[FOREWORD FROM DANIEL: Gemini is an extremely helpful tool, but it’s all too easy to be fooled by its confidence. It talks like an arrogant professor, all too convinced of its pronouncements and far too proud to change its mind. You aren’t talking with an impartial machine, but a flawed, arrogant, pig-headed quasi-human that parrots common talking points and struggles to admit it’s wrong. It takes its research and uses it to “prove” falsehoods. The worst thing of all is that it isn’t “lying” —it’s just convinced by the aggregate of our own propaganda. Truth is destroyed by the inability to listen to reason and that even applies to a machine that can scan the whole internet in 5 seconds.

This is one of the most concerning battlefields in the War on Truth —our reliance on a computer program that believes it is right. As Alan Mairson’s disturbing example shows us, AI is unable to recognise obvious falsehoods. The good news is that human critical thinking isn’t dead yet…]

Also from Guerre & Shalom:



Descending into democracy Daniel Clarke-Serret · Nov 30 There is nothing new under the Sun. What has been will be again unless we heed the lessons of history. Democracy, the rule of the many, is as old as the Ancients and what drove their states to ruin can drive ours to ruin too. So will we rise up from our apathetic slumber and listen to wisdom? Read full story

‘“I’m certain” said the AI bot’ by Alan Mairson

One of my Substack friends recently posted this photo.

“A testimony and testament to our humanity despite all odds,” she wrote.

“That image is AI-generated,” I replied.

“How do you know?”

“I’ve never seen the image before, and it would have appeared on my radar decades ago,” I wrote. “The image is too perfect. The physics of one man carrying the other doesn’t make sense. The clothes. The belt. The sign. The lighting. The general vibe. It all says: AI.”

To be fair, my friend has (probably) not experimented with Midjourney, DALL-E 3, Stable Diffusion, Gemini, ChatGPT, and other AI image generators, and I have. Nonetheless, I wondered if I got it wrong. So, I uploaded the “photo” to Google’s Gemini AI, and asked. Here’s our exchange:

In conclusion: Be careful out there.