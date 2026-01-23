Reader Ali Shenko, a prominent Kurd in the diaspora, has asked me to make this urgent appeal of behalf of his people. The original French is above. The English translation is below. Let us be absolutely clear: The Kurds protected the West from ISIS. If we were to betray them, we would lose our moral soul. - Daniel

APPEL URGENT : HALTE AU GÉNOCIDE DU PEUPLE KURDE EN SYRIE

À l’attention de toutes les consciences libres,

À l’opinion publique mondiale,

Aux responsables politiques européens et américains,

Aux gouvernements, parlements et municipalités,

À l’Organisation des Nations Unies, à l’OTAN et aux organisations internationales des droits de l’homme.

Depuis le 6 janvier 2026, le peuple kurde du Nord et de l’Est de la Syrie (Rojava) subit une campagne de génocide systématique. Les exactions commises sur le terrain répondent de manière flagrante aux critères juridiques de génocide et de crimes contre l’humanité.

L’horreur sur le terrain

Des preuves documentées et accablantes circulent actuellement, témoignant de décapitations, d’exécutions sommaires, de mutilations de blessés et d’humiliations publiques infligées aux civils kurdes ainsi qu’aux membres des Forces Démocratiques Syriennes (FDS), des Unités de Protection du Peuple (YPG) et des Unités de Protection des Femmes (YPJ).

Ces atrocités sont perpétrées selon le mode opératoire de l’organisation État Islamique (Daech). En réalité, les auteurs de ces crimes sont d’anciens combattants de Daech, aujourd’hui intégrés sous l’uniforme du régime syrien ou au sein de milices extrémistes alliées. Il ne s’agit pas d’une armée régulière, mais d’un conglomérat de groupes radicaux, incluant des branches d’Al-Qaïda et des cellules de Daech.

Il est profondément scandaleux de voir une certaine propagande médiatique tenter de légitimer ces forces en les présentant comme une “armée nationale” cherchant à restaurer la souveraineté, alors qu’elles ne font qu’étendre la terreur.

Un symbole de trahison

La vidéo ci-jointe est un témoignage frappant de cette réalité : on y voit un soldat du régime syrien célébrant le déploiement du drapeau de l’État Islamique à l’entrée de Raqqa. Ce geste, dans l’ancienne “capitale” du califat, possède une charge symbolique terrifiante qui ne laisse aucun doute sur la nature des forces en présence.

Une menace pour la sécurité internationale

Pendant plus de quatorze ans, les femmes et les hommes du peuple kurde ont été le rempart du monde contre la barbarie de Daech. Ils ont sacrifié des milliers de vies pour protéger leurs terres, mais aussi pour garantir la sécurité de l’Europe et des États-Unis.

Aujourd’hui, les forces affiliées au régime syrien libèrent des terroristes de Daech des centres de détention autrefois sécurisés par les forces kurdes. Cette résurgence permet aux réseaux extrémistes de se réorganiser. Nombre de ces individus détiennent des nationalités ou des titres de voyage européens, représentant une menace sécuritaire directe et imminente pour l’Occident. Leur idéologie reste inchangée : une haine viscérale des valeurs démocratiques, du pluralisme et des communautés chrétiennes, qu’ils désignent toujours comme “Croisés”.

L’urgence humanitaire : Le siège de Kobané

Actuellement, les milices progressent vers Hassaké et Qamishlo. La ville de Kobané, symbole mondial de la résistance de 2014, est aujourd’hui asphyxiée par un siège inhumain. Depuis plus de quatre jours, l’électricité, l’eau et les approvisionnements alimentaires — y compris le lait maternisé — sont coupés. Les enfants, les personnes âgées et les malades sont condamnés à une mort lente si rien n’est fait.

NOS REVENDICATIONS

Nous exigeons de manière urgente et absolue :

Une protection internationale immédiate pour les civils kurdes du Nord et de l’Est de la Syrie. L’arrêt immédiat des opérations militaires ciblant les civils et la poursuite judiciaire des auteurs de crimes de guerre. La levée du siège et un accès humanitaire sans condition à toutes les zones sinistrées, en particulier Kobané. Des mesures internationales fermes pour empêcher toute résurgence ou légitimation de Daech sous quelque bannière que ce soit. La reconnaissance de la responsabilité morale et sécuritaire du monde envers ceux qui ont vaincu le terrorisme au nom de la communauté internationale.

Le silence face au génocide n’est pas de la neutralité, c’est une complicité. L’inaction ne sacrifiera pas seulement le peuple kurde ; elle détruira la crédibilité morale de l’Europe et compromettra durablement la sécurité mondiale.

Avec toute notre considération,

La Diaspora Kurde

URGENT APPEAL: STOP THE GENOCIDE OF THE KURDISH PEOPLE IN SYRIA

To all free consciences,

To world public opinion,

To European and American political leaders,

To governments, parliaments, and municipalities,

To the United Nations, NATO, and international human rights organizations.

Since January 6, 2026, the Kurdish people of Northern and Eastern Syria (Rojava) have been subjected to a campaign of systematic genocide. The atrocities committed on the ground clearly meet the legal criteria for genocide and crimes against humanity.

The horror on the ground

Documented and overwhelming evidence is currently circulating, showing beheadings, summary executions, mutilation of the wounded, and public humiliations inflicted on Kurdish civilians as well as members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the People’s Protection Units (YPG), and the Women’s Protection Units (YPJ).

These atrocities follow the exact modus operandi of the so-called Islamic State (ISIS). In reality, the perpetrators of these crimes are former ISIS fighters, now integrated under the uniform of the Syrian regime or within allied extremist militias. This is not a regular army, but a conglomerate of radical groups, including Al-Qaeda affiliates and ISIS cells.

It is profoundly scandalous to see certain media propaganda attempting to legitimize these forces by portraying them as a “national army” seeking to restore sovereignty, when in reality they are only spreading terror.

A symbol of betrayal

The attached video is a striking testimony to this reality: it shows a soldier of the Syrian regime celebrating the deployment of the Islamic State flag at the entrance of Raqqa. This act, in the former “capital” of the caliphate, carries a terrifying symbolic weight that leaves no doubt about the true nature of the forces involved.

A threat to international security

For more than fourteen years, Kurdish women and men have been the world’s bulwark against the barbarity of ISIS. They have sacrificed thousands of lives to defend their lands, but also to ensure the security of Europe and the United States.

Today, forces affiliated with the Syrian regime are releasing ISIS terrorists from detention centers that were previously secured by Kurdish forces. This resurgence allows extremist networks to reorganize. Many of these individuals hold European nationalities or travel documents, representing a direct and imminent security threat to the West. Their ideology remains unchanged: a visceral hatred of democratic values, pluralism, and Christian communities, whom they continue to label as “Crusaders.”

The humanitarian emergency: the siege of Kobané

Militias are currently advancing toward Hassaké and Qamishlo. The city of Kobané, a global symbol of the 2014 resistance, is now suffocating under an inhumane siege. For more than four days, electricity, water, and food supplies—including infant formula—have been cut off. Children, the elderly, and the sick are being condemned to a slow death if nothing is done.

OUR DEMANDS

We urgently and unequivocally demand:

Immediate international protection for Kurdish civilians in Northern and Eastern Syria.

The immediate cessation of military operations targeting civilians and the judicial prosecution of those responsible for war crimes.

The lifting of the siege and unconditional humanitarian access to all affected areas, particularly Kobané.

Firm international measures to prevent any resurgence or legitimization of ISIS under any banner whatsoever.

Recognition of the moral and security responsibility of the world toward those who defeated terrorism on behalf of the international community.

Silence in the face of genocide is not neutrality; it is complicity. Inaction will not only sacrifice the Kurdish people—it will destroy Europe’s moral credibility and durably undermine global security.

With our highest consideration,

The Kurdish Diaspora