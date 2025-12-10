“An important work” (Einat Wilf, The War of Return)

“The book represents writing and thinking of the highest calibre —a testament to intellectual courage. Daniel offers a sweeping and meticulously argued indictment of Arabized Islam as an imperial force. Colonialism has, for too long, been regarded as a uniquely Western sin and something in which only nations engage. Daniel shows that Arabized Islam itself, whether secularized or more overtly religious, is history’s greatest colonial and expansionist force.” (Nachum Kaplan, Moral Clarity)

“In its brutal and brilliant diagnosis, Pax Arabica presents an intellectual framework that is nothing less than a controlled demolition of the West’s entire understanding of the Middle East. It unmasks the Arab Imperium as the region’s true colonial power, deconstructs its sophisticated weapons of narrative warfare, and indicts decades of Western appeasement as the product of moral cowardice and philosophical bankruptcy.” (Khaled Salih, Senior Kurdish Academic and Political Advisor)

“Congratulations to Daniel Clarke-Serret for his Pax Arabica series. Informative, well researched and a really appealing prose style. I’ve found myself quoting passages from the chapters as the topics covered are, as always, very much in the news. Again, well done for such a great work.” (Richard Neat, Observations from the Kitchen)

“There are plenty of ferocious and polemical defenses of Pax Arabica by innumerable apologists for imperialism and terrorism like Edward Said and Rashid Khalidi. A ferocious and polemical response to them is long overdue. In writing one, Clarke-Serret is stronger in history and logic than the apologists, and certainly possesses a moral clarity and historical accuracy they would never dare embrace. More than anything else, however, Clarke-Serret states a simple but too often silent truth: Morality is reciprocity. If the West must face history and itself, so must everybody else. As long as the partisans of Arab imperialism do not, no one in the West is obligated to listen to a single word they say.” (Benjamin Kerstein, Self Defense: A Jewish Manifesto)

“Daniel Clarke-Serret is one of the rare voices who insists on addressing the unwanted, the forgotten and the silenced. In Pax Arabica, he lays all before us—a discovery, a revelation in the truest sense. Truth is unveiled, falsehoods are exposed and lies are uncovered. Only thus can hope be seen clearly, with all its bitterness and all its sweetness.” (Dr Lothar Riemenschneider)

“The Arab Empire is invisible —an insidious entity that can’t be seen with the naked eye. This is the astonishing opening claim of a book which is a must-read. Pax Arabica is a seminal work and one which all readers are strongly encouraged to buy!” (Noah Otte)

“In an existential crisis, such as we are in now, we cannot afford to be blind to what is really going on. As Pax Arabica shows, much of what passes off as conventional ‘wisdom’ about Islam, Palestine, Arab history and colonization is not based on evidence or clear thinking.” (Ashok Panikkar, Ten Lies that Killed Democracy)

“I wanted to extend my sincere congratulations on the publication of Pax Arabica. I have long admired your thoughtful and insightful writings, and am reading, with interest, the wonderful reviews provided by some of the top authorities in the field.

Wishing you great success with this significant achievement.” (Ruth Sheridan)

“If you haven’t read this brilliant book by Daniel Clarke-Serret yet, you’re missing out on important information. Great talking points for dialogue and discussions with people who don’t understand the Middle East and Arab colonization.” (Miller Canning)

“Pax Arabica illuminates the situation in the Middle East ignored by mainstream media and academia. Not only does it delve into the Israel-Palestine conflict, it also explains the minority situations within the Arab and Muslim world.” (Michael Constan)

“Daniel’s breadth of knowledge is impressive. Hoping the book resonates and impacts the powers that be.” (Eli Kavon)

Daniel Clarke-Serret’s PAX ARABICA

Acknowledgements

FOREWORD by Nachum Kaplan

Introduction: The time to change the narrative is now!

PART 1: BABEL

Chapter 1: On Arab Imperialism // Chapter 2: On the Vanguard //Chapter 3: On Dictatorial Oppression // Chapter 4: On Islamist “Freedom” // Chapter 5: On Islamist Misery // Chapter 6: On Arab Apartheid // Chapter 7: On Middle Eastern Minorities // Chapter 8: On the Masters of Ethnic Cleansing // Chapter 9: On Genocide, Slavery and Racist Indifference //Chapter 10: On Unjust “Justice” and the Inversion of Language // Chapter 11: On Appeasement // Chapter 12: On the Man who stood against Pax Arabica

PART 2: EDEN

Chapter 13: On Nations, States and the Nation State // Chapter 14: On Sykes-Picot // Chapter 15: On Zionism and the duty to protect // Chapter 16: On the New Regional Sheriff // Chapter 17: On the Psychology of Strength // Chapter 18: On the Paradigm Shift // Chapter 19: On the Post-Imperial Two State Solution // Chapter 20: On the End of the Great Game

AFTERWORD by Khaled Salih: A Song of the Oppressor and the Parody of the Oppressed.