadership in organizing this important conference.

[If I’m really nice to everyone, you’ll have no choice but to listen to my message and pretend you agree.]

With a heavy heart, we remember the unbearable tragedy unfolding in Gaza: thousands of innocent lives—many of whom are women and children—have been lost,

[Thousands ie not an exaggerated Hamas figure.

Women and children have died ie a) This is a tragedy, but as you are going to see we place more responsibility on Hamas that you might think. b) We are happy that Israeli is fighting and eliminating male terrorist fighters.]

…hunger looms…

[There isn’t a famine now.]

…and a humanitarian disaster is unfolding before our eyes.

[But let us question who is to blame.]

We condemn all acts of violence against innocent civilians.

[Hint, hint. Israelis and Palestinians and all victims of Hamas.]

Therefore, today we gather with dignity to uphold our historical responsibility.

[To recognise Israel and her security concerns.]

This responsibility speaks not only about the fate of Palestine…

[You’re not going to like this…]

but also about the future of Israel…

[I’m going off script]

…and the credibility of the United Nations.

[You’re all a bunch of antisemitic bullies who are causing Islamists to flourish.]

We strongly condemn all violence against innocent civilians.

[Israelis too and all victims of 100 years of useless war continued through a mixture of pan-Arabism and Islamism.]

Therefore, Indonesia reaffirms its commitment to the Two-State Solution regarding the Palestinian issue.

[The second State is Israel, a Jewish State.]

Only the Two-State Solution will bring peace.

[Peace is the objective. We don’t want any right of return shenanigans to prolong the conflict forever. We want real, warm peace.]

We must ensure the statehood of Palestine, but…

[but…]

Indonesia also states that after Israel recognizes the independence of the State of Palestine, Indonesia will promptly recognize the State of Israel …

[We are recognising Israel right now in this very public statement. By promptly, we mean we can’t wait to get to the official stage of recognition. Israel can help us fight Islamists in Indonesia.]

… and we will support all security guarantees for Israel.

[The “State of Palestine” is a threat to Israel. We will defend Israel’s right to defend herself.]

The New York Declaration has provided a peaceful and just pathway to peace.

[The Arab should have recognised Israel and partition back in 1947]

Statehood must mean peace…

[We know that Palestine wants to destroy Israel and that this is just a game for you all.]

…recognition must mean a real opportunity for lasting peace.

[Lasting, REAL peace]

This must be true peace for all parties involved.

[ALL parties. Are you listening Palestine?]

Your Honour,

We appreciate the leading countries in the world that have taken this principled step: France, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and many other prominent countries in the world have taken steps on the right side of history. The recognition of the State of Palestine is the right step on the right side of history.

[For me recognising Palestine means recognising two States which means yearning for peace. Real peace. Real peace is the right side of history. I need to dress this up a bit though as I’m a Muslim leader. ]

To those who have not yet acted, we say: history does not stop. We must recognize Palestine now. We must stop the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, and ending the war must be our top priority.

[Ending the war - the entire century long conflict -must be our top priority.]

We must address hatred and fear.

[We must stop the Islamists]

We must overcome suspicion.

[We must end Islamist education.]

We must achieve the peace that humanity needs.

[Arab and Islamist attitudes are stopping peace. ]

We are ready to take part in this journey towards peace.

[We have Islamist problems too back home.]

We are willing to provide peacekeeping forces.

[We’ve got experience with Islamists.]

Thank you very much. Peace, peace now, peace soon.

[Peace there will help me to stamp out Islamism in Indonesia. Please help me. Hamas, go to hell.]

We need peace.

[Read Daniel’s article on the Iraqi ethnic cleansing of Jews to find out why. He shows why I’m backing Israel’s security. He shows why the Jews need security in the Middle East. He shows why they’ll need some military backup.]

Here’s another speech from the Indonesian leader at the UN: