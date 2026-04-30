Golders Green is another terrorist atrocity. Antisemitism has been normalised on the streets of Britain, the tolerance of hate marches having its inevitable impact.

Our politicians are scared to call this by its name: Islamist violence inspired by Iran and Palestinianism. They call it appalling, then do nothing, as if mere words could overturn 3 years of Jew baiting. You can’t invent genocide and expect no pushback. You can’t globalise the intifada and expect no intifada.

What we expect, above all, is cross-community solidarity. A universal commitment to respect the law. A universal commitment to fight racism. “Contextualisation” and her fruits must have no place in England’s pleasant land.

There’s reason that we’re afraid to call out Islamism. We don’t want to be called racist. We don’t want to be smeared with Islamophobia; which is why terrorism is committed by “20 year olds” and slaughter by the “mentally ill”; never, of course, by Islamist radicalism.

Well I have a message to all those that censor debate: this is nothing to do with race. The British are against all lawbreakers from all races who refuse to respect the Rule of Law —even white, Anglo-Saxon Americans. Let me tell you a story.

The Second World War saw millions of US troops make landfall in Blighty. The majority were white, but many were black —victims of institutional American racism. They came from a land where segregation was commonplace. Their new land saw their evil for what it was.

Roosevelt’s instructions were clear: white and black GIs were to be segregated. They may have arrived in Britain, but US racism was to feel at home. The British had no jurisdiction at US bases, so here the rule of racist separation held sway. Elsewhere though it was a different story.

The British government was insistent. Outside of military facilities, Americans of all races would be allowed to mingle. Birmingham was not Alabama. In the pubs, in the clubs and on the highways and byways of Britain, the law would prevail. British law. No-one would be prevented from exercising their human rights.

This was no government down, anti-privilege project. It was the British people themselves who insisted on anti-racism. Polling showed it —and their actions spoke louder than words. Pubs carried signs that said “Englishman and American negroes only”. In the land of “tyranny”, it was the white Americans who faced the fruits of their discrimination. From Launceston to London, it was the they who were excluded!

Black Americans wrote home and their diaries told a story. Here they could breathe the air of freedom. Here they were judged by their character, not the colour of their skin. At the statue of Wilberforce, they kneed. At the parties of white Britons they danced.

It was all too much for the American military. Whites and blacks left base at different times —but to no avail. The English girls found their black gentlemen as the good Lord always wanted.

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So the military police were sent in. Armed battalions on the streets of Cornwall. Black GIs shot in the leg. British courtrooms seized to enact “American justice”. The results of a night on the town was forced labour back home —-US blacks stabbed in the back (almost literally) by their own side. Horrific —and a breach of British law.

For all the reality of imperial racial hierarchy, the Britons on home soil were utterly opposed to racism. Slavery had never been allowed here. Its presence in Virginia caused a disgusted Dickens to head back North —and out of America as soon as he could.

The black GIs gained the overwhelming sympathy of the British people and their politeness, unlike the perceived brashness of the American whites, held them in high esteem among the host populous. But more than sympathy, the British were attached to the law. Here was a near occupation force that did as it pleased and enforced foreign values. They offended our common commitment to the law. They spat in the face of their hosts.

And so it is that integration isn’t a matter of black or white, third world or American. All have the right to British rights if they commit to the law, and all must be condemned who hold our legal bond to be optional. That holds sway for both for Islamists and white, Anglo-Saxon Protestant Americans.

Those that call for obedience to the law and its enforcement are British patriots. We are no more Islamophobic that anti-white American during World War II.

So let us stand in solidarity and condemn all those defy British values. On our territory anti-black racism is evil; antisemitism too; as well as anti-Muslim hatred. But hatred of segregation, slavery, terrorism and political Islam are compulsory. God save the King!