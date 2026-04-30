Guerre and Shalom

Guerre and Shalom

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
2h

An excellent article, Daniel that makes a very important point. All are welcome in Britain IF they follow the law and do not do things that are contrary to British values! The Golders Green terrorist attack is Exhibit A as to why the British government must do comprehensive immigration reform and move to actually substantially fight antisemitism. Britain welcomes everyone who obeys the law and embraces their values. Case in point, when black American GIs arrived in Britain. Franklin Roosevelt wanted strict racial segregation between blacks and whites maintained. Winston Churchill and the British people would have none of it. On U.S. bases segregation would rule the day, but not in Britain itself. The Brits welcome American blacks in their society and rejected racial segregation. They saw Jim Crow for what it was, a terrible system that enforced racial domination and supremacy. The British people would have none of it. British men and women openly mixed with black GIs and the latter openly dated them. This is why the MPs were sent into the cities and towns of Britain and British courts were commandeered by the American military.

The MPs policed black soldiers much more than they did white soldiers. Black soldiers were also punished more harshly and executed at a higher rate than white soldiers accused of a crime. But despite all this, the British people continued to welcome them into their homes, shops, pubs, and businesses. Just as the British people welcome Muslims but detest Islamists. That rule of thumb I mentioned above about following British law applies to Islamists just as it did white Anglo-Saxon soldiers. This is why the British government must do more to combat antisemitism and end their lax immigration policies. Anti-Semitism and terrorist attacks are contrary to British law and values. Racial segregation, antisemitism and Islamophobia are all evil and the British government needs to act to live up to its own principles.

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Rick Gordon's avatar
Rick Gordon
4h

Without a major change in Britain I don’t see how they can recover / reverse the Muslim takeover of their cities and eventually their culture. Will America be next?

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