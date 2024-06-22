Imperfect Good v Absolute Evil: A visual guide
"How to use tunnels in wartime" and other advice for morality in times of conflict
GOOD
How to use tunnels during wartime:
How to protect children during wartime:
How to distribute food during wartime:
How to help your country during wartime:
Where to station troops during wartime:
How to treat the enemy during wartime:
[An Italian prisoner-of-war football team in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire. The referee is a local man, Harold Waltham. From the Irish Times]
How to treat your city during wartime:
How to educate your children during wartime:
How to be a leader during wartime:
EVIL
How (not) to use tunnels during wartime:
How (not) to protect children during wartime:
How (not) to help your country during wartime:
[Himmler in Dachau concentration camp 1936]
Where (not) to station troops during wartime:
How (not) to treat the enemy during wartime:
How (not) to treat your own city during wartime:
How (not) to educate your children during wartime:
How (not) to be a leader during wartime:
GOOD OR EVIL? YOU DECIDE…
THEY’VE DECIDED:
SO’S HE:
SO’S SHE:
SO HAVE THEY:
THEM TOO:
AND YOU?
No matter your race, religion, or nationality; you have a decision to make. And it's an easy one; unless you've been to Harvard. And if you're a Palestinian or a Lebanese who believes in the future of your children; And if you're a Palestinian or a Lebanese who believes that civilians must be protected in war; Evacuated, educated, hidden in tunnels, and cared for by your own government: You must rise up against Hamas, Hezbollah, the United Nations and Western academia. You must join me on the side of the imperfect good. You must fight for the right of your own people to live in a decent, moral society which values human life and promotes pluralism. It is not that Israel is perfect. It is far from that. Neither were the British in WWII. But there is such a thing as absolute evil. And only when the muffled Palestinians and Lebanese speak up will there be a change. Arab culture is obsessed with martyrdom. Well your chance to become a real martyr has come. A martyr for a better future for your own children. It is easy to say. Almost impossible to do. But unless you name evil, fight it, speak out against it, and are prepared to die for it, we are all doomed. However, if you choose wisely; if you speak out against the unspeakable evil in your midst; if the blood of 1000 anti-Jihadi martyrs flows in the streets of Gaza; Then you will be free. Free Palestine. Really free Palestine.
Make no mistake. This is a battle between good vs evil. If we allow evil to prevail we will all perish. We must excise this cancer now, and completely. There is no time to waste.
