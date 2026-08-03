Tens of thousands of Hamas supporters gathered in Gaza City near a large replica of an M-75, a Hamas rocket, that bore the words “Made in Gaza.”Credit...Wissam Nassar for The New York Times - 2012

How ‘Occupation’ and ‘Genocide’ Become Justifications for Violence

Have you ever tried telling a Palestine supporter that Gaza hasn’t been occupied since 2005, let alone that Israel isn’t committing genocide? Often, the reaction is insults, swear words, self-righteous indignation, and maybe being blocked on social media or cut off for life.

Why so much anger about what are at their core just rather dry international law terms? The answer lies in how Palestinian militants and many of their supporters have transformed these legal concepts into what amount to moral permission slips.

Occupation

Occupation is defined by Article 42 of The Hague Regulations of 1907 as territory that is “actually placed under the authority of the hostile army. The occupation extends only to the territory where such authority has been established and can be exercised.” It would seem straightforward, then, that once Israel withdrew its forces from Gaza in 2005, Israel no longer exercised authority there and the occupation was ended.

But rather than celebrate Israel’s withdrawal, Palestinian militants and many of their supporters argued that Gaza remained occupied despite the withdrawal of every Israeli soldier and settler. They claimed that Israel’s continued control of Gaza’s coastline, airspace, imports, and other aspects of life meant that Gaza remained occupied even without Israeli troops on the ground. Legal scholars have sharply disagreed over this question. Elizabeth Samson, for example, concludes that Gaza occupies a unique legal status rather than remaining under belligerent occupation.

Even the International Court of Justice seemed to conclude that calling Gaza occupied in the total absence of Israeli troops might be going a stretch too far. So, in its 2024 advisory opinion, the ICJ declined to rule on the question of occupation, simply concluding that due to the withdrawal Israel’s responsibilities had inevitably diminished. (see paragraph 94 of the opinion and Separate opinion of Judge Iwasawa.)

My purpose here is not to delve into the definition of occupation, but rather to examine why it has been so crucial to Palestinian supporters to defy all these legal opinions and insist that even after Israel’s withdrawal Gaza was still occupied.

Occupation Equals Permission to Attack

The sad answer can be found in numerous statements from Hamas. For example, Hamas leader in exile Khalid Mishaal said all the way back in 2006, “Israel cannot have stability with occupation. It has to choose. . . Armed resistance is legitimate.” In other words, occupation provided Hamas with the justification it needed to continue its attacks on Israel. In a similar vein, Hamas leader Ayman Taha stated in 2008 that, “It is our right as an occupied people to defend ourselves from the occupation by all means possible including suicide attacks.”

Every year after Israel’s withdrawal, in addition to other violence, Hamas continued to fire rockets at Israel. Over the 18 years, this totaled nearly 20,000 rockets, causing immense damage, both physical and psychological. Firing rockets at a neighboring country is plainly forbidden. So Hamas needed its claim that Gaza was somehow still occupied to provide legal and moral cover for its continuing anti-Israel military campaign.

Hamas also advanced occupation as the primary justification of its Oct. 7th, 2023 massacre. In November 2023, speaking of the Oct. 7th attack, Hamas spokesman Khaled al-Qaddoumi told PBS, “it is a legitimate, integral right to the people who are living under occupation to defend themselves with all possible means.”

Ghazi Hamad, a longstanding member of Hamas’s political bureau, went even further. Perhaps sensing that the claim of Gaza being occupied was weak, in offering a justification of the Oct. 7th attack he said, “We were preparing because we are under occupation. . .We think that the West Bank and Gaza is one unit. This is our people under oppression.” He thereby borrows grievances from the West Bank in an attempt to make aggression from Gaza not criminal.

Francesca Albanese, the United Nations special rapporteur for Palestinian rights, similarly invoked occupation as a justification for Oct. 7th. When asked how Palestinians crossing into Israel to kill soldiers could be categorized as resistance, she explained that in her view even after 2005 Gaza was still occupied. She explained that occupation creates a condition of permanent conflict in which Hamas is legally entitled to target Israeli military installations and therefore also kill Israeli soldiers.

The Allegation of Genocide

There wouldn’t seem to be anything shocking about war crimes accusations against the Israeli army in Gaza. After all, almost every war is accompanied by allegations of war crimes, and there is no reason to expect that a war fought in a dense urban area and in response to the horrific provocation of the Oct. 7th attack would be the first with none.

