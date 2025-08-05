[Image: The worst minister in Israeli history.]

Can we just be honest for a change? The Netanyahu-Ben Gvir-Smotrich coalition is a moral disgrace. Not a week seems to go by without one of Netanyahu's far right comrades spouting horrific extremism.

Talk of “cleansing” and “wiping out” Gaza, the absolute speciality of the monstrous Amihai Eliyahu (pictured), is a stain on the good name of the Jewish people. Every Western Country has its fair share of lunatic politicians - just look at France - but generally they are not the most senior ministers. Bezalel Smotrich is the Israeli finance minister. Could you imagine what we would say if the BNP’s Nick Griffin was Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer? We would be rightly horrified. Much in the same way, there can be no excuse for the appointment of ministers from Israel’s morally bankrupt far-right.

Worse, in some ways, than the frankly evil statements of these ministers, is the non-response of Benjamin Netanyahu. Whereas the Iron Fist was implied to Yoav Gallant with barely a second warning, there is nothing that the far-right can say which is bad enough for Netanyahu to dismiss them. At best, he replies with a belated digital statement saying that they have no role in the day-to-day running of the war. This is probably true. They probably are uninvolved in the mechanics of Gazan operations. Yet this is completely irrelevant: their calls for ethnic cleansing would warrant immediate dismissal in any sane government. Sharon, Rabin and Begin must be turning in their graves.

In terms of the Gazan War, I reject much of the commentary from the left wing intelligentsia of the West, most notably its disgraceful description of events as genocide. There is no government policy or action which comes close to amounting to that most horrendous of crimes. It is a lie. A blood libel.

Nonetheless, in order to stay in power, Netanyahu is reliant on certain far-right ministers who harbour the most malicious of thoughts. Those thoughts may not translate into action on the ground, but they are undoubtedly partially responsible for the failure to arrive at a hostage deal in that they threaten to bolt the coalition upon the mere mention of the word ceasefire. The principal blame may lie with Hamas (according to the evidence of American negotiators), and of course, if Hamas were just to release the hostages, the war would have been over two years ago. Yet even if the terrorist group were to come to terms, such an agreement would still likely bring about the end of the Netanyahu coalition, such is the behind the scenes influence of the insidious Ben Gvir-Smotrich duo.

Let us also be clear though that my criticisms of this coalition go far beyond matters pertaining to the Gazan war. Inexperienced observers may have short memories, but the entire period between the previous election and October 7th was a time of great strife amongst the Israeli population. Levin’s ghastly set of judicial reforms, undoubtedly intended to neuter Israel's internationally respected and independent judiciary, tore the nation in half. There were weekly demonstrations on the streets of Tel Aviv and other major cities. There was a complete breakdown in the unity of the nation, only brought to an end by the atrocities of Palestinian terrorists. Had Hamas rapists and murderers not invaded Southern Israel two years ago, it is highly likely that the country would currently be in a state of civil war or autocracy. All this too was a result of far right influence on Israeli politics (both within and without the Likud party).

For Zionists such as myself, Israel is at the heart of what it means to be Jewish; indeed it is the principal part. Anti-Zionism is anti-Semitism precisely because the Jews are a people and they have a right like any other to self-determination. But the formula works both ways. If Israel goes rotten, then there is a rot at the heart of Judaism. If autocracy comes to Balfour House, then what does that mean for the Jews and their faith? There will be a complete collapse in belief and practice. With Jews having contributed so much to the world, that is a disaster for humanity in turn.

I do not believe that the slide into autocracy is unique to Israel; indeed autocracy is currently the rule rather than the exception throughout the Western world. Yet Israel is the Jewish State so, as a Jew, I wish it to be a bulwark against such problematic developments, not a world leader.

One should not see these comments as making me “Pro-Palestinian”, for that people live in an entirely separate universe of values. Unfortunately, it is hardwired into their politics to seek violence over peace and in the case of Islamists, even the death of their own children. Their political values are against everything I stand for.

It doesn't make me happy to say this, but they are a nation where Ben Gvirs and Smotrichs are the majority and have to compete with even more demented Islamists for popular approval. If Israeli freedom were to fall, I would never become a “Pro-Palestinian”, as so many self-blind university professors are wont to do, as their polity is manifestly far worse than the Israeli State. Rather, I would fall into a complete state of political depression and most liberal-minded Jews would join me in this expression of hopelessness.

So how to stop the rot? How to uproot Netanyahu from power once and for all? We've tried the anyone but Netanyahu approach. It failed. It brought two years of instability and constant elections. It brought division in its wake and birthed Kahanism in the Knesset.

Simply put, there is no liberal (in the American sense) majority in Israel. So there remains but one solution to bring about a clear and absolute Israeli majority that can finally kick out the Likud and their far right partners in crime: a full centre-left coalition with the Haredi (ultra-orthodox) parties.

Right wing is a term filled with diverse meaning. Where it refers to economics, the Haredim are positively communist. Where it refers to relations with minorities, the Haredi-Arab alliance is well-established. Where it refers to the Palestinian issue, they lean right but are in no way extremists. Aryeh Deri is as horrified by the failure to free the hostages as I am. He has supported every hostage deal as have United Torah Judaism. On matters of geopolitics, the Haredim seek good relations with the Americans and the Western powers. They are natural partners for the Israeli centre-left.

We all understand the beef of secular and National Religious Israelis with the Haredim. They don't serve in the army. They are a drain on the national purse. In short, they are a burden on the nation. As they grow in size as a percentage of the population, the country will grow poorer and poorer with the declining middle class supporting an ever-growing sector of entitlement seekers. There is also the possible risk of unwanted theocratic impositions on the country, though this is by no means a certainty. By their very nature, this population seeks to keep themselves to themselves.

Yet we must be realistic. This is politics. There are battles to be fought today and there are battles to be fought tomorrow. If money and inequality are the price of moderation in foreign affairs, then the centre-left must be willing to pay it. Indeed they may very well benefit from it. In any such coalition, there would be coalition agreement guarantees that the secular way of life would be protected in non-Haredi majority areas. A reduction in warmongering would reduce the burden on the fighting population both in terms of its human costs and its fiscal consequences. Haredim would be invited as full partners to offer real solutions to the country's reduced economic power in light of their growing population size. It would be a respectful and fruitful alliance.

It would also engender a degree of tolerance and mutual respect. We must acknowledge the genuine concerns of all parties. Whilst the military and economic burden is unfairly distributed among different sectors, Haredi concerns about secularisation in the ranks are both valid and rational. It is reasonable of them to seek to protect their isolated way of life from non-ascetic influences. It is also reasonable for the more liberal minded members of their community to seek “escape” from their closeted existence. The tolerant liberal democrat (in the classic sense) seeks not to judge between competing metaphysical claims. Rather they aim for a mutually respectful home where all those in good faith can comfortably dwell. We can persuade and should endeavour to do so when appropriate, but ultimatel,y tolerance is what made the West great— and Judea is the life source of the West.

There’s more. We must never forget that the original Israeli Haredi leaders signed a genuine, physical social contract with David Ben Gurion to be excluded from military life. With their percentage of population now being what it is, and their Torah scholarship not being as universal as they claim, that social contract must, of necessity, be revisited. Nonetheless, no social contract can be altered by legal force of arms, including by using simple Parliamentary majorities as a tool of coercion. Jewish Unity will only come about through respectful conversation and non-confrontational dialogue. The Talmud-studying Haredim are logical people: they understand that the sums don’t add up. So why don't we ask them for some practical solutions as part of a wide-ranging coalition? Why don’t we stop lecturing them and start speaking to them? Sure, they are stubborn in their beliefs, but if the post-October 7th world has taught us anything, it is that we all are— the educated professoriat most especially.

This solution will meet opposition. Lieberman isn’t going to be happy. Neither will Lapid. Yet the time to save Israel’s soul is now. Netanyahu and his far-right allies need to be replaced immediately and the only way to do that is for the opposition to change course: the Ultra-Orthodox must be turned into fully-fledged centrists. Only then will a heavy majority for change finally arise to save us all.

