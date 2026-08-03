Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frederick Tatala's avatar
Frederick Tatala
7h

I think we've reached the point where the slogans themselves no longer deserve the benefit of the doubt. Anyone who genuinely takes the time to examine the evidence can see that these accusations are far more complicated than the slogans suggest.

What bothers me most isn't the activists on the street. They'll use whatever language advances their cause. That's politics.

What really troubles me is when the mainstream media adopts the same language uncritically. That's where the real damage is done. When respected news organizations casually use terms like "genocide" or present them as established fact rather than as highly contested allegations, they lend those claims a credibility they may not deserve.

That's what concerns me most. We expect better from mainstream journalism. It should investigate, challenge, and scrutinize these claims—not simply amplify them. Once the media abandons that responsibility, public opinion is shaped by slogans instead of careful reporting. I think that's one of the biggest problems we face today.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Pebbles's avatar
Pebbles
2h

Great summary. I had not yet come across the mind-virus infected Sim Kern. Stockholm Syndrome on steroids.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Daniel Clarke-Serret · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture