In Memory of Eli Cohen

Born into a Jewish family living in Egypt, Eli Cohen (1924–1965) infiltrated the highest ranks of Syria’s military and government in one of the most daring missions ever conducted undercover.



The skill with which he had integrated himself into the highest echelons of Syrian life, plying contacts with alcohol at wild parties as he extracted information, made him the stuff of legend.



Eli spent three years operating undercover as a well-connected Arab businessman, yet the affair ended tragically. He was caught sending secrets back by radio to his handlers from Damascus and was publicly hanged in 1965. The Syrian regime has, up to now, refused to hand over his body.



In today’s podcast, Lyn Julius of Harif examines the life and legacy of Israel’s best-known spy.

HARIF is a UK charity representing Jews from North Africa and the Middle East (UK no.1186454) that is dedicated to promoting their history, culture and heritage.

Few in the West know that ancient Jewish communities, predating Islam by a millennium, produced the Babylonian Talmud, great rabbis, doctors, thinkers and poets.

Few in the West are aware that modern Jews were an integral part of the Middle East before they were driven out of their homes in the second half of the 20th century.

Over 2,000 years of history in the MENA came to an abrupt and tragic end just 50 years ago. Jews departed for Israel and the West, leaving an enormous cultural and economic void behind.

In another 20 years, few Jews who were born in these countries will still be alive. A vital chapter of Jewish identity, history and culture – an entire civilisation – will be lost. HARIF is here to make sure it is not forgotten.

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FROM SYRIA TO IRAQ: The first episode focused on the Iraqi Farhud pogrom.