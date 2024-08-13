Gaullist chutzpah: Leadership through the power of language
How mere declarations can inspire change in those you don't currently represent
[Image: Charles de Gaulle on the BBC, 18 June 1940]
In the face of the confusion of French souls, in the face of the disintegration (?) of a government fallen under enemy servitude, in the face of the impossibility of bringing our institutions into play, I, General de Gaulle, French soldier and leader, am aware that I speak in the name of France.
Charles…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Guerre and Shalom to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.