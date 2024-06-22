Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Kornman's avatar
John Kornman
Jun 23

Make no mistake. This is a battle between good vs evil. If we allow evil to prevail we will all perish. We must excise this cancer now, and completely. There is no time to waste.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gavriella Zahtz's avatar
Gavriella Zahtz
Jun 23

Well done. Thank you.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Daniel Clarke-Serret
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture