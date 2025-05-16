A dispatch from Spain….

“Nosotros no comerciamos con un Estado genocida.” Pedro Sánchez

Yesterday a line was crossed; a sacred rubricon that keeps the civilized safe from harm. Pedro Sánchez, the inglorious head of the Spanish government, described Israel as a “genocidal state”. This marks the first time that the PM of a major Western power has mouthed the Great Genocide Lie. And so it is that the blossom of democratic society has finally devoured its roots. One may not remain silent.

Criticisms of both Jewish state and its prosecution of the Gaza War are, of course, legitimate. Such protestations are happening as we speak on the streets of Tel Aviv. I say not at this moment whether these criticisms are justified or misplaced; merely, that in a democratic society, they are the bread and butter of our civilization. Yet the comments of Pedro Sánchez can only be called by one name: a lie. A gross, vile, inexcusable lie. No-one who understands the true meaning of genocide can accept with equanimity this latest plague from Madrid. Neither can any that has studied the sins of Spanish history. Whether his Parliamentary judgment was made from the heart, or from mere political expediency, is of no account. There are certain principles from which even a politician may not fall foul.

We live in an era where lying is the exception that has become the rule. From every side of the globe, this malady spreads like the latest strain of a much-feared pandemic. But the Great Genocide Lie is no ordinary deception. It is the complete inversion of language; communication made detestable. And far from mere academic error, its dissemination destroys Holocaust memory and puts every Jew in renewed danger. It is as if the 20th century never happened; wiping away history so that the Spanish Inquisition can recommence.

Today the West has decided what it stands for: surrender to evil. The Iberian elite are at the forefront of this march into infamy. Sánchez has seceded from civilization. But on his coattails follow the gutless cretins of every stripe. Those who find truth in the distorted images of terrorist propaganda will reap the inevitable whirlwind. They themselves will become images: villainous caricatures, embodied as lying; bloodied corpses where a better world once lay.

Quite why the cream of Western Elite have taken the side of Islamofascist, murderous women- beating, child-sacrificing homophobes is for them to know and us to mourn. No-one believes a word Putin says and with right; his death statistics are filed Orwell-appropriately under “Russian truth”. Churchill - in the same vein - never disseminated Nazi-sourced casualty figures and no-one expected him to. But the Islamist bringers of the apocalypse are believed unquestionably; its propaganda propagated without a scintilla of remorse.

Pallywood images are taken as news; curated videos as statements of engraved truth. Bloodthirsty murderers are described as hostages, while babies are labelled “prisoners”. Genocide is pronounced without even the courtesy of primae facie evidence. What justification can our pampered elites possibly have for their self-inflicted myopia?

From Spain to the international courts; from our universities to our left-wing political parties; from our media to our brain-dead chattering classes; there is no respite from this mendacious hatred. When will it end? How will it end?

After October 7th, the right thinking minority took its stand: We will not be silenced. The GreatGenocide Lie is evil and all that propagate it are to be delegitimised. Be they the Spanish socialists or Amnesty or the United Nations; all must be washed away in the flood.

After October 7th, the right thinking minority took its stand: no longer will we whitewash away the crimes of Palestinian nationalism, that noxious ideology which never ceases to renew its lie-filled narrative of hateful violence. On what planet do they “deserve” a State? How many times must they be offered peace, and reject, for them to be recognized as the war-like tribe they are? What level of evil must they stoop to before their cause is flatly rejected? Hamas was no renegade terrorist organization: they were the elected government of self-declared Palestine. And if an election were to take place again, we can be sure that their hatred would be reaffirmed.

For the Palestinians to be deserving of a state, we ask little; merely that they act in a civilised fashion just like the rest of us: to be responsible for their actions, to disown violence and to change their national ideology. No more may children be educated in evil so that generation after generation will suffer the misery of war. The victim mentality is wearing thin. Far too thin.

The great spreader of anti-Israel invective is the media. Indeed it’s a wonder that so many people still support Israel given the fanatical campaign of media terror against her. But they do. And the democrat silent-minority will speak on Eurovision Eve.

Anti-Israel media bias is not merely a case of demonizing the Jewish state. It is ignoring all the other horrors in the world. The people of Sudan will be heard. The Christians of Nigeria will receive justice. And no longer with the suffering in DR Conga be blotted from the pages of history. The media have ignored all these atrocities with consistent and intentional regularity. In so doing they have dehumanized the African and place the slander of the Jew as their overriding priority.

These coming weeks, Guerre and Shalom will be playing its part in the fight against the Great Genocide Lie, in particular by taking the media to task for its anti-Israel bias. We will feature a number of experts in the journalism field, but the centrepiece will be three, exciting postings with Nachum Kaplan, including the much-anticipated world exclusive of his full, upcoming book chapter on the subject. Tune in this Sunday. The rot in our national bodies will be finally exposed for the tragedy it is.

Unfortunately, it all comes too late for the soul of Pedro Sánchez. History has condemned him and no priest-led absolution will ever clean his iniquity away…

