Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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sabasarge's avatar
sabasarge
8h

Garbage. Why hasn't the author ever even castigated the AG for obviously and often overstepping her mandate, and herself making a mockery of the law?

Horowitz left the JP because it just wasn't "Left" enough, so he went out and created the TOI.

Now he competes with Ha'aretz for which paper to wrap your fish in.

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