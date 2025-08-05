Guerre and Shalom

18h

👏👏👏 A masterful analysis and article, Daniel! You are absolutely right! The centre-left and the Ultra-Orthodox Parties must form a coalition to take down Bibi and the current governing coalition once and for all! As a Christian Zionist and lifelong supporter of the state of Israel, I can see clearly that Benjamin Netanyahu and the current governing coalition in Israel is a quasi-dictatorship that has not respect for the Jewish state’s democratic institutions, don’t want peace with the Palestinians, want to keep up the current status quo in the region forever or in the case of the far right, ethnically cleansed the Palestinians and have one Israel from the river to sea, are racist and Islamophobic, and helped cause October 7th by not reinforcing the Gaza border like they should’ve. They are the worst government in Israel’s history and it’s not even close. Bibi is a failed leader in every way.

Sadly, you are correct Daniel that autocracy has become the norm in the Western world. That is why for example, the Reform Party is popular in Britain, the National Rally is popular in France and the AfD is popular in Germany. Israel is a vibrant liberal democracy but in order for it to stay that way you have to get rid of Bibi and his merry gang of thugs. If you want an Israeli-Palestinian Peace Accords, get them out of office. If you want Israel’s robust and independent judiciary to stay in place, get them out of office. If you want Israeli Arabs to not become second-class citizens, get them out of office. If you don’t want an authoritarian theocracy in Israel on par with Hamas in Gaza, get them out of office. If you want accountability for October 7th get them out of office.

The only way to do that is what Daniel advocates for in this piece. It’s a disgrace that Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich are even allowed to serve in the Israeli government and that Netanyahu doesn’t rebuke them in any substantive way. Ben-Gvir is a racist and a loose cannon. Like yesterday when he broke the law by praying on the Temple Mount or when he visited it the first time around. Now let me be clear, I think the religious apartheid on the Temple Mount is both disgusting and ridiculous. Everybody, Jewish, Christian or Muslim should be allowed to pray there. I also sympathize with Jews who pray there illegally. The law is unjust and ridiculous and should be broken. The problem is not that the law is being broken but who is doing it. Ben-Gvir knows that he’s goading the Arab and Islamic worlds and ratcheting up tensions by showing his face at the Temple Mount and praying. The man has been convicted of inciting hate against Israeli-Arabs and Palestinians and is well known to far right views. By going to the Temple Mount, he’s trying to provoke the Arab world and daring them to try and stop him from asserting Israel sovereignty over the temple by using overwhelming military force.

Smotrich has dreams of conquering Jordanian and Lebanese territory, said starving two million Gazans “may be justified” and wants the Gazan population ethnically cleansed wholesale from the strip. The centre-left and ultra-orthodox in Israel need to put aside their differences and form a coalition. The “anybody but Netanyahu” strategy failed miserably. It’s time for a REAL solution to Likud’s political domination! They actually share many criticisms of Bibi in common and the Ultra-Orthodox parties while right-leaning are not extremists by any means and their alliance with the Arab parties in the Knesset shows that they can be depended upon to protect the rights of Israel’s Arab citizens. It’s the perfect marriage to stop tyranny in my opinion. As to the debate on the Ultra-Orthodox being eligible for the draft.

There are Kevin are Lego are concerns on both sides. The Ultra-Orthodox not contributing their fair share to Israeli society AND that the Ultra-Orthodox will loose their distinct character and religious identity if they join the IDF. But those concerns must be put on the back burner for another day. The most important thing at the moment is to get these fiends out of office and save Israeli democracy and the hopes for peace before it’s too late. Fatah and Hamas are evil without question but Bibi and his cronies are just the other side of the coin to them.

18h

Given all the places considered as potential Jewish colonial settlements during the 1930s and 40s - a British Commission was even set up to examine the prospect of a Guyanese Jewish state in the Caribbean prior to WW2 - it is a shame that almost a century later there is only the one Jewish state in the world today, and that the resulting nationalism happens to foment religious and political extremism among all the Abrahamic faiths. If there were other Jewish states besides Israel, the moral and political corruption of just one state - even one as central to the Jewish faith as Israel - would perhaps not seem quite so existential to Jewish people(s) worldwide.

