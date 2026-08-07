From Combat to Courts and Classrooms

ABOUT TODAY’S INTERVIEW: Join us as we delve into the journey of Dr. Brian L. Cox, a retired U.S. Army officer turned law professor, who shares his unique insights on the intersection of military service and academia. In this episode, we explore the challenges of misinformation in modern warfare and the role of media in shaping public perception. Dr. Cox discusses his experiences and the impact of international law on conflict narratives. Tune in for a thought-provoking discussion on truth, media, and the complexities of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

WHAT IS THE ZIONIST PODCAST? “The Zionist” is a compelling and highly professional podcast that dives deep into the lives and perspectives of Zionists from across the globe. Through intimate interviews, the podcast explores their unique backgrounds, personal experiences, and the historical and contemporary events that shape their connection to Zionism. These interviews, conceived, produced and edited by my colleague Adam, will then be released on this Substack. They are also available on Apple and Spotify (search “The Zionist”).

Previous episodes of The Zionist Podcast can be found here.

Also from Guerre and Shalom on the Middle East:

On the Iran War:

On the Anfal Genocide in Saddam’s Iraq:

On Palestinian Violence: