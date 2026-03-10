Khaled Salih’s text on the Muslim Brotherhood and its infiltration of the State is required reading for anyone with pretensions of understanding the Middle East (and the results of the recent Gorton and Denton by-election in Manchester). The Muslim Brotherhood is the foremost tool of Arab Imperialism. It’s the enemy of Egypt. It’s the enemy of Jordan. And it’s already in the West, insidiously colonising us without our knowledge. Peaceful Muslim citizens in the UK and elsewhere are being represented by Muslim Brotherhood front organisations —yet our hapless politicians are treating these false flag operators as “community leaders”. It’s an existential risk to peaceful Western Muslims and the entire system of Western government. This article must be spread widely. - Daniel Clarke-Serret (editor)

Qutb and Khomeini: Muslim Brothers

Introduction: Discovering the Rule

The phrase “deep state” has become the modern person’s all-purpose superstition: whenever something confusing happens, blame a hidden cabal, add a sinister acronym, and feel briefly intelligent. This essay does something more bracing—and more dangerous to the lazy mind. It argues that we’ve been staring at the wrong creature.

In this account, the classic deep state—Turkey’s shadow networks, Washington’s permanent bureaucracy, Europe’s Cold War “stay-behind” wiring, even Israel’s security autonomy—is still fundamentally domestic, tethered to flags, borders, and the dull necessity of keeping a particular state alive. The provocation here is that the Muslim Brothers’ project is deeper than that: not merely clandestine, but transnational, not merely political, but theological—a system that treats open societies as hosts to be colonized from within.

The original habitat of the deep state was Turkey’s derin devlet, with its state-saving mythology, intermittent scandals, and habit of surfacing only when the lights flicker. From there it “mirrored” outward—Europe’s Cold War networks and America’s regulatory-security continuity—showing how these systems, however ugly or self-protective, remain bounded by national sovereignty.

But then came the pivot. The Muslim Brothers entered not as a mere faction, but as an organizational method: a phased strategy of entrenchment, an insistence on narrative dominance, and a preference for working through legal and academic institutions rather than against them; a form of slow-motion conquest—administrative, cultural, and institutional—sold to the naïve as “participation.”

Here we see the move from the visible to the bankable: the financial and patronage architecture—charities, business networks, sovereign sponsors—and the role of safe jurisdictions and media amplification. The ultimate weapon though isn’t a cell or a suitcase, but a set of theological binaries that delegitimize pluralism and treat the nation-state as an obstacle to be dissolved; the uncomfortable implication being that modern democracies are well-equipped to fight bombs, yet oddly helpless against ideas wearing a suit and carrying a grant letter.

A. The concept of the Deep State

The concept of the Deep State has undergone a profound transformation, evolving from its terrestrial, bureaucratic origins in the post-Ottoman Turkish Republic into a sophisticated, borderless, and theological architecture pioneered by the Muslim Brothers (ikhwān al-muslimīn). While traditional deep states in Turkey, the United States, Israel, and Europe are fundamentally bounded by national sovereignty and the preservation of a specific state order, the ikhwān model operates as an informational pathogen. This model utilizes the legal, academic, and democratic frameworks of Western, Arab and Muslim societies to facilitate a civilization jihād aimed at the eventual dissolution of Westphalian borders and the establishment of a universal caliphate.

The Anatolian Foundation

The etymological and conceptual genesis of the deep state is found in the Turkish phrase derin devlet, a term that emerged to describe a resilient, shadow network of military officers, intelligence operatives, and bureaucratic elites. This structure was not merely a cabal of criminals but a “state-saving” mechanism designed to protect the foundational principles of the Turkish Republic from perceived internal and external threats.

The Turkish deep state’s roots are traceable to the Committee of Union and Progress (CUP), a secret society founded in 1889. The CUP established a precedent for a “state within the state” that prioritized national survival over legal or constitutional constraints. Following the collapse of the Ottoman Empire, this tradition was institutionalized by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk (the father of the Turks!) and the military cadre that founded the Republic in 1923.

In the context of the theory of “distributional coalitions,” the Turkish deep state functioned as an exclusive group that sought to maintain its grip on power and resources by creating barriers to entry for rival ideological groups, particularly Islamists and Kurdish nationalists. This exclusion was justified through a secular-nationalist ideology that viewed the country as being under constant existential threat—an outlook shaped by the empire’s disintegration.

The mathematical logic of these exclusive organizations can be modeled through the impact on societal productivity. If we consider a society where P represents total productivity and G represents a special-interest group (the deep state), the group’s incentive to increase societal productivity is inversely proportional to its size relative to the population. As G becomes a smaller, more exclusive subset of the total population, its incentive to “grow the pie” diminishes compared to its incentive to “obtain a larger slice” through rent-seeking and collusion. This behavior leads to a complex system of regulations and “covert operations” that ensure the group’s survival at the expense of democratic transparency.

The Rupture of the Shadow: Susurluk and Ergenekon

The visibility of the derin devlet was historically intermittent, surfacing only during moments of systemic crisis. The 1996 Susurluk scandal provided the first forensic evidence of this shadow government. A fatal car crash in the town of Susurluk revealed a vehicle occupied by a high-ranking police chief, a member of parliament, and Abdullah Catli—a leader of the ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves and a convicted assassin on the Interpol most-wanted list. This collision exposed a network of state-sponsored extrajudicial violence involving the Counter-Guerrilla, a Turkish counterpart to NATO’s Operation Gladio.

The deep state’s “depth” refers specifically to its lack of “openness” and its reliance on “covert operations” to manipulate political and economic elites. Its primary tools included political assassinations of intellectuals, the waging of counter-terrorist operations against groups like the PKK, and the orchestration of false-flag attacks to create the “groundwork for a military coup.”

B. The Muslim Brothers

While the deep state of Turkey was designed to preserve the nation-state, the Muslim Brothers have engineered a model to surmount it. Founded in 1928 by Hassan al-Banna, the ikhwān began as an Muslim revivalist group but rapidly evolved into a transnational “informational pathogen.” It is “informational” because its primary theatre of war is the cultural and institutional narrative of the societies it seeks to transform; it is a “pathogen” because it utilizes the host’s own democratic and legal mechanisms to dismantle the state from within.

The Doctrine of tamkīn and Phased Transition

The Brothers’ strategy is governed by the principles of tamkīn (institutional entrenchment) and marhaliyyah (phased adaptation). This strategy allows the movement to adjust its discourse based on the local environment while maintaining a rigid, global ideological core.

The Brothers’ transition from a local Egyptian movement to a globalized entity was accelerated by the 1967 Six-Day War, which discredited secular Arab nationalism and allowed the ideas of the Brothers to fill the vacuum. Supported by Saudi Arabia during the Cold War as a counter to communism and to undermine the country’s Western allies, the Brothers established a global presence that now spans over 70 to 90 countries.

C. Policy jihād and the Fabian Strategy of Permeation

The ikhwān’s “Policy jihād” is a non-kinetic form of struggle aimed at capturing the “ideological and social environments” of the West. This is not espionage in the traditional sense; it is a “slow, methodical, bureaucratic penetration” often referred to as “Civilization jihād.”

Academic Entryism and Narrative Control

A critical node in the ikhwān’s globalized deep state is Western academia. Through the “Follow the Money” initiative, researchers have documented how foreign regimes—principally Qatar in the three decades—funnel billions of dollars into prestigious universities. These funds are often tied to the promotion of Muslim narratives under the guise of “cultural exchange” or “Middle Eastern studies.” By establishing a presence in higher education, the Brothers:

Protect their Ideological Integrity: They safeguard their specific narratives against critical inquiry by framing criticism as “Islamophobia.” Influence Future Elites: They ensure that the next generation of civil servants, journalists, and politicians views the Brothers as a “moderate” and “legitimate” civil society actor. Monopolize Representation: They position ikhwān-linked student groups, as the “default representatives” of all Muslim students, marginalizing apolitical or ordinary Muslim voices.

Infiltration of Civil Services: The UN and Western Bureaucracy

The Brothers have successfully embedded themselves within the administrative structures of both the West and the Arab world. In the United States, ikhwān-linked organizations have gained access to federal agencies, advising on “civil rights policy” and “counter-terrorism training.” This “strategic entryism” has led to the purging of training materials that identify the link between Muslim ideologies and jihādi violence, effectively blinding the state to the Brothers’ long-term objectives.

In Arab countries, the Brothers have utilized “cycles of repression” to refine their entryist tactics. Under Hosni Mubarak in Egypt, while technically illegal, the group successfully infiltrated student unions and professional syndicates, creating a “state-within-the-state” that provided social services—food, health, education—where the official bureaucracy was “inept.” This prepared them for their brief, yet significant, period of governance following the “Arab Spring,” where they attempted to use political maneuvers to change the nature of the state and society in Egypt, Tunisia, and Morocco.

D. The Financial and Intelligence Nexus

The ikhwān’s deep state art is perfected through a financial and intelligence architecture that remains largely invisible to traditional security frameworks. While nationally bounded deep states rely on state budgets, the Brothers utilize a complex financial network of charities, private businesses, and sovereign patrons.

Londonistan

London has historically functioned as the nerve center for the International Organisation of the Muslim Brother. The Londonistan safe haven allows the Brothers to operate with a degree of extraterritoriality, hosting “Pure Brothers” from Middle Eastern branches who conduct fundraising, lobbying, and media operations aimed at challenging their home regimes. Organizations like the Muslim Association of Britain (MAB) and the Federation of Student Islamic Societies (FOSIS) serve as “affinity groups” that provide a veneer of grassroots legitimacy while maintaining deep ideological ties to the global leadership.

The Qatari Billionaire Patronage

Qatar serves as the primary ideological and financial patron of the global ikhwān. Doha’s role is multi-faceted:

Media Empire: The state-owned al-Jazeera Media Network acts as a force multiplier, projecting pro-ikhwān and pro-Hamas narratives across the globe and whitewashing the extremism of its offshoots.

Sanctuary for Terrorist Leaders: Doha provides a base for senior ikhwān figures and Hamas leadership, presenting itself as a “mediator” while simultaneously funding the very actors it purports to restrain.

Financial Permeation: Qatari-based financiers, such as Abdul Rahman Bin Umair al-Nuaimi (designated by the US as a terrorist financier), have coordinated millions of dollars for al-Qaeda and ikhwān-linked insurgencies, often with the “toleration” of the Qatari state.

The Special Apparatus

Long before it mastered the “Policy jihād,” the Brothers developed the al-nizam al-khass (Special Apparatus), a paramilitary and intelligence wing. This secret bureau was tasked with political goals through violence and the protection of the organization’s leaders.

This Secret Apparatus represents the kinetic origin of the ikhwān’s deep state, a model that has now evolved into the transversal alliances seen in modern Western cities, where the movement works with leftist politicians and Stop the War coalitions to achieve its strategic ends.

E. Theological Weaponization

The most “pathogenic” aspect of the ikhwān model is its theological framework, which is designed to override state borders and render the Westphalian concept of sovereignty obsolete. Unlike the Turkish deep state, which is focused on the vatan (homeland), the Brothers are focused on the umma (the super-tribe).

Rejection of Westphalian Borders

The Brothers views the nation-state as a colonial imposition. Their fundamental goal is the establishment of a global Islamic caliphate characterized by “one umma under the rule of a single leader.” This vision is explicitly expansionist, asserting that the caliphate must expand in opposition to any government that embraces religious pluralism.

The jihādi Binaries

The ideology of the Brothers is built upon rigid binaries that function as an informational pathogen by dividing the world into two irreconcilable camps:

The Sword Binary: The Brothers’ emblem—a qur’ān between two swords—symbolizes “Islam through the sword for believers, and Islam or the sword for nonbelievers.” tawhīd al-hakimiyya (Unity of Governance): This concept, popularized by Sayyid Qutb, argues that “the rule is for none but allāh,” without telling the world that the Brothers are the sole representatives of allāh himself. This renders all secular constitutions, democratic parliaments, and human rights frameworks illegitimate because they represent the “usurpation of allāh’s sovereignty” by the mortal man, provide we swallow the delusion that the Brothers are immortals. The Purity Pathogen: The organization seeks to purge “corrupt influences” from the West that “contaminate” the “true” Muslim thoughts, morals, judgments and feelings. This ideology promotes “separation, sedition, and hatred” by telling Muslims in the West that they are “superior” beings and must remain separate from non-believers, in countries and societies they voluntarily re-settle in. What could the purpose of such re-settlements be?

Sayyid Qutb and Genocidal Antisemitism

The Brothers’ art of the deep state was further radicalized by Sayyid Qutb, whose writings introduced a layer of genocidal antisemitism as a core tenet. Qutb promoted the theory—referencing the faked Protocols of the Elders of Zion—that Jews use the “accumulation of world wealth” to achieve global domination and destroy islām, as if Muslim have never advocated their religion out side of Mecca and Median, and they have not imposed domination on any other society. This narrative has been weaponized by ikhwān offshoots like Hamas and has even influenced the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, creating a Sunni-Shia convergence on the goal of dismantling the Western-led international order.

F. The New Axis of Power

The evolution of the deep state has culminated in a new regional order where the lines between state and movement have blurred. The modern Turkey-Qatar-ikhwān axis represents a revisionist power bloc that utilizes the Deep State mechanisms of the past to advance the informational pathogen of the future.

The Turkish Synthesis

Under Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey has transitioned from being a Kemalist protectorate to becoming the primary state-sponsor of the Ikhwan’s globalized vision. Erdogan has effectively vanquished the old secular deep state and replaced it with a new one that is expansive and revisionist. This new Turkish deep state:

Hosts Hamas Leaders: It allows rallies that praise terrorist groups and attack Israel while using trade as a bargaining chip with the West.

Projects Power into Syria: It seeks to shape Syria into a client state by supporting ikhwān-linked factions, alarming both Israel and the Arab Gulf.

Leverages NATO Status: It utilizes its position in Western security architectures to shield its ikhwān-aligned activities from scrutiny.

The Impact on US and Israeli Security

This synthesis presents a unique challenge for the US and Israel. The traditional Deep State tools—military deterrence and intelligence cooperation—are less effective against a movement that operates through Policy jihād and academic indoctrination. While Israel has moved to counter the ikhwān’s “Blue Homeland” strategy in the Mediterranean through alliances with Greece and Cyprus, the US remains stuck in the middle, often forced into pragmatism by the Brothers’ successful infiltration of its own advisory bodies.

G. The Future of the Informational Pathogen

The Muslim Brothers have perfected the deep state art by evolving it from a state-bound bureaucratic phenomenon into a globalized, theological pathogen. While the traditional deep states of Turkey, the US, and Israel remain anchored to the preservation of national sovereignty, the ikhwān model views sovereignty as an obsolete obstacle.

The analysis of this evolution yields several critical insights:

Sovereignty as a Tool, Not a Goal: The Brothers utilize sovereign patrons (Qatar) and hosts (the West) as platforms for their common mission. They do not seek to become a state at this stage; they seek to become the logic by which states are governed, while building up the critical mass for a future takeover under right circumstances, inshallah, they say. The Immunity Gap: Western democracies have a strategic vulnerability because their legal frameworks are designed to combat violent kinetic threats, not the slow, methodical subversion of Policy jihād. The Information-Theology Nexus: The Brothers’ power lies in their ability to weaponize information—through Jazeera, academic funding, and the Red-Green political alliance—to whitewash their theological binaries of conquest. The Institutional midpoint: As identified by ISGAP, we are currently at the “50-year midpoint of a 100-year plan.” The Brothers have successfully embedded themselves within the very institutions—academia and the civil service—that are responsible for identifying threats to national security.

In conclusion, the Deep State is no longer an Anatolian secret; it is a globalized, ideological software that has successfully hacked the operating systems of Western, Muslim and Arab governance. Addressing this informational pathogen requires a shift from kinetic counter-terrorism to a Battle of Ideas that confronts the ikhwān’s rejection of Westphalian pluralism and their commitment to a universal, exclusionary caliphate.