But perhaps because war crimes allegations are so common (and because Hamas is clearly guilty of war crimes itself), Palestinians have not been satisfied with accusing Israel of this. Instead, they’ve accused Israel of the much larger crime of genocide.

Again, my goal here is not to wade through evidence for or against the genocide allegation. Rather, I ask why this is so important. Why do Palestinian supporters so adamantly insist that Israel must be guilty of genocide, and react with such vehement anger whenever that charge is denied?

Genocide: The Moral Trump Card

The reason is simple. They use the gravity of the genocide charge to justify acts that would otherwise be illegal. The group Palestine Action has been particularly forward about this. For example, in 2024 four members of that group broke into a factory owned by the Israeli company Elbit Systems in Bristol, England, causing over $1 million in damage and fracturing a police officer’s spine. That police officer testified that her attacker showed no sign of shock or regret after he hit her, instead saying his actions were justified because she was ‘complicit in genocide.’ They subsequently introduced genocide as a mitigating factor in court as well.

In May 2025, Elias Rodriguez shot and killed two Israeli embassy employees in Washington D.C. He left behind a manifesto claiming that his murder was justified in order to stop genocide. Social media influencers came to his support. One, Guy Christensen, who has more than 3 million followers on tik-tok, released a video saying that Rodriguez was not a terrorist, but instead a resistance fighter, because he was fighting against Israel’s ‘genocide machine.’

Five students occupied and vandalized the office of Stanford University’s president in June 2024, also claiming this was necessary to stop Israel’s genocide. In June, 2024, vandals spray-painted ‘blood on your hands’ on the homes of Brooklyn Museum board members. They claimed on social media this was because those targeted were, “complicit with and profiting off genocide.”

Perhaps the most extreme example is Sim Kern, a far left-wing influencer with 284K followers on Instagram. She released a video explaining that while she herself had been raped, she realizes that the trauma she personally experienced due to that is nothing close to genocide. Therefore, she said, she would campaign politically even for the person who raped her, if that person were running against someone who supported Israel; for by electing that rapist she could thereby somehow stop the ‘genocide’.

Sadly, these are just a few examples and there are many more.

The Future

Someday, under the framework of some sort of two-state solution, Israel may withdraw to an extent that maintaining the claim of occupation is legally no longer feasible. International legal bodies such as the ICJ may yet find that Israel is not guilty of genocide. So some Palestinians are already advancing broader theories under which armed resistance would remain legally justified regardless of occupation or even the creation of a Palestinian state.

For example, the Palestinian human rights group BADIL released a report just after the Oct. 7th massacre which says as follows:

It is important to note that the establishment of the State of Palestine on the pre-1967 borders does not realize the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people, and so does not preclude the legitimacy of their collective acts in pursuit of self-determination. Rather, as long as their right to self-determination is not fully implemented by all and for all, the right to resist is activated, irrespective of whether or not a state for (some) Palestinians has been created and is gradually recognized by members of the international community.

In other words, in their view, even the creation of an independent Palestinian state should not deprive Palestinians of their right to continue armed attacks against Israel. Their theory creates a perpetual legal grievance, no longer dependent on occupation, genocide, or any action by Israel, under which armed attacks remain justified indefinitely.

From Protection to Permission

The terms ‘occupation,’ ‘genocide,’ and ‘self-determination’ were coined under international law to help create a rules based order in which fundamental rights would be protected. For them to be stretched beyond their traditional meaning and then elevated into justifications for illegal violence and aggression is a grave and cynical perversion of international law and human rights.

Precisely because these allegations are increasingly invoked to justify violence, human rights organizations should exercise additional caution before advancing them. Instead, they frequently seem to be doing the opposite.

And the next time someone tells you that Israel is guilty of genocide or that the Oct. 7th attack was a result of occupation, ask them why they think it makes such a difference. If they say it’s because we have to understand why Hamas held hundreds of innocent people hostage, massacred civilians, or fired rockets indiscriminately at Israeli cities, you’ll have your answer. For them, law is no longer functioning as a restraint on violence, but rather to enable it.

They are not concerned about the finer points of legal language, they are worried about relieving themselves of a guilty conscience over the atrocities carried out by those they support.

More from Shlomo: